These Pantry Labels Going Viral On TikTok Will Inspire You To Organize Your Entire Kitchen

Etsy

If the pandemic has you wandering down the rabbit hole of DIY projects (which include revamping your kitchen space and pantry), chances are you’ve stumbled upon our new obsession — labels. Who knew putting a name tag on an object could be so fun? Ignoring the fact that we’ve finally turned into our mothers (NOT a bad thing, IMHO), this labeling phenomenon has become all the rage amongst the quarantined and more surprising, the TikTok community.

Recently, Brooklyn-based blogger Teresa Caruso posted a simple video of how she turned her junk of a spice cabinet into an organized and visually appealing piece of kitchen decor. The star of the video? Simple yet chic labels. The end result of the project caused a surge in business for Paper & Pear, a Minnesota-based Etsy that specializes in labels. Before you start searching for the best label makers, let’s talk about what you can do with ’em.

Naturally, we have to be extra AF so we’re not stopping at the pantry. We’re going all out. File folders? Toy bins? Jars? Cabinet doors? We’re slapping a sticker on that, too. If it exists, we’re going to label it because we have nothing better to do and no clear sign of when we’ll be allowed to play outside again.

Who knew social media could be so helpful? You can design the labels from your cell phone or purchase them blank for you and the kids to design your own. This list has something for everyone and everything in your home. Get ready to stick ’em on every bottle and box you own.

Here’s a list of the best label makers and labels, so far.

Time to turn your chaos into a hashtag-worthy dream.

Custom Labels

Paper & Pear Modern Pantry Labels If you’re looking for the exact labels that ignited your need to spruce things up, then look no further. These Paper and Pear pantry labels have a modern style. They’re water and oil resistant and fit on most square and round mason jars. Standard labels come with an assortment of premade stickers for common pantry items such as flour, sugar, cereal, pasta, granola. They also come with three write-in labels for any items that may not be listed or you can go full custom and have the labels made for the exact items in your pantry. The price may fluctuate depending on your pantry needs. One organized camper said, “The labels were perfect!!! I now have an organized spice cabinet and I am the happiest person ever 🙂 The labels were shipped so quickly and I couldn’t be happier. Will definitely buy from PaperandPearStore again!!” Time to get your kids to teach you how to TikTok. $12 AT ETSY

Label Makers

Brother P-Touch Cube Plus The Brother P-Touch Cube Plus is a versatile label maker. The bluetooth technology allows you to use their free app to create labels and print them wirelessly from your phone or computer. The P-touch Cube Plus label maker comes with one black on white starter tape 0.94” (24mm) x 13.1’ (4m), one black on premium glitter gold starter tape, 0.94” (24mm) x 6.5’ (2m), built-in Li-ion battery and USB cable. The P-Touch can use tape up to 1” wide in a variety of colors, patterns and types including premium glitter and matte tapes. Pre-designed label templates make for quick and easy labeling with enough creativity for your items to stand out. One reviewer said, “So easy to use! It arrived with two sample tapes: black on white and black on gold. Love how convenient it is, wireless, and that I can preview how it looks before printing a million different versions. Love that I’m not limited to a single font or 3 different sizes on whatever width of tape.” $99.99 AT AMAZON

Brother P-Touch PTD210 The Brother P-Touch PTD210 offers a more traditional label printing approach. You don’t need to connect this label maker to a computer, though you can. This label maker is more straightforward. You have access to a variety of fonts and it can accommodate different tape sizes and colors. But, if you’re looking for something more custom to match the decor of your space, this may not be the one for you. One reviewer said, “I got this as a present for my wife, who loves the device! She has gone on a labeling spree, marking where various item go. We probably didn’t need that, but she’s happier, so that’s a positive. The device itself is easy to use, and very quick. It does come with some starting tape, which is great, but I ended up purchasing some extra just in case. Also interesting is that this device supports many different types of tape, of different widths and colors, which might be right for your situation.” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Pantry Door Decals

Oracal Vinyl Wall Art This Oracal Vinyl Wall Art Decal is an easy upgrade to your kitchen aesthetic. You’ll be amazed by how one sticker can upscale (and organize) your space. One reviewer said, “Came out really nice. I noticed some other reviews that said you could see the clear film around the letters but that peels off once you stick it to the door. My only word of caution is to make sure you have it straight because once you stick it to the door and peel the top layer off, the individual letters are really well attached. I know because I had to remove and reapply them. Regardless, if you are careful, it goes back on just like the first time. Overall it was pretty simple to apply and looks nice.” $4.24 AT AMAZON

Pre-made Labels

Talented Kitchen Pantry Labels A-no muss no- fuss way to start organizing is to purchase labels that are already made. These Talented Kitchen Cursive Pantry Labels come with 157 labels of general household items such as: baking powder, brown sugar, bread crumbs, a variety of spices and more. Once you’re done with the kitchen, the company has the same label packs for the laundry room, the bathroom, closets and other spaces in your house. One reviewer said, “I love these labels. I am in the process of a pantry makeover. It helped me think of things I needed storage for. There are a bunch I didn’t use and a few I could have used a multiples for. It isn’t an all encompassing package. I may opt for the custom labels for the items I still need labels for. Overall, very happy and would recommend.” If you like a more general approach to your organization, these labels are a one and done purchase. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Write-in Labels

Chubbiee Baby Bottle Labels These labels are great for playdates or daycares. Peel, stick and write a name. They’re durable and stay in place without peeling but can be removed without leaving that sticky residue behind. They come in a variety of kid-friendly patterns and colors which make labeling them fun for you and you little one. Not just for bottles, these labels can be used for snack containers, baby food and other items. One reviewer said, “These really are a great product. We have been using them on bottles, bowls, containers, etc to take to daycare for 9+ months. The original labels are all still completely stuck on and completely readable. I tried another brand that did NOT stick at all. Definitely recommend these over any other brands.” $8.99 AT AMAZON

Xgood Food Storage Labels If your main goal is to remember when to throw out food so you don’t accidentally bite into stale granola then these labels are perfect. A space for the date and what’s inside, is all you need. These labels are especially good for organizing your freezer or keeping track of pumped milk for breastfeeding moms. The labels are made from durable material that isn’t easily torn. They’re also water resistant which make meal prepping or bottle labeling quick and easy. One reviewer said, “I like these freezer storage labels. The paper takes an ink pen well. It sticks well to plastic containers and paper, but most importantly, it sticks even when frozen! I’ve had issues with other tapes falling off; or, if they do stick well, it’s nearly impossible to remove the label without leaving a gummy mess.” Sounds like a winner. Sorry, there’s no more excuses to keep you from meal prepping. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Chalkboard Labels

Savvy & Sorted Chalkboard Labels I have yet to understand why we spend our school years anxious to graduate just to turn around and be nostalgic for everything that looks like a chalkboard. Alas, here we are again. For those of us who get giddy every time we see a chalk-themed anything, these labels should be added to your cart. They’re dishwasher safe — hallelujah — and can be removed without leaving behind that nasty residue. They come with a chalk pen and can be written on and erased like a real chalkboard. The stickers come in different shapes and sizes giving you 96 labels toward a more organized home. Use them for labeling your new urban garden or your kid’s cubbies. “Fantastic Purchase!! Great quality stickers with easy peel on and off! The little chalk marker is great too. Love the label styles and sizes,” said one review. $10.95 AT AMAZON

Cardboard Labels

Bransio Craft Hang Tags Normally we’d use these tags on a gift but they’re also great for labeling little baskets and bottles, too. You can use markers, stamps or regular ink pens without the writing bleeding through the tag. The tags are pre-punched with holes and come with 100ft of twine to hang them with. $6.59 AT AMAZON

Vinyl Label Makers

Cricut® Explore Air™ 2 Bundle If you’re deep into this labeling game then get ready to be completely turned on by this wondrous device. The Cricut® Explore Air™ 2 is a level up for labeling; trust me when I say this device will unleash your creativity. One happy user said, “This product is a great cutter for beginners or pros. It is very easy to set up and connect to your device. It can even be connected to a cellular phone for use. I would recommend this product to any and everyone one. You can use this for scrapbooking, crafting for personal use or professional use. A wide variety of materials can be cut with this machine, such as, paper, fabric, vinyl, chip board. accessories can be purchased for an additional cost. Also, this cutter can use cartridges or the program Design space. The program is a free download for Apple or Andriod devices, tablets and computers. One of my best purchases.” $308 AT MICHAELS

Labeling Pens

Sharpie Water-Based Poster Paint Marker If you’ve been blessed with good handwriting and have an artistic flair, ditch the labels all together and draw directly on your containers. The Sharpie 36671 Water-Based Poster Paint Markers are perfect for writing on glass, wood, stone, plastic and metal. This set comes with five basic colors: black, white, red, blue and yellow. The markers are fade and water-resistant and have a medium-point tip. The best part is they won’t smudge and bleed. One reviewer said, “These things are niiiiiiiiice. I used them to touch up an old wooden sign we had hanging by our pool. They work perfectly, the colors are bright and saturated, and even though I filled in a rather large area with the yellow, it continued to work perfectly and showed no sign of conking out. The tips stayed nice too, even though the wood I used them on wasn’t perfectly smooth. They are so fun to use, now I am looking for something else to paint. When these run out, I am getting more.” $15.00 AT AMAZON

Arteza Metallic Markers These pens can write on glasses, mugs, mirrors, mason jars and other materials that a regular pen can’t handle. This pack has a lot of fun colors, too. Black is chic but when you want to jazz things up, you might want to use colors that are a little more vibrant and these metallic markers offer just that. This pack comes with 8 metallic pens in vibrant colors. They’re quick-drying but also erasable. So, you can label, erase and label again. “They are absolutely stunning. And so smooth when writing. You barely have to touch the item you are writing on with the marker it goes on so easily. I accidentally ordered 2 packs of these but after opening one of the packs I’m not even mad because I know I will be using them. They are too gorgeous not too,” said one reviewer. $11 AT WALMART

After you’re done labeling, check out a few of these other home essentials we’ve spotted.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.