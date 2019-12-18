23 Truly Fun DIY Kids Activities To Keep Your Kids Away From Boredom

From summer days, to the bazillion school holidays, to sick days, there are so many times when we need to keep our kids busy and entertained. And while the best DIY kids activity may sometimes seem like plopping them in front of the screen and getting ourselves a drink — we do want to bond with our kids and challenge them.
So, we’ve collected some pretty awesome kids’ DIY activities that will get your kids active and creative, and will also be pretty fun for the parent and caretaker in charge. Plus, for many, you can find the supplies in your recycling bin or in your back yard or local park.
Bubble art:
If there’s one thing that’s better than blowing bubbles, it’s making art using those bubbles! The Chocolate Muffin Tree have a brilliant tutorial on how to create beautiful art by blowing bubbles, using dish soap and tempera paint. It’s seriously too cute. This DIY activity is great for a warm day where you can craft outdoors.
Shadow puppet theater:
We Have Kids brings us this adorable and simple tutorial for how to make your own shadow puppet theatre, using things you can find in your panty — a cereal box, wax paper, some skewers and paper, tape and scissors are all you need. The fun part is that once you’re done making your shadow theater, you get to make up plays to enact in it! It’s the craft that keeps on giving.
Sandpaper T-shirts:
We love a nice wearable craft. Draw some masterpieces on sandpaper with your kids and then iron them on to a plain white shirt. Here’s a great tutorial from Shirts.ca:
Corner bookmarks
For the bookworms in your household, these corner bookmarks are both adorable, fun to make and super useful. Here’s a tutorial from Red Ted Art:
Pinecone decorations
Go out collecting pine cones with your kids and then use them for crafts! Glue googly eyes and feathers and a felt beak to make a cute pinecone bird.
View this post on Instagram
Oh I LOVE the contrast between the "prickly" pinecones and the SUPER SOFT feathers needed to make these owls!! Such a simple and cute craft for Autumn and the upcoming Christmas Season. They are fun to play with or make great ornaments too. So cute! Find out more here https://www.redtedart.com/pine-cone-owls/
Here are five more pinecone decoration ideas from The Dad Lab that you and your kids will love. We are especially partial to the pinecone spider.
Recycle and Play have an adorable way to make that pinecone into a pine tree (or spruce, or fine, depending on what your Christmas tree is) using a corkscrew.
View this post on Instagram
Put your recycled wine corks to good use with this cute craft from @hellowonderful_co 🎄. Find all the details on her page ❤️. • Tag us @recycleandplay and use the hashtag #recycleandplay for a chance to feature your recycled craft, art or activity! (xx Myriam, @mothercould ) . . #earlylearning101 #diymum #diytoys #kidsactivities #childhoodunplugged #homeschoolpreschool #activitiesforkids #playbased #reggiokids #diytoys #playideas #earlylearning #earlyyears #creativekids #montessoriactivity #playathome #learningthroughplay #montessorikids #preschoolactivities #playbasedlearning #kidscrafts #kidcraft #kidscraft #kidcrafts #recycledart #recycledcraft #kidsart #kidsartclass #artteacher
Toilet paper roll art
Make adorable dolls and figurines by painting toilet paper rolls with tempera paint. Add feathers, googly eyes, fabric, and yarn to embellish the dolls.
View this post on Instagram
Idag ville dottern gå upp och pyssla prinsessor 👑 så det fick bli toalettrullepyssel igen. Dottern påbörjade också två prinsessor men som vanligt med henne slutar det alltid i att hon blandar färgerna så mycket att dom tillslut blir brun och då har hon även den färgen över halva kroppen och det blir duschning 🙈 men roligt har hon! Så jag fick till två prinsessor iallafall och dom har nu flyttat in i dockskåpet 💜
You can also use colored paper to decorate your toilet paper roll art:
View this post on Instagram
🐿🐻 4 LESNÍ ZVÍŘÁTKA Z RULIČEK OD TOALETNÍHO PAPÍRU 🦉🐇 Protože máme nasbíráno velké množství ruliček od toaletního papíru, vyrobili jsme z nich čtyři lesní zvířátka. Lepení zvířátek je pro tříleté dítě činnost poměrně obtížná, ale o to má z výtvoru větší radost. Na fotografiích uvidíte, co jsme vyrobili a jak nastříhat papír. Co jsme vyrobili? Vytvořili jsme veverku, zajíčka, medvěda a sovičku. Pro tentokrát jsem vybrala lesní zvířátka, protože jsme v létě chodili na výlety do lesa, tak jsme si naše výlety tímto trošku připomněli. Zvířátka jsou roztomilá a Martínek je ukládá k odpolednímu spánku. Čtyři zvířátka jsme lepili postupně. Práci si můžete rozdělit na několik etap, mezi více dětí, nebo jak vám to bude vyhovovat. Pro koho je činnost určena Zvířátka jsem koncipovala co nejjednodušeji, aby je zvládlo složit, s pomocí dospělého, i tříleté dítě. Pro starší děti můžete činnost ztížit. Martínek měl co dělat, aby zvířátka zvládl slepit. S některými malinkými částmi měl problémy, například vousy u zajíčka, jiné mu šly připevnit velmi dobře (třeba nos). Zvažovala jsem, jestli nevytvořit ještě další zvířátka, ale už při prvním slepování mi bylo jasné, že čtyři druhy budou stačit.
View this post on Instagram
Looking for some easy Halloween kids crafts? These bats are made from common items most of us have in our craft bins and take less than 10 minutes to make. Watch my highlights for a quick tutorial. Supplies needed: toilet paper roll, construction paper, wiggly eyes, white paint or paint pen, glue and string. Wrap black construction paper around toilet paper roll, leaving a 1" overhang. Use glue to secure in place. Press down on roll to slightly flatten it. Cut ears from the 1" overhang. Using construction paper, cut bat wings and legs and secure to the roll with glue. Add eyes and mouth. Fold ends of feet over a string and secure with glue. Hang individually or make a bat garland.
Or make a darling paper roll crown for the little royal in your life!
You can also make a paper roll car using straws and bottle caps.
Popsicle sticks:
Make cute snowflakes with popsicle sticks! Color then with glitter and paint, glue some feathers on them and hang them up around the house or even on your Christmas tree:
View this post on Instagram
Week-End Winter Crafting! These DIY snowflakes were a breeze to make and look so pretty strung up on our art wall in the playroom!
Or make this picnic table and chair from 1 Minute Crafts:
View this post on Instagram
Miniature Picnic Bench and Table made out of Popsicle Sticks.
Or an adorable painted jewelry box:
View this post on Instagram
Popsicle stick box …. Icecream sticks box … Lovely activity done with small cuties….
Make art with leaves:
This DIY craft combines going outside with making art! Find some of your favorite shaped leaves and make them into fun animals, like a turkey (perfect for Thanksgiving) or a lion (use the leaves for a mane).
View this post on Instagram
On Thanksgiving the little ones want to be apart of the preparation too! Have them go on a hunt for leaves outside to make this TURKEY WITH LEAF FEATHERS to add a bit of fun to the table decor.
Put a sheet of paper on top of live leaves and rub it with a crayon to make a cute leaf stamp! You can then cut out these leaves and make flowers:
View this post on Instagram
Our Poinsettia Christmas Leaf Rubbing Flower 🌺 🧲 Craft. So easy to make with 🍁 Things Needed: 4 leaves 🍁 Glue Sticks Small Square Cardstock 🖍 Crayons, Colored Popsicle Sticks, and a magnet. Begin by glueing the leaf on Cardstock as pictured and start your leaf rubbing with a sheet of paper. Next Make 3 Glue them together and add your favorite sticker in the middle. Finally Add a Popsicle Stick and magnet for hanging on fridge for everyone to see🤗
For a more advanced, older crafter, you can trace and cut some leaves and make paper wreaths:
View this post on Instagram
We were lucky to sneak one more Fall craft in at the library this week! 🍂🍁 They provided everything for this cute leaf wreath but you could easily replicate this at home with your kids! Materials needed: 🍁Paper plate with the center cut out (picture a paper plate wreath) 🍁Glue stick 🍁Leafs cut-outs 🍁Yarn for hanging
Collect some leaves and twigs and make adorable nature art bugs from The Craft Train.
Or make a cute hanging mobile with leaves and a branch, like so:
View this post on Instagram
🍁 Autumn mobile 🍁
Glow in the dark jellyfish craft:
There’s nothing better than a glow in the dark craft! These magical jellyfish from Craftiments are made out of paper plates, yarn and decorated with glow in the dark acrylic paints.
Egg cartoon crafts:
Make a beautiful hanging dancing fish from Brainy Beginnings Network:
Or an adorable caterpillar with pipe cleaners:
Or make this name and word recognition game from Herding the Hos for your kid who is just starting to recognize letters:
View this post on Instagram
Name Recognition! We played with our Coko letter blocks this weekend. I'm working with Lachlan on name recognition ahead of starting community kindy next year. I wrote his name on a card and placed it on one side of an egg carton, then put the letters of his name jumbled up in the cups with a few sneaky ones that don't belong. This box will stay out this week until he loses interest. One reason I love using recycling in play is that there's no investment, so when it's not fresh anymore we can hack it, store it or recycle it with zero guilt 🙌🌏✌️
Origami crafts:
Make origami frogs that jumps then have a frog race with this tutorial from Itsy Bitsy Fun.
Corkscrew dolls:
Make little animal and human dolls by painting corkscrews! You can them use a cardboard box to make a dollhouse for the corkscrews for maximum entertainment.
View this post on Instagram
•Cork Turkeys• We have been slacking on the holiday crafting but we are squeezing in a turkey craft before Thanksgiving! We made a set of these last year after being inspired by @raising.kinley and their fab turkeys! I loved last years so much we just had to do it again. 🦃 The tails were made from some rainbowey spin art and then we decorated them with buttons, gems and washi tape! The turkey beaks were made with pony beads. Our rainbowlicious turkeys were super fun and totally simple to make 🌈
View this post on Instagram
Cork Penguin Smallworld For our final week of #the12weeksofautumn, we've been playing again with the @redtedart penguins M and I painted from corks last year. Pairing them with our @grimmswoodentoys frosty coloured set and our big white #tufftray makes for an instant #smallworld and lots of fun!
