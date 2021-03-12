The Best Kids Microscopes For Bringing The Science Lab Experience Home

Getty Images

The best microscopes for kids provide an excellent way to introduce them to the world of STEM (aka, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Youngsters are naturally curious little humans, and science is a great way to get them involved in discovering the wonders of their own little worlds. But with a lot of schooling happening from home these days, there are not many opportunities for hands-on science experiments. Luckily — and thanks to Amazon — you can bring some of that classroom experience home. When it comes to fun and educational kid gear, consider checking out butterfly kits, chemistry sets, and of course, a kids microscope to encourage exploration.

Yes, investing in a kids beginner microscope can offer some extra enrichment to your child’s online learning, or even spark an interest that becomes life-long. There’s so much for young minds to discover in the backyard or down at the park. Tell them to pick up anything that interests them, whether it’s a bug with some cool wings, a leaf, a flower bud, or an interesting rock. Heck, they can even prepare slides after swabbing the inside of their cheek to look at their own cells!

Let’s be real, looking at really tiny, microscopic things is just neat as hell. So let your kiddo explore the world of STEM and conduct their own little experiments. We narrowed down some of the most popular microscopes for kids off of Amazon. And each one comes with its own little perk, whether it be pre-prepared slides, a shrimp egg experiment, or an activity guide book. So whatever piques your little scientist’s interests, they’re bound to spend hours eagerly exploring the world around them.

Best Microscopes For Kids

AmScope 52-Piece Kids Beginner Microscope STEM Kit When it comes to setting your little scientist up with the best tech, this microscope kit is the best of the best. With over 17,000 reviews on Amazon and an average 4.4 star rating, it’s no secret this kit is a must-have for every young scientist. The star piece is the compound microscope that ranges from 120X – 1200X magnification. To get your kiddo started with their exploration, this set comes with 5 pre-prepared slides. When they’re ready to run their own experiments, there are also 7 blank slides for them to prepare. Your young learner will have a blast conducting their own experiments, such as the shrimp experiment that’s included with the kit. $44.58 AT AMAZON

TELMU Cordless Microscope Whether they’re a beginner or seasoned microscope user, everyone will be pleased with the quality of this scope from TELMU. For kids, it’s a great introductory scope to familiarize them with the basics before they work with the professional ones in a lab. There are 5 magnification settings to play around with, from 40X – 1000X. A box of slides is included, with 4 prepared slides and 6 blank slides to get your scientist started. And a cool bonus feature with this scope is a phone adapter to make looking through the eyepiece much easier. Your phone screen becomes the eyepiece, so no more squinting! $79.99 AT AMAZON

Emarth Store Kids Beginner Compound Microscope Who wouldn’t want a blue microscope in their lab? This compound microscope offers up to 1000X magnification and features dual top and bottom LED lighting. There is also a filter with 6 different colors so you don’t have to worry about staining the slides. Any necessary tools and slides are also included with the microscope. $47.42 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Microscope Sets

Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Microscope If you’re looking for an introductory microscope to get your kids excited about STEM, this scope from Nancy B’s Science Club is a great pick. Alongside the typical tools you need to create your own slides, the kit includes a 22-page activity book for your kid to work through. With it, they can record their findings and learn about all the different kinds of cells while they conduct their own experiments. $40.49 AT AMAZON

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Dual LED Student Microscope This microscope from National Geographic offers the best of both worlds. Your kid can examine tiny 2D cells and large 3D specimens in up to 50X magnification. The microscope features two optical glass lenses so they don’t have to worry about keeping one eye closed. A brine shrimp experiment is also included with the scope. Your kid can watch a shrimp’s life cycle, from when they’re tiny eggs in the hatchery station, to when they’re big enough to be viewed under the microscope. The 50-piece set has everything your little scientist needs to feel like they’re right inside the lab. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope For young ones who are just starting to show an interest in science, this talking microscope is an excellent “toy” scope. The scope is voiced by Bindi Irwin, who will teach your little one all about the different kinds of plants and animals. 60 full-color images are printed onto the slides so your tot can get used to looking at their favorite animals up close. $48.27 AT AMAZON

AmScope Kids Microscope Kit with Activity Book With up to 1000x magnification, this microscope also comes with an informational and activity guide book. The dual-LED lighting allows for viewing both translucent and opaque specimens. Whether your kid finds a bug from outside or decides to swab the inside of their cheek, they’ll be fascinated by what they can see under this microscope. $74.99 AT AMAZON

Educational Insights GeoSafari 95-Piece Microscope Set Kiddos ages 8 and up will have a blast working with this microscope from Educational Insights. They’ll be able to study anything from cells to crystals up to 600X magnification. The microscope includes the necessary tools to prepare specimens as well as a 20-page guide to keep your young scientist engaged in the scientific process. $31.87 AT AMAZON

