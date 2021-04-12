Here Are Some Cute, Functional, And Comfortable Tank Tops For Kids

Getty Images/Flashpop

Kids tank tops are a wardrobe staple, and not just during the sticky, hot summer months. My daughter uses them as undershirts when she wears a frilly dress so she doesn’t get too itchy, and they can also be used as a layering piece under a hoodie or cardigan during those transitional seasons (lookin’ at you, spring). And while it’s great to have some simple, versatile kids’ tanks to wear with different outfits, when you’re looking for tank tops for kids that can be worn alone (or at least with some sunscreen), you’ll def want some graphic prints or loud pops of color to stand out. You know, something that lets all the kids at the park know your kid came to play AND slay.

What are the best tank tops for kids?

The best tank tops for kids are usually 100% cotton or some cotton blend for breathability and comfort. The neck and armholes have to be the right proportions, because what’s more uncomfortable than a seam digging into your sweaty arm pit on a 100 degree afternoon? If you’re looking more for tanks to wear as undershirts, you’ll still want something made of stretchy cotton, but thinner options in solid, neutral colors are best.

Once the summer kicks off, you’ll probably have endless cookouts, water play dates, and camping trips to plan for, which means you’ll need a bunch of tanks, bucket hats, and shorts to keep your kid cool. I know it sounds like a long shopping list, but chill out! We got you covered. Here are the ten best tank tops for girls and boys (and some super cozy undershirts) so you can just say no to pit stains.

Best Tank Tops for Girls

Spotted Zebra Girls' Sleeveless Tank Tops 3 Pack This three- pack of 100% tag-free cotton tanks includes summery teal, a constellation camping graphic, and bright yellow with “GO OUTSIDE” written in all caps, which is my favorite thing to say to my kids in the summer. Amazon Reviewer Jessica says “We loved these tank tops. They were cute with nice designs and durable. Stains easily washed out of them, and after many washes this summer, they were still bright and the designs held up well too. We love Spotted Zebra Brand and will be buying more.” $15.90 AT AMAZON

George Girls Print & Solid Cami Tank Tops 4-Pack With round necks and thin spaghetti straps, these double jersey cami-style tanks are cozy for all day wear, thanks to their cotton spandex blend. The four pack includes classic grey, bright white, pink rainbow, and yellow floral, which makes for tons of mix-and-match options. $11.92 AT WALMART

Amazon Essentials Girls' 3-Pack Tank Top This three pack of 100% cotton tanks includes classic white, bright pink, and an adorable vacation print that includes palm trees and surf boards. Amazon Reviewer mg2008 loves the fit for her daughter, saying, “Love these. Bought for my 7-yr- old, the armholes are great, not too big, the length is perfect, goes to the bottom of her hipbones, neckline is modest, and the fabric and stitching quality is great. Highly recommend these.” $15.90 AT AMAZON

Spotted Zebra Girls' Sleeveless Tunic T-Shirts 3 Pack This variety pack includes two tanks with classic rounded hems and a thrid with with a ruffle hem and all-over graphic print. Amazon Reviewer Thaddash loves them, saying, “My daughter loves these tops and looks adorable wearing them. The fit was as expected and the quality was great. The colors are so pretty and the fabric is soft but durable. The colors are easy to pair with leggings or skirts from other stores and they are holding up great so far. I’d highly recommend them.” $21.90 AT AMAZON

Best Boys’ Tank Tops

Amazon Essentials Boys' Sleeveless Tank Tops 3 Pack Get your red, white, and blue ready for those 4th of July BBQs with this three pack of boys sleeveless tanks. They’re made of 100% cotton and have a printed (itchless) tag at the neck. If you’re not feelin’ this patriotic vibe, there are 13 other mixed color options to choose from and they’re all adorbs. $15.90 AT AMAZON

Kid Nation Kids Unisex Sleeveless Crew Neck 2 Packs Made of combed cotton, these gender neutral tanks come in a two pack and are great as layering pieces but can be worn alone during the summer months. They’re available in 7 color combos, but this classic grey and cool blue are super versatile and modern. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Spotted Zebra Boys' Sleeveless Tank Top T-Shirts 3 Pack And now an option from the exclusive fashion house of The Mouse, this three pack of Mickey graphic tanks are a Disney dream come true. They’re 100% cotton, tag-free, and have a round neck and straight hem. If your kid isn’t a fan of rodents, these tanks come in Star Wars and Marvel themes, too. $24.90 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Boys' Active Performance Muscle Tank Tops 2 Pack For the kid who won’t let a little heat interrupt his game, this two-pack of muscle tanks is a home run. Made of a polyester elastane blend, these sporty tanks have a tag-free neckline and active stretch, so there’s nothing stopping them from scoring that winning goal. $18.90 AT AMAZON

Best Boys’ Undershirts

Fruit of the Loom Boys' Cotton Tank Top Undershirt Multipack This five pack of classic white ribbed undershirts is made of cozy soft 100% cotton and the tag-free neckline means maximum comfort. Amazon Reviewer L’aShundraD’s toddler fully approves. They say “Love these as undershirts for my toddler. They are so crisp, and fit perfectly. He calls them his ‘muscle ‘ shirts. Lol so he’s always trying to get in them.” Okay, that’s the cutest thing I’ve ever heard. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Buyless Fashion Boys Scoop Neck Tagless Undershirts 4 Pack These super soft sleeveless tanks are made of 100% cotton for an airy fit and have double ply seams for extra strength. The four pack includes black, grey, teal, and orange, and the tag-free neckline means no fidgety itching fits. They have over 700 five- star reviews on Amazon, so these are sure to impress even the pickiest kid. $16.98 AT AMAZON

Ok, so you got this tank top situation handled, but head this way if you still need more summer gear for the family.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.