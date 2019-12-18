 23 Fun And Easy DIY Kids Activities — DIY Arts And Crafts For Kids

23 Truly Fun DIY Kids Activities To Keep Your Kids Away From Boredom

by

diy kids activities
Rawpixel/ Getty

From summer days, to the bazillion school holidays, to sick days, there are so many times when we need to keep our kids busy and entertained. And while the best DIY kids activity may sometimes seem like plopping them in front of the screen and getting ourselves a drink — we do want to bond with our kids and challenge them.

So, we’ve collected some pretty awesome kids’ DIY activities that will get your kids active and creative, and will also be pretty fun for the parent and caretaker in charge. Plus, for many, you can find the supplies in your recycling bin or in your back yard or local park.

Bubble art:

If there’s one thing that’s better than blowing bubbles, it’s making art using those bubbles! The Chocolate Muffin Tree have a brilliant tutorial on how to create beautiful art by blowing bubbles, using dish soap and tempera paint. It’s seriously too cute. This DIY activity is great for a warm day where you can craft outdoors.

Shadow puppet theater:

We Have Kids brings us this adorable and simple tutorial for how to make your own shadow puppet theatre, using things you can find in your panty — a cereal box, wax paper, some skewers and paper, tape and scissors are all you need. The fun part is that once you’re done making your shadow theater, you get to make up plays to enact in it! It’s the craft that keeps on giving.

Sandpaper T-shirts:

We love a nice wearable craft. Draw some masterpieces on sandpaper with your kids and then iron them on to a plain white shirt. Here’s a great tutorial from Shirts.ca:

Corner bookmarks

For the bookworms in your household, these corner bookmarks are both adorable, fun to make and super useful. Here’s a tutorial from Red Ted Art:

Pinecone decorations

Go out collecting pine cones with your kids and then use them for crafts! Glue googly eyes and feathers and a felt beak to make a cute pinecone bird.

View this post on Instagram

Oh I LOVE the contrast between the "prickly" pinecones and the SUPER SOFT feathers needed to make these owls!! Such a simple and cute craft for Autumn and the upcoming Christmas Season. They are fun to play with or make great ornaments too. So cute!⁣ ⁣ Find out more here https://www.redtedart.com/pine-cone-owls/⁣ ⁣ This is for Day 2 of the #simple_play prompt: Feathers.⁣ ⁣ It's the most wonderful time of the yea #holiday_simple_play is here 🦃 .For the months of NOVEMBER + DECEMBER, I’m joining @chestnut_simple_play & the #simple_play theme #holiday_simple_play Join us & TAG your seasonal play #holiday_simple_play ⁣ ⁣ SAVE & SHARE this LIST OF 30 incredible ways to celebrate The HOLIDAYS⁣ 1. Leaves 2. Feathers3. Turkeys 🦃 4. Vegetables 5. Cornucopia6. Pumpkins7. Mushrooms8. Acorns 9. Cookies 10. Pies 🥧 11. Snow 12. Bells 13. Santa 14. Reindeer🦌 15. Elves 🧝‍♀️ 16. Ice 17. Hanukkah 🕎 18. Advent 19. Candles20. Hot coco 21. Christmas carols22. Santa 23. Stars24. Nativity 25. Ornaments26. Mistletoe27. Candy canes28. Stockings29. Gingerbread house 30. Wreath .Please join us 🥰 and tag your play!

A post shared by Easy Kids Crafts – Red Ted Art (@redtedart) on

Here are five more pinecone decoration ideas from The Dad Lab that you and your kids will love. We are especially partial to the pinecone spider.

Recycle and Play have an adorable way to make that pinecone into a pine tree (or spruce, or fine, depending on what your Christmas tree is) using a corkscrew.

View this post on Instagram

Put your recycled wine corks to good use with this cute craft from @hellowonderful_co 🎄. Find all the details on her page ❤️. • Tag us @recycleandplay and use the hashtag #recycleandplay for a chance to feature your recycled craft, art or activity! (xx Myriam, @mothercould ) . . #earlylearning101 #diymum #diytoys #kidsactivities #childhoodunplugged #homeschoolpreschool #activitiesforkids #playbased #reggiokids #diytoys #playideas #earlylearning #earlyyears #creativekids #montessoriactivity #playathome #learningthroughplay #montessorikids #preschoolactivities #playbasedlearning #kidscrafts #kidcraft #kidscraft #kidcrafts #recycledart #recycledcraft #kidsart #kidsartclass #artteacher

A post shared by Recycle And Play (@recycleandplay) on

Toilet paper roll art

Make adorable dolls and figurines by painting toilet paper rolls with tempera paint. Add feathers, googly eyes, fabric, and yarn to embellish the dolls.

You can also use colored paper to decorate  your toilet paper roll art:

View this post on Instagram

🐿🐻 4 LESNÍ ZVÍŘÁTKA Z RULIČEK OD TOALETNÍHO PAPÍRU 🦉🐇 Protože máme nasbíráno velké množství ruliček od toaletního papíru, vyrobili jsme z nich čtyři lesní zvířátka. Lepení zvířátek je pro tříleté dítě činnost poměrně obtížná, ale o to má z výtvoru větší radost. Na fotografiích uvidíte, co jsme vyrobili a jak nastříhat papír. . Co jsme vyrobili? Vytvořili jsme veverku, zajíčka, medvěda a sovičku. Pro tentokrát jsem vybrala lesní zvířátka, protože jsme v létě chodili na výlety do lesa, tak jsme si naše výlety tímto trošku připomněli. Zvířátka jsou roztomilá a Martínek je ukládá k odpolednímu spánku. Čtyři zvířátka jsme lepili postupně. Práci si můžete rozdělit na několik etap, mezi více dětí, nebo jak vám to bude vyhovovat. . Pro koho je činnost určena Zvířátka jsem koncipovala co nejjednodušeji, aby je zvládlo složit, s pomocí dospělého, i tříleté dítě. Pro starší děti můžete činnost ztížit. Martínek měl co dělat, aby zvířátka zvládl slepit. S některými malinkými částmi měl problémy, například vousy u zajíčka, jiné mu šly připevnit velmi dobře (třeba nos). Zvažovala jsem, jestli nevytvořit ještě další zvířátka, ale už při prvním slepování mi bylo jasné, že čtyři druhy budou stačit. . 🙋‍♀️CELÝ POSTUP NAJDETE NA MAMADODESTE.CZ🙋‍♀️

A post shared by Máma do deště (@tereza_mamadodeste) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Looking for some easy Halloween kids crafts? These bats are made from common items most of us have in our craft bins and take less than 10 minutes to make. Watch my highlights for a quick tutorial. Supplies needed: toilet paper roll, construction paper, wiggly eyes, white paint or paint pen, glue and string. Wrap black construction paper around toilet paper roll, leaving a 1” overhang. Use glue to secure in place. Press down on roll to slightly flatten it. Cut ears from the 1” overhang. Using construction paper, cut bat wings and legs and secure to the roll with glue. Add eyes and mouth. Fold ends of feet over a string and secure with glue. Hang individually or make a bat garland.

A post shared by Nicole Foss (@nicolefosscollection) on

Or make a darling paper roll crown for the little royal in your life!

You can also make a paper roll car using straws and bottle caps.

Popsicle sticks:

Make cute snowflakes with popsicle sticks! Color then with glitter and paint, glue some feathers on them and hang them up around the house or even on your Christmas tree:

Or make this picnic table and chair from 1 Minute Crafts:

Or an adorable painted jewelry box:

 

Make art with  leaves:

This DIY craft combines going outside with making art! Find some of your favorite shaped leaves and make them into fun animals, like a turkey (perfect for Thanksgiving) or a lion (use the leaves for a mane).

Put a sheet of paper on top of live leaves and rub it with a crayon to make a cute leaf stamp! You can then cut out these leaves and make flowers:

View this post on Instagram

Our Poinsettia Christmas Leaf Rubbing Flower 🌺 🧲 Craft. So easy to make with 🍁 Things Needed: 4 leaves 🍁 Glue Sticks Small Square Cardstock 🖍 Crayons, Colored Popsicle Sticks, and a magnet. Begin by glueing the leaf on Cardstock as pictured and start your leaf rubbing with a sheet of paper. Next Make 3 Glue them together and add your favorite sticker in the middle. Finally Add a Popsicle Stick and magnet for hanging on fridge for everyone to see🤗Tag us if you make one. . . . . #christmascrafts #christmasiscoming #montessori #craftsforkids #diykidscrafts #diytoddlercrafts #poinsettia #poinsettiasforchristmas #flowercrafts #paperflowers #toddlersofinstagram #unschooling #homeschooling #homeschoolart #homeschoolartclass #homeschoolartclasslessons #craft #artsandcrafts #toddlersandtiaras #craftsathome #diycrafts #diychristmas #naturehomeschool #natureunschooling #naturelover #leafrubbing

A post shared by Narvaez Family (@thenarvaezfamily) on

For a more advanced, older crafter, you can trace and cut some leaves and make paper wreaths:

View this post on Instagram

We were lucky to sneak one more Fall craft in at the library this week! 🍂🍁 They provided everything for this cute leaf wreath but you could easily replicate this at home with your kids! Materials needed: 🍁Paper plate with the center cut out (picture a paper plate wreath) 🍁Glue stick 🍁Leafs cut-outs 🍁Yarn for hanging Who is ready for Christmas crafts? I love pumpkin season but I’m in the Christmas spirit earlier than normal😅but I’m glad we got one more Fall activity in😄 #everydayplayhacks #toddlerfun #toddlercrafts #preschool #toddleractivities #totschool #kidscrafts #preschoolart #invitationtoplay #playmatters #prek #preschooler #kidsart #kindergarten #busytoddler #homeschool #toddleractivity #kidsactivities #toddlerplay #farmhousemama #playathome #toddlerlife #fallcraftsforkids #thanksgivingcrafts #thanksgivingcraftsforkids #thanksgivingartsandcrafts #fallcrafts #fallcrafts🍁 #fallcraftsfortoddlers

A post shared by 🌿Farmhouse Mama🌿 (@farmhouse_mama_blog) on

Collect some leaves and twigs and make adorable nature art bugs from The Craft Train.

Or make a cute hanging mobile with leaves and a branch, like so:

Glow in the dark jellyfish craft:

There’s nothing better than a glow in the dark craft! These magical jellyfish from Craftiments are made out of paper plates, yarn and decorated with glow in the dark acrylic paints.

Egg cartoon crafts:

Make a beautiful hanging dancing fish from Brainy Beginnings Network:

Or an adorable caterpillar with pipe cleaners:

View this post on Instagram

Today’s crafts 🐛 #eggcarton #crafts #larva #pyssel

A post shared by Gaikokujin (@gaikokujinonearth) on

Or make this name and word recognition game from Herding the Hos for your kid who is just starting to recognize letters:

Origami crafts:

Make origami frogs that jumps then have a frog race with this tutorial from Itsy Bitsy Fun.

Corkscrew dolls:

Make little animal and human dolls by painting corkscrews! You can them use a cardboard box to make a dollhouse for the corkscrews for maximum entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

•Cork Turkeys• . We have been slacking on the holiday crafting but we are squeezing in a turkey craft before Thanksgiving! We made a set of these last year after being inspired by @raising.kinley and their fab turkeys! I loved last years so much we just had to do it again. 🦃 . The tails were made from some rainbowey spin art and then we decorated them with buttons, gems and washi tape! The turkey beaks were made with pony beads. Our rainbowlicious turkeys were super fun and totally simple to make 🌈 . . . #holiday_simple_play #weloveautumnplay2019 #oursensoryautumn #getcreativewith #everydayplayhacks #recycleandplay #kidscrafts101 #kidscrafts #preschoolcrafts #craftsforkids #kidscraft #gomakestuff #createeveryday #iteachart #artteachersofinstagram #craftykids #craftymama #todayourchildren #homeschoolpreschool #preschoolathome #preschool #preschooler #preschoolactivities #preschoolfun #preschoolteacher #preschoolteachers #craftymom #kidscraftideas #makersgonnamake #recycledart

A post shared by Diane (@adventures.in.mommyland) on

Related: 45 Paper Arts And Crafts Projects And Ideas That’ll Keep You Busy For Hours