Kids’ Lawn Mowers That Are Totally *Kick-Grass*

Lawn mower toys? Yes. Lawn mower toys. If there’s one thing kids love, it’s pretend play — especially when it mimics the grown ups in their lives. (We’ve all seen the viral videos of kiddos obsessed with their local mail carrier or delivery people.) That’s why, in addition to more magical options like castle playsets and solar system sets, toys modeled after more “everyday” activities —relatively speaking, of course — like tool kits, shopping carts, and yes, lawn mowers, are perennially popular.

The benefits of buying a toy lawn mower for your little are multifold: It gets them out into the fresh air to enjoy some screen-free playtime, as well as teaches them about the importance of chores. By “mowing” the grass with their own kid-size version, children feel like contributing members of the family and depending on age, further develop walking skills, motor skills, and their imaginations. (Plus, getting that photo of your little “mowing” the lawn alongside mom or dad will be utterly priceless.) Not too bad for an “appliance” that doesn’t actually trim the grass.

The options for kids’ lawn mowers range from simple wooden push toys to plastic bubble mowers to electronic riding mowers with sound effects, lights, and even swirling faux grass clippings. Here, we’ve collected the best of what’s available now for your little landscaper. No matter who you’re shopping for, you’ll find a toy mower for your tike ahead.

Best Kids’ Lawn Mower Toys:

Pane Perso Woodcrafts Wodden Push Lawnmower A perfect intro toy lawn mower for toddlers, this wooden option is an heirloom-worthy version of the classic plastic corn popper. It’s handmade and includes balls that pop around inside the tumbler to encourage your little to keep pushing and develop their motor skills — albeit with a more pleasant, soothing sound than the original. As one mama put it, “I don’t know who loves this more, me or my toddlers?! It’s BEAUTIFUL and so well made. A definite heirloom to be passed on to future generations. And the sound is incredibly relaxing— almost like a rain stick. My Son also likes to stick dinosaurs inside the barrel and push them around, so that’s an added bonus. Thank you so, so much! Another beautiful and fun kid powered toy!” A toy that sounds soothing and keeps your kiddo entertained? What more could a mom ask for? $50 AT ETSY

Husqvarna 589289601 Toy Lawn Mower Modeled after the real thing, Husqvarna’s toy mower features a real engine sound and engine lights. For kids ages 2-5, it’s a perfect pretend-play option that will make them feel like they’re actually participating in maintaining the lawn (and it preps them for later). Just pop in three AAA batteries and send them on their way, excited about outdoor chores— everyone wins! “You won’t be disappointed,” wrote one reviewer. “Gave it to our 2 1/2 yr old grandson. He loves it because it is realistic and he knows the sound can be constant if he uses the switch on the bottom. It is stable, has a nice weight and is not flimsy.” Several note that the sound effects can be loud, which will undoubtedly delight little landscapers, but may inspire mamas to keep this toy in the garage with the real deal, designated for outdoor use only. As one noted, “I was extremely pleased with the design and durability with this mower. It is really loud though and I wish it had some sort of volume control on it, but a definite 5 star rating and would highly recommend this to anyone and everyone with kids that want to ‘mow’ everything in sight!” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Jumella Automatic Bubble Mower Ideal for kids ages 2-6, Jumella’s electronic bubble lawn mower comes with three containers of non-toxic bubble solution, five mini bubble wands, one tray with five bubble wands in various shapes, and one screwdriver tool. With the help of three AAA batteries, this mower plays music in addition to producing tons of bubbles as kids “mow.” Assembly is described as easy, and the additional tools are particularly helpful for mamas with more than one kid, as no one gets left behind bubble-less when taking turns with the mower. “This is a great all in one toy for kids who love bubbles (well, who doesn’t?) and also mow lawn at the same time,” wrote a happy customer. “The music is a plus for those who prefer that option. I would recommend this to anyone looking for something beyond a bubble maker!” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Sunny Days Entertainment Bubble-N-Go Deluxe Toy Bubble Lawn Mower No batteries are required to “mow” with this toy mower that produces tons of bubble fun. Designed to look and sound like the real thing, it makes realistic mechanical gear noises as it’s pushed across the lawn, in addition to releasing bubbles in the process. The Bubble-N-Go mower is easy to assemble, has rugged tires that can handle a variety of terrains, comes with a 4-ounce bottle of bubble solution, and garners a perfect score from nearly 2,500 reviewers on Amazon. So said one, “This is great for kids! It’s durable — we went through two others that broke and cracked so easily. And best of all no batteries to keep replacing!” Another noted its spill-proof design: “I gave this as a gift. The thing I liked about the product, different from others, was the closed contained site to add the solution. The kids can’t dump the solution . They don’t even realize it there. Other lawnmowers similar to this had an open container for adding the bubble solution. That concerned me as I envisioned the solution spilled everywhere. Not the case with this product. They love it!” $19.44 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Snappy Turtle Mower Melissa & Doug’s plastic turtle push mower features a storage compartment under the “shell,” a pull cord that makes a motor sound, a plastic fuel can, and dials that turn, slide, and click to add to the imaginative, screen-free play. Designed for children ages 2-4, the Snappy Turtle Mower is made of sturdy plastic and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor play, encouraging walking skills, gross motor skills, and more. With no sound effects or batteries required, this toy mower is a no-frills option that delivers. Wrote one happy customer, “I bought this for my great nephew who just turned 3. He loves to “help” his mom and dad in the yard and this was a big hit with him to mow the lawn just like they do. He loves the little details with the gas can and the starter too.” Another raved, “My daughter loves her little mower! Easy to push for her and she can play mow in the grass like daddy. Definitely a cute gift idea too! Fun for summer!” $35.00 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Bubble Mower Once parents pour bubble solution in the side, little gardeners just have to push this mower along to make both the motor spin and blow bubbles. No batteries are required and a little cup holder-type compartment enables the bubble container to come along for the ride, lest the mower run out—which means no running back to your starting point to fetch more. Fisher-Price’s lawn mower is easy for kids ages 2-5 to push and pull wherever they choose, and a great pick for beginner walkers—just be sure to stock up on extra bubble solution! “My 21-month grandson had a great time with this toy,” wrote a reviewer. “He was able to discover that the faster he walks the more bubbles are made. If he runs it increases bubble production even more. Be prepared with more bubbles than it comes with.” $66 AT WALMART

Little Tikes Gas N Go Mower Little Tike’s Gas ‘n Go Mower is ideal for pretend play that doesn’t require any extras like batteries or bubble fluid. It’s got a removable gas can for “filling up,” a pull cord that makes engine sounds, a clicking key and moveable throttle, and beads that pop around while it’s being pushed, corn popper-style. Designed for kids 18 months and up, this toy lawn mower will get kids moving and perhaps even teach them about chores and the value of a dollar? As one mama wrote, “He mowed the backyard, running, in a circle…lol. Easy to push and (he) wants to buy water in place of gas for it with Monopoly money. It is soooo cute.” Another noted, “This was a 2nd birthday present for my child. It has been pushed many miles and is still in great shape (18 months later). It is probably one of my toddler’s favorite outdoor toys, even as an almost 4 year old.” $27 AT WALMART

CP Toys Power Garden Tools Playset As kids’ lawn mowers go, this one’s pretty badass looking—and it comes with more than just the mower. Included in the set are all the additional tools your little landscaper-in-training needs: a leaf blower, weed trimmer, chainsaw, safety goggles, and work gloves. The tool are all made of 100% BPA- and PVC-free plastic and feature realistic sound and light effects (they are not included, but this set requires a total of 11 AA batteries, it should be noted). With multiple landscaping toys to play with, this also makes a great option for families with multiple kids (or cousins, neighbors, who knows) to avoid fighting. “I went ahead and took the plunge and got this for my 4 year old’s birthday and it is his favorite of everything he received. Not to mention, the price is unbeatable!! The pieces aren’t entirely big, but it is perfect size for my 2 and 4 year old to play with,” wrote one happy reviewer. Another said simply, “Fun! Easy to put together once out of the box. Great pretend yard toys!” $89.91 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Riding Lawn Mowers:

Kid Trax Mow & Go Lawn Mower Toy Just a push of the button and kids 18-30 months—or up to 44 lbs—can drive this riding mower with ease. The tires have rubber traction strips for steady, smooth riding that can hit a top speed of just 1.5 MPH. It also comes with a 6-volt rechargeable battery and wall charger, as well as a translucent deck enclosed with “clippings” that blow around to give the illusion of actual mowing. Both parents and their lawncare helpers love it: As one noted in the reviews, “We got this for my 2-year-old son because he always wants to help me with the lawn, and now he can! This tractor fits him perfectly, has enough power to drive in my grass and the battery lasts quite a while. This is an excellent product for those children who want to help and have fun at the same time!” $69 AT WALMART

Huffy Electric Ride On Bubble Tractor A riding lawn mower and bubble mower in one, kids 1.5-3 years old—or up to 50 lbs—will be thrilled by Huffy’s option that offers a double dose of fun. Included with the ride-on tractor is a bottle of bubble fluid—just pour it into the removable container/tank and your kiddo can leave a trail of bubbles as they cruise. Or, if they’re not in a bubble kind of mood (everyone has their off days), there’s a switch to turn that function on/off. This riding lawn mower offers two speed options, 2 or 4 MPH, and features a foot pedal accelerator and plastic tires with traction strips, dual 6V batteries and a charger included. One reviewer crowned it “small but mighty,” while another noted, “Worth the price, dual motors with 12v power should be the standard.” $88.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.