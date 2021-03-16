The Best Kids Binoculars For Your Budding Nature Lover

Getty Images

Kids binoculars can inspire your kiddos to get outside and explore the world around them. It’s also something you can do as a family since it’s really fun to discover a new hobby with your kid. (Other than your affinity for 90s cartoons.) After moving in October, our new home had plenty of trees in which neighborhood birds called home. The previous owner of the house told me that she usually fed them every day and showed me where they normally gathered. “You don’t have to keep up the tradition if you don’t want to,” she said. But oh, I did. I definitely did. Birds have fascinated me for such a long time, and now I had an excuse to grow that passion and share it with my 3-year-old daughter.

While we haven’t yet brushed up on bird types and scientific information (again, she’s only 3), my daughter has developed her own fascination. Every time a particularly cool bird is outside, she makes a point to tell me about it. The next step from here is to get her some binoculars so she could get an even better view while staying further away. Toy binoculars are a good start for a toddler because they help children understand how they’re used as they start to become nature experts. Here are some of the best kids binoculars available (a now, to choose one for my own kid …).

Best Kids Binoculars

Dreamingbox Compact Shock Proof Binoculars These binoculars come in a variety of fun colors, so if you have multiple kids in your household, they can each choose a color they want. Sleek in design, they’re a family favorite. Wrote Amazon Reviewer Arobila, “They look rugged and tumble-proof which was what I wanted, as well as full functionality, not a toy, but working binoculars; these satisfied both needs.” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Vive Comb Waterproof Children's Binoculars These binoculars have a bit of an extra glam factor to them. They’re made of nontoxic rubber and are a great size for smaller hands. The total magnification is 4x, and moms state they’re easy to use. $12.02 AT WALMART

Focus Line Binoculars for Kids Available in yellow, pink, and blue, these lightweight binoculars are great for kids up to age 10. One Amazon reviewer thinks these are especially good for kids who wear glasses because the rubber around the eye lenses can be moved out of the way. “They fold down so that if wearing glasses, you can see better,” they explained. “And my daughter does, so that was a pleasant surprise.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

ZEBHAAM 20x50 High Power Binoculars for Kids and Adults with Low Night Light Vision These binoculars can be used by kids or adults and have an added level of class to them. Based on the way they look, any kid would feel very grown-up using them. They’re powerful and designed to be non-slip, which is easier for kids who like to birdwatch. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Toy Binoculars On Amazon

Little Experimenter Toy Binoculars As far as “my first binoculars” go, these toy binoculars are perfect. They include a flashlight on top to help with visibility and are suggested for kids as young as 3. If your child ever asked for the superpower of night vision, this may be your best bet. Amazon Reviewer and mom Tatiana gave them five stars, stating, “These work perfectly as binoculars and night vision goggles. They are the perfect size for little hands and easy for my little one to use. On our first daytime nature walk, she spotted so many different animals and plants from a distance.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Giddy Buggy Binoculars Is there anything that Melissa and Doug can’t do? These bug-themed toy binoculars will help inspire your young child to explore nature. These field glasses are adjustable and recommended for kids over age three. (But to be honest, they’re so adorable, you might be tempted to snag them for yourself.) $7.99 AT AMAZON

Learning Resources Primary Science Big View Roof Prism Binoculars These binoculars have a strap so your little explorer can travel with them easily. Ideal for kids between the ages of 3 and 5, these are a great introductory pair of binoculars. These magnify up to 6x, which is perfect for a child between those age ranges. $12.99 AT WALMART

Best Pirate Binoculars

NewDoar 25x30 Zoomable Monocular Vintage Pirate Telescope While it’s not technically a pair of binoculars, your little buccaneer will love pretending to sail the seven seas with this little tool in tow. (After all, they can’t look through two lenses with an eye patch, can they?) This telescope is great for play, and also good for magnifying things on the go. “It has a very clear view and can focus on a distant object with ease,” writes Amazon Reviewer Howard. “The product arrived quickly and looks great. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Vrinda 6" Handheld Brass Telescope Again, not binoculars per se, but it does the job while looking super authentic. The cool thing about this pirate telescope is that it also comes with a wooden box to store it in. This is a smaller telescope at six inches long, so it’s nice and portable for those faraway adventures. Amazon Reviewer and mom deecee said that it was one of her child’s favorite parts of their pirate Halloween costume. “She has not [put] this spyglass down,” she wrote. “I had originally purchased a cheaper one from party city and that literally fell apart upon opening it. This spyglass is sturdy.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

