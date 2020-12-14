Last-Minute Amazon Gifts Everyone In Your Family Is Gonna Want — And Everything Is On Sale, Too

Amazon

You don’t really need a reminder, but here goes anyway: It’s almost Christmas! A lot of us wait until the very last minute to get shopping done, and we don’t blame you. There’s so much other stuff going on (working from home, kids’ school, your teens’ finals, just making it through the day, etc.) that shopping for holiday presents may have fallen to the wayside. But that’s okay! Because Amazon is here to the rescue with their speedy shipping. For gifts your loved ones and family REALLY want this year, here’s a list of Amazon’s hottest products that are ON SALE RIGHT NOW. Yes I just threw all caps in your face because they’re actually good deals you shouldn’t pass up on. I mean, it’s your life. I’m just putting this out there.

Here are the best last-minute gifts from Amazon that are perfect for everyone you know.

All-New Echo 4th Gen The Echo is the perfect gift to give someone because it’s the one thing they *want* but wouldn’t get themselves. The Echo 4th gen has the ability to sync with all your music platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.), play audiobooks and SiriusXM, check the weather (or answer any other questions you have), control the lights in the house, as well as security, and you can use it for hands-free calls. And that’s only some of the awesome capabilities. Literally everyone will love this gift — it’s like having a little helper in the house. $69.99 AT AMAZON 30% off (was $99.99)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet Want to get your kids a tablet that won’t shatter as soon as they drop it (which they will)? The all-new Fire 8 Kids’ Edition tablet is so fortified, you get your money back if it breaks within the first 2 years. The tablet includes a year of Amazon Kids+ (which is over 20,000 apps, games, books, education content from Nickelodeon and Disney, and more). You can also install apps like Netflix and Zoom (perfect for remote school). If you want something to keep your kids busy, this is it. $99.99 AT AMAZON 29% off (was $139)

All-New Fire HD 8 tablet And now: a tablet for the grownups. Choose from 32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card. Either way, you’ve got plenty of storage space for your apps, games, movies, music, books, and more. It’s 30% faster, so even if someone you know has a tablet, this will be the ultimate upgrade! $64.99 AT AMAZON 28% off (was $89.99)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 This 1080p HD video doorbell lets you not only see who’s at your front door, but talk to them, as well. You also get notifications whenever someone walks up to the doorbell (plus footage if anyone attempts to steal your packages — unfortunately not an uncommon occurrence, especially during the holiday season). This easily connects with all your devices, and you can even command Alexa to handle some of the tasks like talking to the front door. $139.99 AT AMAZON 30% off (was $199.99)

Fire TV Recast Do you know someone who is having trouble keeping up with all their shows? The Fire TV Recast is like the smarter version of DVR and it’ll record anything for you so you can watch it later on Fire TV or Echo Show, or your mobile device. This is especially awesome for sports fans, since it can be hard to catch live games later. You can save up to 75 hours of HD programming. $149.99 AT AMAZON 35% off (was $229.99)

Fire TV Cube If you know someone with a TV that doesn’t automatically provide you with seamless streaming platform options, you need something like a Fire TV Cube, which makes streaming Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+, HBO, Sling (you catch my drift) as easy as 1-2-3. Because without this, streaming can be a complicated, time-consuming pain. Give the gift of convenience and ultimate entertainment. $99.99 AT AMAZON 17% off (was $119.99)

Blink Mini Security Camera Get two indoor plug-in cameras that send you alerts if or when there’s any motion detected in the house. You can use it to hear, see, *and* speak to the whomever you see through the camera THROUGH your phone. SO, it’s perfect for when you leave the kids with the nanny and you miss them and just want to check in. Or if you leave your pups alone for a few hours while you run errands or go to work and want to see what they’re up to. Bonus: You get a free trial of the Blink cloud storage up until January 13! $49.98 AT AMAZON 23% off (was $64.99)

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) If you know someone who’s looking for sophisticated home security (like if you’re concerned about your elderly parents), Ring provides some of the best service, and it’s easy to install. This one is perfect for condos and apartments. For a 1-2 bedroom home, you may want to check out the 8-piece Ring system (also 22% off right now) or 14-piece system which is great for 2-4 bedrooms (30% off right now). $139.99 AT AMAZON 30% off (was $199.99)

Echo Buds These premium ear buds connect with Alexa so you can listen to music/Audible, or pretty much any Amazon device. You get up to five hours of listening time with a quick charge. $79.99 AT AMAZON 38% off (was $129.99)

