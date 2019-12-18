 25 Best, Last-Minute Gifts Because You Know You Forgot Someone – Scary Mommy

Last-Minute Gifts Because You Know You Forgot Someone

by December 18, 2019

best last minute gifts

Here’s how the holidays work: no matter how many times you say you’ll stay organized, make your lists and check them twice, you always end up with last-minute gifts to buy. Whether you procrastinated through Cyber Weekend, or blatantly ignored every advent calendar you walked by all month, or just forgot to include your mother’s cousin’s sister-in-law on your gift list (and we all know how SHE is), you’re probably desperate to get your hands on something (anything!) you can get delivered in time for Christmas.

Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Hurry up and shop to it (and we’ll see you here same time next year, most likely…)

Pixie Belles

Pixie Belles are enchanted toys that dance, spin, and literally kiss people. Not even kidding, you hold this tiny creature to a cheek and it kisses as long as it’s held there — finishing off the smooch with a delighted squeal. It’s only like, 10 percent creepy and is sure to delight a young stocking opener on Christmas morning.

$5.50 AT AMAZON

63% OFF (was $14.99)

Objects of Dad's Desire 2020 Wall Calendar

Here’s a hysterically sexy spin on pin-up calendars, featuring the things he really lusts for: lawn mowers, remote controls, thermostats, and crisp white sneakers. Va va voom!

$12.00 AT AMAZON

25% OFF (was $16.00)

Winning Moves Games No Stress Chess

Knowing how to play chess comes with a certain level of aristocratic pride – but let’s face it – the rules can be tricky – especially for little kids.  This set lets you start to play instantly with a special board that guides you to set up your pieces and an innovative card deck that shows you how to move the piece it pictures. Voila! You’re a chess master!

$13.99 AT AMAZON

22% OFF (was $17.99)

GirlZone: Hair Chalk Set

Put off those frustrating conversations with your tween about dyeing their hair with this hair chalk kit. It’s fun, easy, and might buy you some time.

$15.99 AT AMAZON

Abtong Fairy String Lights

Fairy string lights just got a huge upgrade. These LED string lights connect to an app on your teen’s phone, so they can control the colors and lighting. Connected with Bluetooth, these lights have the capability to actually sync to music through the app that features music modes. Lights change color and modes along to the beat. In total, there are 16 million color combinations and 29 modes, and the lights can also be hooked up to a timer, so you don’t have to worry about your — ahem — irresponsible teen forgetting to shut them off manually.

$15.99 AT AMAZON

Harry Potter ALL HOUSES Adult Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

Create some magic in your bathroom. Made from Hotel Quality Fleece that gives you a nice warm and extremely soft robe to use when you’re done swimming, showering, or just while pretending you’re the fastest seeker in history.

$44.95 AT AMAZON

LITTLEFUN Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

Remember singing every song with your sister as a kid? Bring the music back home with this sleek karaoke mic. It’s compatible with all Android, iPhone, iPad, and iOS smartphones with Bluetooth connectivity and PCs. You may not have turned out to be a pop star, but there’s still hope for your sis! Jk…

$25.99 AT AMAZON

Brusheez Kid's Electric Sparkle the Unicorn Toothbrush Set

Got a kid who hates to brush? (Who doesn’t?) This super fun unicorn-themed set comes with everything young brushers ages 3 and up need to maintain a bright smile and healthy gums – without a fight.

$19.99 AT AMAZON

60% OFF (was $49.99)

Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Makes a perfectly sized portion of delicious, healthy popcorn in three minutes. Now, Netflix and chill.

$14.99 AT AMAZON

Waowoo Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are great for some sleeping issues. This premium weighted blanket was designed to weight approximately 10% of your total body in order to relax yourself by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged.

$53.49 AT AMAZON

FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent with Glow in The Dark Stars

This fun castle play tent has glow-in-the-dark stars and easy set-up for indoor or outdoor use. Let your kiddos go on an adventure in the backyard or just in the living room!

$24.99 AT AMAZON

27% OFF (was $34.00)

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Magic Set

Abra cadabra! This super kid-friendly set features 10 magic tricks, including Disappearing Ball, Magic Coin Box, Secret Silks, Great Escape, Magic Number Prediction, Money Maker, Egyptian Prediction, Vanishing Zone, Cylinder Squeeze, and Vanishing Coin.

$26.98 AT AMAZON

23% OFF (was $34.99)

QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Take the perfect selfie – wherever you are. This portable light creates lighting for pics or videos and can be stashed in your purse for on-the-go photo shoots. Say cheese!

$12.99 AT AMAZON

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera with Fuji Instant Film & Accessories

Hey Gen Xers – Remember Polaroid cameras and the sense of immediate (albeit over-exposed) photographic satisfaction? Relive those glory days with this amazing Polaroid-style Fuji Camera and Accessories Bundle — packed to the brim with everything you need to snap and savor each and every memorable minute.

$99.95 AT AMAZON

33% OFF (was $150.00)

Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes

This cool set includes 125 easy to use rainbow mini notes which kids can use to jot down notes, etch doodles, and create cool illustrations and designs.

$6.22 AT AMAZON

22% OFF (was $7.99)

First Builders Big Building Blocks Bag

Get them addicted to LEGOs with this set of 80 classic-colored building blocks, including special shapes, perfect for little hands.

$13.99 AT AMAZON

44% OFF (was $24.99)

Prextex Pack of 2 Cartoon R/C Police Car and Race Car Radio Control Toys

Before they are ready to rip up the road (and maybe your carpet) with RC trucks and bikes, they’ll love these Prextex cartoon vehicles. Sturdy and colorful, this will keep them entertained (for a few minutes anyway).

$34.95 AT AMAZON

Kanoodle Brain Twisting 3-D Puzzle

Kanoodle is a puzzle game that includes 12 puzzle pieces, 200 puzzle challenges, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case. Great for kids (and adults) who love figuring it all out.

$8.99 AT AMAZON

31% OFF (was $12.99)

Be Amazing! Grow Snow Jar

No white Christmas this year, you say? Living in some tropical locale?  This Instant Amazing Snow turns ordinary water into a white fluffy substance that looks like real snow. You’re welcome.

$8.56 AT AMAZON

34% OFF (was $12.99)

Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball

This robot the size of a ping pong ball is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights to let you drive, play games, and code using free apps.

$34.99 AT AMAZON

30% OFF (was $49.99)

Tulip One-step Tie-Dye Party

Don’t make it a white or blue Christmas this year – make it a tie dye Christmas with this one-step kit that includes a reusable plastic storage bin stocked with enough tie-dye supplies to create up to 36 projects. Get colorful!

$15.42 AT AMAZON

49% OFF (was $29.99)

Toilet Golf Potty Time Putter Game

This funny gag gift is perfect for golfers on the throne. Hey, if you’ve got time to sit, you’ve got time to work on your golf game.

$17.99 AT AMAZON

KARECEL Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Great for all different kinds of emergencies, this is not only a little handwarmer but also a emergency backup battery. Give it to your teen to keep in the car.

$26.99 AT AMAZON

Blue Q Women's Novelty Crew Socks

Jazz up their tootsies with these fun, colorful socks that speak the truth.

$10.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
