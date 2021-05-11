Cult-Favorite LELO Sex Toys Are Up To 80% Off For Masturbation Month

LELO/Instagram

Celebrate Masturbation Month (honestly, which month isn’t masturbation month? But I digress) by treating yourself to a luxe new toy from the sex toy brand LELO. They’re having a mega sale that ends May 14, so you’ve got a few more days to snag one (or three) new friends for your nightstand. Everything from the famed Soraya 2 to the gorgeous (and effective) Smart Wand 2 is discounted, so watcha waiting for?

LELO is known for its best-in-class offerings (everything from a wide range of pleasure settings, longer run time than most brands, smart engineering to ensure the most intense orgasm) and its sleek designs for toys. Plus, the beautiful thing about toys is that they can be used solo *and* with a partner during penetrative sex. The more, the merrier, we say.

Some of the Best LELO Sex Toys On Sale:

Sona 2 Cruise The Sona 2 uses sonic wave technology to stimulate the clitoris. Many folks with clits have described the sensation like “someone is going down on you.” With a large range of sonic intensities, you have control over just how powerful you want your orgasm to be — and how long you want the ride to last. It comes with 12 pleasure settings, is buttery smooth, and is waterproof. $111 AT LELO Was $139

Soraya 2 Not only does this dual vibrator look like modern art (it even won an award for its design in 2020), it is considered one of the best G-spot and clitoral stimulators. It’s got 12 pleasure settings, is whisper quiet so the kids/roommates have no idea you’re having the time of your life, and it’s 100% waterproof, so you can take it with you in the bath. $175 AT LELO Was $219

Smart Wand 2 Love yourself a trusty wand? Wands are one of the most popular sex toys, especially for those who need a bit more surface area to stimulate their clit. What makes the Smart Wand 2 stand out (aside from how pretty it looks) is its ergonomic design (no hand cramping = more sexy time), its range of pleasure settings (like a teasing murmur to intense pulsing), and the fact that it stays charged for a long time. $159 AT LELO Was $199

Ora 3 So who’s this little cutie? Meet the Ora 3, a sex toy that simulates oral sex by using a medley of vibration patterns. It’s also “ergonomically perfected for a firm, controlled tongue-like feeling,” according to LELO’s site. We also love how discreet and travel-friendly it is. You can carry it in your tote bag for emergencies. 😉 $136 AT LELO Was $136

Check out more on LELO’s site. You’ll thank us later.

