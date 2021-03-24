Get Your Mom The Gift That Keeps On Giving With A Subscription Box For Mother’s Day

Fab Fit Fun/Candy Club

There truly is a monthly subscription box for every woman — from makeup to wine to yummy snacks to clothes to stickers to artisan crafts to more wine. Does anyone need four wine of the month subscription boxes? Yes, yes they do. Subscription boxes are the gift that keep on giving (literally), and it’s the perfect idea for a Mother’s Day gift. It’s contact-free (in case you’re not seeing her in person), easy but still thoughtful, and personalized.

Once a month or so, a box shows up on your doorstep, unannounced but definitely welcomed. It’s always full of unique and fun new products you likely never knew you wanted. So, if you (or your giftee) don’t already subscribe to one (or more than one!), it might be time.

We put together a list of our absolute favorite subscription boxes for women specifically — a few you may already know and love and several others you’ve probably have yet to discover. Whether you want to sign up your friends, family members, or even yourself, we think a subscription box for women can bring a lot of joy way beyond any holiday, birthday, or other milestone celebration. Because having a fun little something to look forward to each month can sometimes be the encouragement we all need.

**The prices listed are per box.**

Best Subscription Boxes for Women

TheraBox A box curated by therapists that includes six to eight self-care items and wellness goodies, like aromatherapy, skincare products, organic bath products, etc. This monthly subscription is all about helping people reduce stress and add joy to their lives. We feel lighter just knowing this sort of thing exists. $34.99 AT CRATEJOY

FabFitFun FabFitFun is a popular subscription box that includes full-sized makeup, skincare, and wellness products, as well as fashion, home decor, and more. Four boxes are shipped each year, one for every season, and all can be personalized. This one is definitely worth trying, even if only for one month! $49.99 AT FABFITFUN

Curateur Formerly known as Box of Style, Curateur is a luxury subscription service curated by designer Rachel Zoe and delivered four times a year. Inside you’ll find makeup, jewelry, fashion accessories, and skincare products – all super high end and fabulous, of course. $99 AT CURATEUR

SinglesSwag Once a month, SinglesSwag delivers six to seven full-sized products, including delicious treats, jewelry and accessories, best-selling books, and organic skincare products. Each box is designed for single ladies, but you definitely don’t have to be sans partner to enjoy the goodies. $39.99 AT SINGLES SWAG

GlossyBox GlossyBox sends five new products every month from popular beauty brands. You can expect haircare, skincare, and makeup products, plus new beauty tools. $17.50 AT GLOSSYBOX

Winc Winc is the ideal subscription for wine lovers, because wine. Each order is personalized based on your tastes. The company offers a huge selection of wines and three or more bottles are sent each month with no commitment. Wine time is all the time. $48 AT WINC

Trade Coffee A specialty coffee subscription that sends coffee based on your preferences and how often you want more. (So, every day?) It’s a convenient and fun way to try new flavors. Price starts at $12.50 for one 12-ounce bag. $12.50 AT TRADE COFFEE

Bouqs Farm fresh flowers delivered to your doorstep once a month? Yes, please. Delivery date, bouquet size, and recipient for each order can be customized, which is a great way to be “forced” to send a loved one flowers each month — even if that loved one is you. $39 AT BOUQS

Scentbird The subscription box for people who can’t decide on one fragrance. Scentbird sends perfumes and colognes that you can select from a vast catalog of scents, and you can select what you think that person will like based on a quick quiz you take before signing up. $14.95 AT SCENTBIRD

Mouth If there’s one subscription box really worth checking out, it’s one that’s all about snacks. Mouth takes you on a snack journey each month, with the option to select boxes dedicated to specific snacks, including pickles, cocktails, jerky, snacks from different regions, and noshable snacks. $54 AT MOUTH

Ipsy Ipsy delivers five new and personalized beauty products each month. It’s a fun and surprisingly affordable way to discover new go-tos. You can even choose to add more products if you’re feeling frisky. $12 AT IPSY

Candy Club The sweetest subscription box there ever was. Once a month, Candy Club sends new and exciting candy based on your candy profile (mostly sweet or mostly sour). You can choose six 6-ounce candy cups or six 13-ounce cups. Either way, good luck making it through the month with just one box! $29.99 AT CANDY CLUB

Urth Box Urth Box is all about healthy and really yummy snacks and beverages. You can choose the box size, the length of the plan, and whether you want classic, gluten free, vegan, or diet box options. If you’re trying to cut back on certain types of foods, this box is a great way to avoid going to the store and buying all the things. You know the things. $14.99 AT URTH BOX

Pipsticks Who says stickers are only for kids? Pipsticks is a monthly sticker club full of sophisticated stickers for adults that’ll add some color, sparkle, and fun to your life. (They have a kids’ subscription box, too!) For $11.95, you’ll get seven sheets of stickers, and for $17.95 you’ll get 15 sheets. Since this type of sticker situation probably didn’t exist when you were a kid, now’s your chance to make up for lost time. $11.95 AT PIPSTICKS

Casely You may or may not want to feed a phone case addiction, but in CASE you do, Casely’s phone case subscription is the one to get. When you sign up, you’ll choose the phone model (for iPhones only, sorry Android-ers) and whether you want a fresh phone case delivered monthly or seasonally. $15 AT CASELY

FaceTory For the face mask enthusiasts, FaceTory sends seven luxurious Korean sheet masks once a month. Or if you prefer once a season, that’s an option, too. $19.90 AT FACETORY

Pura Vida Bracelet Club For the bracelet addicted ladies! (We see you!) The Pura Vida Bracelet Club is for bracelet aficionados. Get three exclusive bracelets every month and have zero regrets. $14.95 AT PURA VIDA

Gainful A subscription for personalized nutrition that arrives at your doorstep once a month (or however often you want). You can customize the protein powders and other formulas based on your tastes, routines, and goals. $39 AT GAINFUL

Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Women

Stitch Fix Stitch Fix sets you up with a stylist who sends personalized outfits and accessories that work with your style. And if they don’t, you can send them back. The stylist fee is $20, which is waived if you keep an item. You only pay for what you keep. Bonus: There’s a Stitch Fix for kids! $20 AT STITCH FIX

Nordstrom Trunk Club Keep what you love, send back what you don’t. A personal stylist selects personalized styles for you based on your preferences and budget. The $25 styling fee is waived if you keep at least one item. The club offers sizes XXS to 4X, petite, plus, and maternity. $25 AT NORDSTROM TRUNK CLUB

Gwynnie Bee Gwynnie Bee is a little different from other subscriptions, as it’s more of a monthly clothing rental service that also lets you buy the clothes you want to keep at a discount. The company originally only offered plus sizes but has expanded to sizes 0 to 32. $49 AT GWYNNIE BEE

Say it with a Sock Get a new pair of socks every month to keep those feet warm… but mostly to keep them fashionable. Choose the style you want and look forward to the surprise when a new fun pair shows up at your doorstep. $12.99 AT SAY IT WITH A SOCK

Frank And Oak Frank And Oak’s subscription sets you up with a personal stylist that selects up to four on-trend items they think you’ll love. The prices range from $29 to $149, and the styling fee is $25 if you don’t keep any items. $25 AT FRANK AND OAK

Best Subscription Boxes for Older Women

Birchbox Birchbox sends five new sample-sized beauty products from a variety of categories, all handpicked to match your needs. It’s pretty much the perfect subscription for anyone who loves trying new products but isn’t into committing or wasting product they don’t like. $15 AT BIRCHBOX

BeautyFIX BeautyFIX is the ideal subscription box for women looking to try different premium skincare products that’ll help repair and refresh their skin. Once a month, the company sends full and deluxe travel-size products. If you find something you really like, full-size versions can be purchased separately. $24.95 AT DERMSTORE

BREO BOX This subscription box is pricey, but so worth it for any ladies who like getting the coolest new tech, home goods, fitness, and lifestyle products. A themed box is delivered once a season. $159 AT BREO BOX

Sips by Box Teas, teas, and more teas! Sips by is a tea subscription box curated by tea experts. Based on your preferences, they’ll send four different teas with enough bags to make around 16 cups, AKA the perfect tea party. $16 AT SIPS BY

BE KIND. by ellen Ellen DeGeneres’ BE KIND. box (we don’t have to talk about the irony in that for now) features socially-conscious products, including bags, accessories, jewelry, and home goods. A portion of the proceeds from each quarterly box is donated to charities that help the environment, women and children in need, healthcare workers, ASPCA, etc. $54.99 AT BE KIND.

GlobeIn GlobeIn sends ethically-made products handmade by remote artisans from all over the world. Proceeds go towards creating jobs and fair pay for the artisans. $38 AT GLOBEIN

The Golden Years A monthly subscription box made specifically for women over 50 who may or may not actually feel like they’ve hit their “golden years.” Inside you’ll find five to eights thoughtfully curated luxury items, including beauty products, health and wellness items, and wearable accessories. $45.95 AT THE GOLDEN YEARS

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.