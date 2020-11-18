30 Gift Ideas For Your Brother, Even If He Annoys The F*ck Out Of You

Urban Outfitters/Wish

When it comes to best gifts for brothers, shopping can be tricky. Yes, he may annoy you, but despite that you still want to find the perfect gift for your sibling. Even if you and your brother bicker like Alexis and David Rose, you still love each other. Yes, maybe he stole your CD player and broke it when you were younger or ratted you out to your parents that one time, but it’s transgressions like those that we forgive because: family. So we’ve pulled together the best gift ideas for your brother, whatever his tastes are. Whether he’s a pop culture junkie, an outdoorsy type, a foodie or every type of bro in between.

If you’re at a loss as to what to get your brother for Christmas, we’ve got you covered. But these gift ideas work for all occasions—his birthday or any other big milestone moment. And we’ve got something for every form of brother—big, little, in-law, etc.

Below, see our picks for the very best presents for brothers.

Christmas Gifts for Brothers

Chefman Digital Air Fryer Whether your brother is a talented home chef or trying to get into cooking, an air fryer is the perfect pick. This Chefman one functions as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator. And it’s hugely popular on Amazon with nearly a 5-star overall rating. Says one happy reviewer, “Winner, winner chicken dinner! This is so easy to use, and cleanup was so simple and easy.” $129.99 AT AMAZON

Where’s The Dude? Activity Book If your brother is a big fan of The Big Lebowski and the Coen brothers, he’ll love this “Where’s The Dude” activity celebrating the iconic 1998 film. $16 AT ALWAYS FITS

The CBD Pillow CBD has been all the rage for a while now, and if you think you’ve tried every kind of product on the market—we challenge you, have you tried The CBD Pillow? It’s a pillow that releases micro doses of CBD as you sleep for divine beauty rest. So how does it work? “Microencapsulation” is a new process where microscopic droplets of CBD are wrapped with a polymeric coating, and the friction of your hair and skin gently breaks the capsules as you sleep, releasing the CBD. Give this to your brother who is always on top of the hottest innovative technology. $99 AT CBD PILLOW

Away x Master & Dynamic Headphones These limited edition leather headphones are a splurge, yes. But if you’re going in on a joint holiday gift with your siblings, these wireless noise-cancelling headphones are a perfect pick. These days we’re all using our headphones and tech gear even more, so you can’t go wrong with a pair of luxury headphones. $499 AT AWAY TRAVEL

Ew, David Mug “Ew, David!” When it comes to TV brothers, it doesn’t get more iconic than David Rose. If you’re the Alexis to your brother’s David, he’ll definitely appreciate this mug. $13 AT WISH

Popcornoplis 12 Cone Snack Pack Did you know popcorn is one of America’s most popular snack foods? And it’s a great non-traditional Christmas treat. If your brother is a professional snacker, then get him this 12-cone snack pack featuring the brand’s most popular flavors. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Piecework Puzzles Buns Out Puzzle Suns out, buns out. This 1,000-piece puzzle features a mouthwatering BBQ scene that makes you want to fire up the grill. And puzzles are undoubtedly having a moment. $36 AT PIECEWORK PUZZLES

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock These days we all want more outdoor space, so give this hammock to your camping-loving brother or your brother who lives in an apartment and doesn’t have a large backyard. $27.95 AT AMAZON

The North Face Thermal Eco Insulated Jacket The North Face is a classic for a reason. It’s tried, true and you really can’t go wrong. If your brother lives in a colder climate, he’ll love this insulated jacket that comes in 24 different colors/styles. $139.95 AT AMAZON

FULLLGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat If your brother is a snowboarder or just lives in a cold state, definitely gift him this Bluetooth beanie so he can listen to his favorite podcast without getting frostbite. AT AMAZON

Gifts for Brothers From Sisters

Northwind Supply Personalized Leather Keychain If you’re looking for a monogrammed gift, this personalized leather keychain is an amazing deal. Customized products can usually be pretty pricey, and this high-quality key ring is under $10. $9.95 AT AMAZON

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Give this moisturizer to your brother who appreciates a good skin care routine—or maybe he doesn’t have one yet, but has been wanting to get into it. Peter Thomas Roth’s products are a perfect place to start, and this moisturizer has “hyaluronic acid”—the hero ingredient that you want to look for in a great moisturizer. $52 AT SEPHORA

Word’s Okayest Brother T-Shirt Give this to your brother with a sense of humor. Because anyone who has a bro knows you don’t need to have the world’s best—you can just have the world’s “okayest” brother and still be thankful. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Rick and Morty Card Game If your brother is a Rick and Morty fan, then stop right here—you found the perfect pop culture gift. $12.48 AT AMAZON

Beast Shower Box Set If your brother is eco-conscious and worried about his carbon footprint (and we all should be, btw), this Beast shower box set comes with a reusable aluminum bottle to help reduce to use of single-use plastics. $19.50 AT BEAST

The Oregon Trail Handheld Game If you know what “caulk the wagon and float it” means, then you were an Oregon Trail kid. Give your brother the gift of nostalgia with this handheld game. Hopefully he doesn’t die of a snake bite! $39.50 AT ALWAYS FITS

H&M SpongeBob Shirt Is your brother known for his quirky fashion sense? He’ll love this SpongeBob SquarePants shirt from H&M. $10.99 AT H&M

Birthday Gifts for Brothers

Clarks Mens Boots These Clarks boots have well over 11k reviews on Instagram, and they’re such a beloved brand because of how long they last. Buying shoes for anyone—particularly your brother—can be super hard, but these leather boots are a guaranteed win. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Crosley Radio T200 Turntable If your brother has a classic collection of vinyl records and is in the market for a new turntable, he’ll love this one from Crosley. $99.99 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Pop-Tarts Blanket Is your brother’s idea of cooking heating up a Pop-Tart? If so, he’ll fully appreciate this cozy blanket celebrating his favorite treat. $24.90 AT HOT TOPIC

Hot Ones “Truth Or Dab” Game If your brother has never watched the show Hot Ones with Sean Evans, introduce him and you’ll be his new favorite person. The game also includes an official Hot Ones sauce with a 10/10 heat level. 17 years + only. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Coors Banquet Beer Logo Sweatshirt Whether your brother is a whiskey guy, a wine guy or a beer guy, he’ll feel comfy and cozy in this Coors Banquet sweatshirt. $69 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Gifts for Brothers-In-Law

RicherPoorer Men’s Lucky Socks A high-quality pair of socks is always a good choice, because you know he has a drawer full of holey socks. These ones from RicherPoorer have a touch of whimsy with the smiley face at the ankle. $10 AT RICHERPOORER

Multipurpose 7-in-1 Pen Tech Tool If you don’t know what to get your brother-in-law, go for something practical. At first glance this is just a typical pen, but it’s actually also a bottle opener, Phillips screwdriver, flat head, ruler and phone stand. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Peakeep Retro Alarm Clock If you want to give him a useful, utilitarian gift and he has a retro aesthetic, get him this vintage-style alarm clock. $13.99 AT AMAZON

New England Hemp Farm CBD Gummies Whether he’s a CBD-head or he’s never tried it, it’s never been a better time to get into CBD gummies. These vegan gummies from New England Hemp Farm are 25 mg per gummy and a great way to combat the circumstantial stressors we’re all feeling nowadays. $59.99 AT NEW ENGLAND HEMP FARM

Wrangler Men’s Long Sleeve Quilted Flannel Shirt With Hood A quality Wrangler flannel shirt is one of those things you can get so much mileage out of and will last you for years to come. If he’s allergic to clothes shopping, do him a favor and get him one of these—maybe in a few colors. $24.96 AT AMAZON

