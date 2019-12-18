Here’s how the holidays work: no matter how many times you say you’ll stay organized, make your lists and check them twice, you always end up with last-minute gifts to buy. Whether you procrastinated through Cyber Weekend, or blatantly ignored every advent calendar you walked by all month, or just forgot to include your mother’s cousin’s sister-in-law on your gift list (and we all know how SHE is), you’re probably desperate to get your hands on something (anything!) you can get delivered in time for Christmas.

Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Hurry up and shop to it (and we’ll see you here same time next year, most likely…)

Pixie Belles Pixie Belles are enchanted toys that dance, spin, and literally kiss people. Not even kidding, you hold this tiny creature to a cheek and it kisses as long as it’s held there — finishing off the smooch with a delighted squeal. It’s only like, 10 percent creepy and is sure to delight a young stocking opener on Christmas morning. $5.50 AT AMAZON 63% OFF (was $14.99)

Winning Moves Games No Stress Chess Knowing how to play chess comes with a certain level of aristocratic pride – but let’s face it – the rules can be tricky – especially for little kids. This set lets you start to play instantly with a special board that guides you to set up your pieces and an innovative card deck that shows you how to move the piece it pictures. Voila! You’re a chess master! $13.99 AT AMAZON 22% OFF (was $17.99)

GirlZone: Hair Chalk Set Put off those frustrating conversations with your tween about dyeing their hair with this hair chalk kit. It’s fun, easy, and might buy you some time. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Abtong Fairy String Lights Fairy string lights just got a huge upgrade. These LED string lights connect to an app on your teen’s phone, so they can control the colors and lighting. Connected with Bluetooth, these lights have the capability to actually sync to music through the app that features music modes. Lights change color and modes along to the beat. In total, there are 16 million color combinations and 29 modes, and the lights can also be hooked up to a timer, so you don’t have to worry about your — ahem — irresponsible teen forgetting to shut them off manually. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Harry Potter ALL HOUSES Adult Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Create some magic in your bathroom. Made from Hotel Quality Fleece that gives you a nice warm and extremely soft robe to use when you’re done swimming, showering, or just while pretending you’re the fastest seeker in history. $44.95 AT AMAZON

LITTLEFUN Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Remember singing every song with your sister as a kid? Bring the music back home with this sleek karaoke mic. It’s compatible with all Android, iPhone, iPad, and iOS smartphones with Bluetooth connectivity and PCs. You may not have turned out to be a pop star, but there’s still hope for your sis! Jk… $25.99 AT AMAZON

Brusheez Kid's Electric Sparkle the Unicorn Toothbrush Set Got a kid who hates to brush? (Who doesn’t?) This super fun unicorn-themed set comes with everything young brushers ages 3 and up need to maintain a bright smile and healthy gums – without a fight. $19.99 AT AMAZON 60% OFF (was $49.99)

Waowoo Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets are great for some sleeping issues. This premium weighted blanket was designed to weight approximately 10% of your total body in order to relax yourself by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged. $53.49 AT AMAZON

FoxPrint Princess Castle Play Tent with Glow in The Dark Stars This fun castle play tent has glow-in-the-dark stars and easy set-up for indoor or outdoor use. Let your kiddos go on an adventure in the backyard or just in the living room! $24.99 AT AMAZON 27% OFF (was $34.00)

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Magic Set Abra cadabra! This super kid-friendly set features 10 magic tricks, including Disappearing Ball, Magic Coin Box, Secret Silks, Great Escape, Magic Number Prediction, Money Maker, Egyptian Prediction, Vanishing Zone, Cylinder Squeeze, and Vanishing Coin. $26.98 AT AMAZON 23% OFF (was $34.99)

QIAYA Selfie Light Ring Take the perfect selfie – wherever you are. This portable light creates lighting for pics or videos and can be stashed in your purse for on-the-go photo shoots. Say cheese! $12.99 AT AMAZON

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera with Fuji Instant Film & Accessories Hey Gen Xers – Remember Polaroid cameras and the sense of immediate (albeit over-exposed) photographic satisfaction? Relive those glory days with this amazing Polaroid-style Fuji Camera and Accessories Bundle — packed to the brim with everything you need to snap and savor each and every memorable minute. $99.95 AT AMAZON 33% OFF (was $150.00)

First Builders Big Building Blocks Bag Get them addicted to LEGOs with this set of 80 classic-colored building blocks, including special shapes, perfect for little hands. $13.99 AT AMAZON 44% OFF (was $24.99)

Kanoodle Brain Twisting 3-D Puzzle Kanoodle is a puzzle game that includes 12 puzzle pieces, 200 puzzle challenges, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case. Great for kids (and adults) who love figuring it all out. $8.99 AT AMAZON 31% OFF (was $12.99)

Be Amazing! Grow Snow Jar No white Christmas this year, you say? Living in some tropical locale? This Instant Amazing Snow turns ordinary water into a white fluffy substance that looks like real snow. You’re welcome. $8.56 AT AMAZON 34% OFF (was $12.99)

Sphero Mini App-Enabled Programmable Robot Ball This robot the size of a ping pong ball is equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights to let you drive, play games, and code using free apps. $34.99 AT AMAZON 30% OFF (was $49.99)

Tulip One-step Tie-Dye Party Don’t make it a white or blue Christmas this year – make it a tie dye Christmas with this one-step kit that includes a reusable plastic storage bin stocked with enough tie-dye supplies to create up to 36 projects. Get colorful! $15.42 AT AMAZON 49% OFF (was $29.99)

Toilet Golf Potty Time Putter Game This funny gag gift is perfect for golfers on the throne. Hey, if you’ve got time to sit, you’ve got time to work on your golf game. $17.99 AT AMAZON

KARECEL Rechargeable Hand Warmers Great for all different kinds of emergencies, this is not only a little handwarmer but also a emergency backup battery. Give it to your teen to keep in the car. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.