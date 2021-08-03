The Best Kids’ Biker Shorts For Max Comfort & Coverage During Playtime

Amazon

Kids’ biker shorts belong in every kid’s dresser once the warm weather rolls around. After all, comfort is key — especially when it comes to children, and especially at playtime. These spandex shorts are perfect for sending your kids out into the yard to play some outdoor games or circling the neighborhood on their bikes. With a pair of these formfitting shorts, there’s no excess fabric getting in the way of zooming around, but everything is covered. (BTW, they’re a great piece for layering under dresses, too.)

Though many kids’ biker shorts are marketed for girls, at the end of the day, they’re pretty much just a pair of stretchy shorts, so any kid can wear them! Ahead, check out a selection of the best kids’ biker shorts so you can stock up for your little one. And if this sounds like something you’d want to wear, you’re in luck: Women’s biker shorts have made a comeback so you can snag some for yourself, too.

Best Kids Biker Shorts

Resinta 8 Pack Dance Shorts With the Resinta 8 Pack Dance Shorts, you get enough shorts to last all week and then some. This pack is available in eight varieties, so you can get a rainbow selection or just the basics. And for the low price of $14, you can actually get multiple packs and really stock up. These are labeled as girls’ shorts, but because they’re a simple stretchy basic, they could easily be worn by little boys as well. $14.99 AT AMAZON

DEVOROPA Youth Boys' Compression Shorts The DEVOROPA Youth Boys’ Compression Shorts are great for playtime. These shorts are available in eight different colors, and some of them even have pockets. (It’s hard to say what your kiddo might put in their pockets, but they’re there if they need them!) These are also made with quick-dry, sweat-wicking fabric for maximum comfort while your kids are out playing, and they’ll also keep them warmer if they’re out in cooler weather. $19.98 AT AMAZON

Children's Place Girls Bike Shorts 4-Pack This Children’s Place Girls Bike Shorts 4-Pack is a great basic that every kid needs in their closet. The shorts are just plain black so they can be thrown on for every situation, whether it’s to play outside, lounge around the house, go to school, etc. And like other bike shorts, these are labeled as girls’ shorts but could easily be worn on boys, too. They fit sizes 4 through 16, so you can stock up for kids of all sizes. $23.97 AT CHIDREN'S PLACE

French Toast Girls' Bike Shorts Perfect for slipping on underneath dresses and skirts, these French Toast Girls’ Bike Shorts are a little bit shorter than some other styles so they can be hidden. This particular style is great for your kids who are always rolling around with their underwear sticking out underneath their dresses — hello, shorts! They can be worn any time, though, and will keep your kids comfy without any excess fabric getting in the way of playtime. They come in a pack of three and you can choose from four different color combos. $22.95 AT AMAZON

Zoic Kid's Komfy Liner Mountain Bike Shorts Now if your kid wants a *true* pair of bike shorts, we suggest these Zoic Kid’s Komfy Liner Mountain Bike Shorts. The spandex shorts are designed for serious bike riding, so they’re made with a foam chamois pad that’ll keep tiny butts comfy while riding. The material is also sweat-wicking for when the ride gets intense. These shorts are a great base layer under another pair of shorts or worn on their own. $30.00 AT AMAZON

Gilbin’s Little Girls Seamless Bike Shorts Grab a pack of these Gilbin’s Little Girls Seamless Bike Shorts to brighten up your kid’s wardrobe. The shorts come in fun colors (plus a couple basics), and you get six in a pack. Our favorite part is the darling little bow on the front for an added bit of flair. They’re made from nylon and spandex to be stretchy and breathable — exactly what your child needs. $17.75 AT WALMART

Spotted Zebra Girls' Bike Shorts For the character-lover in your house, these Spotted Zebra Girls’ Bike Shorts come in Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel varieties. Each set comes with four pairs of shorts that would look adorable on any tiny Disney fan or Spider-Man fan. They’re also available in sizes 2T through XX-Large, so they can accommodate a wide variety of ages and sizes. $21.10 AT AMAZON

Lucky & Me Girls Bike Shorts These Lucky & Me Girls Bike Shorts are a must for your little one’s closet. The spandex shorts are made with a lace trim, so they look perfect peeking out from under a dress or skirt. Or you can put them on your kid and send them outside to play. They’re available in nine different color sets, from basics to brights, and will dress up a boring playtime ensemble. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.