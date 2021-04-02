These Best-Selling Sex Toys Are Up To 85% Off For The Holiday Weekend — Praise Be

Instagram/LELO; Instagram/Womanizer

The Ella Paradis spring sale is here, just in time for Easter weekend. Hundreds of toys are heavily discounted (up to 85% off!), and this includes cult faves that are usually super pricey, like LELO, The Womanizer, and We-Vibe. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whether it’s a new rabbit vibrator or a clitoral stimulator, Ella Paradis has got the hookup. Just enter in the code “SPRING” at checkout, and you’ll be all set with the best sex toy deals of the year. Now, all you need is your go-to literotica or Bridgerton-inspired fantasies.

We’ve gone ahead and included some of our favorites and best-sellers to the list, but if you don’t find what you’re looking for here, know that Ella Paradis has pages and pages of toys (including dildos, butt plugs, and more).

LELO Soraya 2 Rabbit Vibrator The LELO Soraya 2 is a rabbit vibrator that pleasures both your clit and G-spot — and we love a two-for. LELO’s toys are the top of the line, but they’re pricey. Which is why you should use this opportunity to snatch one up now. $175 AT ELLA PARADIS *Originally $271*

The Womanizer The Womanizer (which we’ve raved about before) uses Patented Pleasure Air Technology so that it actually feels like someone is going down on you. This clit stimulator is strong and relies on air suction, which creates an intense, focused sensation. It’s also super quiet and waterproof. We highly recommend! $158 AT ELLA PARADIS *Originally $199*

We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator We-Vibe’s Chorus Couple vibrator is a dual stimulation toy (meaning, it pleasures your clit and G-spot) and it can be fully controlled with the We-Vibe app — either by yourself, or with a partner! Whether your miles away or a room over, your partner can actually control how intense the vibrations are (and you/they have 10 levels to choose from). It’s totally free, and the toy even reads your body; the tighter you squeeze, the more intense the vibrations. $160 AT ELLA PARADIS *Originally $200*

Lelo Smart Wand 2 If you prefer wand vibrators and haven’t given the LELO Smart Wand for a spin, you are missing out, my friend. With 10 massage patterns and a strong (but whisper quiet) motor, the Smart Wand will blow any Original Magic Wand out of the water (and we love our OG Magic Wand!). Plus, the Smart Wand has a super ergonomic handle, which makes handling the toy that much easier on your wrist. So, if you want to spend the entire weekend masturbating, your limbs certainly will not complain. $195 AT ELLA PARADIS *Originally $229*

LELO Ora 3 Clitoral Stimulator We’re going to throw in another LELO toy here, because we love a good deal on a luxury sex toy. The Ora 3 has a rotating tongue stimulator, which, as you might imagine, feels uh-amazing. It’s also equipped with 12 pleasure settings, is totally waterproof, and is very compact (and also beautiful, so if you wanna show this baby off, you totally should). $170 AT ELLA PARADIS *Originally $300*

