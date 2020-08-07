Behold: The Loudest Alarm Clocks For Kids (And Parents) Who Can Sleep Through Almost Anything

Tetra Images/Daniel Grill/Getty and Amazon

Mornings are tough, especially if you’re a heavy sleeper. You have to be roused from a practically unconscious state of slumber, win the battle of the snooze button, and then finally drag yourself out of your comfy bed hoping you’re not already late for something. And kids, whether you like it or not, force you to become a morning person, making your whole day start even earlier. Just thinking about it makes us want to go back to sleep.

To help with the whole wakeup process (whether it’s for you or you kid(s) who just started school again and need to get used to waking up early in the morning again) you might want to invest in a loud, like impossible-to-ignore loud, alarm clock. Hey, we didn’t say the a.m. would be any more enjoyable (coffee helps), but at least you’ll be up.

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of heavy sleepers out there, which means there are lots of alarm clocks that get creative in how they force you awake. Some are deafening loud and/or shake your bed, and others even roll away when you try to turn them off. While children are probably the most aggressively loud alarm clocks you can have, here are eight options that you can actually control.

Here are the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers:

Sonic Bomb Dual Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker The name says it all with this alarm clock: Sonic Bomb. This super loud alarm clock has adjustable volume and you can set multiple alarms with flashing lights to jolt you awake. It also comes with a 12-volt bed shaker to put underneath your mattress that will shake you out of your deep slumber. You can use the alarm and bed shaker separately or together for maximum impact. This alarm clock has almost 6,000 five-star reviews, presumably from people who have finally gotten out of bed. One reviewer and heavy sleeper said, “I basically sleep like a dead person, and I’ve tried EVERYTHING. I was tired (no pun intended) of sleeping through classes, work, and just about everything else, so I decided to give this one a try. I have slats under my mattress, so I had to put the bed shaker under my pillow instead — and I’m glad I did! The bed shaker feature works extremely well. If you’re like me and you hit snooze while you’re still sleeping without realizing it, YOU NEED THIS. The bed shaker will make you feel like you are falling off a mountain; it’s very strong, and you may end up on the floor. Now on to the sound; this is the first alarm clock I have ever purchased that wakes me (and the rest of the neighborhood) up 100% of the time. I work full time on an ambulance, and honestly, I can’t decide what’s louder, my siren or this alarm clock!” $29.60 AT AMAZON

Peakeep 4 inches Twin Bell Alarm Clock This small, retro-inspired alarm clock looks stylish and assuming, but it packs a punch with a loud bell sound when it goes off. The clock has 3D numbers and a backlight button so you can easily see it at night or early morning. Despite its noisy alarm function, it works silently (no ticking sound) the rest of the day, so it won’t disrupt your daytime productivity or even your sleep until it’s time to wake up. Plus, there is no snooze button for you to press. One reviewer geniusly bought this for a hard-to-wake son and said, “Every morning I had to set my alarm to wake up my son, who would undoubtedly be sleeping through his alarm. The mornings would be rushed, our mood would turn sour and the start of our days would be spoiled. His phone alarm wasn’t enough, plug in alarms, multiple alarms, and even apps with ‘loud alarms’ specifically for heavy sleepers weren’t enough. Nothing worked. As he became addicted to ‘snooze’ I was reaching my breaking point — so I ordered this little gem and even paid for same- day delivery. That’s how bad it was. The volume of the alarm is ‘old school’ awesome with a hammer beating two bells without the option to stop them other than getting up and turning it off. The lack of a snooze button is a godsend and he already asked if we could get a different one. Answer: NEVERRRRR. I have one very awake 12 year old in the morning. While he might give it 1 star, I give it 5. Bravo.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels It is way too easy to roll over in bed and hit the snooze button without even realizing it… that is, until you look at the clock and realize you’re already behind on the day. Meet the Clocky, an alarm clock that will really make you work for those extra minutes of sleep. After its loud alarm goes off (it reportedly sounds like Star Wars’ R2D2), Clocky will roll, beep, jump, and wheel around the room so you literally have to get up and out of bed to chase it down and turn it off. One reviewer and frenemy of alarm clocks said, “I hate alarm clocks so much that I love them. I always have to choose the loudest and most annoying alarm available to wake me up and this is it. Very easy to set the time and alarm. The instructions are very easy. I set Clocky down on the other side of the bedroom each night and when it goes off I have to get up to turn it off. I have no choice. If you don’t get up this little character will shut off but then start rolling around all over your floor! It’s amazing and I love it.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

LIELONGREN Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker Here’s another loud alarm and bed shaker combo, which definitely beats having someone in your family yell and/or physically try to wake you up in the morning. It has a big, clear display that has adjustable brightness levels. You can set two separate wake-up alarms and you can program it as a one-time, daily, weekday-only, or weekend-only alarm. There are three adjustable buzzers for the alarm, as well as three levels of vibration for the bed shaker, and you can use them together or separately. There are also two USB ports where you can charge your devices or phones (and set up extra phone alarms if you really want to go overboard). One reviewer said, “Sleeping has always been a huge problem for me, and by that I mean I could probably sleep for a month if I weren’t disturbed. That’s where this alarm clock comes in. I followed the steps provided for setting up, very easy. I don’t even hear the alarm in the morning, instead it’s the shaker that gets me. I’m immediately awake, don’t even need to hit snooze! I was very skeptical about the claims of this clock (and others like it), but even on the medium shaker setting I wake up every single time.. ME! I actually WAKE UP!!! If you’re my husband, mother, son… You know exactly how miraculous this is. If anything should ever happen to this clock I will hands down buy it again! If you’re a similar sleeper to me, give this a try, I highly reccommend!” $27.99 AT AMAZON

Rocam Home LED Digital Alarm Clock This digital alarm clock has a simple design, with a large LED display and snooze button on top. The alarm buzzer has a low, medium, and high level and an adjustable brightness level. There are two USB ports for charging, and the alarm clock also has a backup battery, so it will go off even if there’s a power outage or you accidentally unplug it. To add some fun mood lighting to any bedroom, there are seven different colored night light options, including cobalt blue, sky blue, green, white, beight, pink, and violet. One reviewer said, “This is a very compact little alarm clock, but with big sound. I love that it has 2 USB ports to charge my phone and watch at night. The alarm is adjustable from a ‘normal’ volume up to very loud (which is what I needed) and the big numbers are bright, but can dim if you are using in a child’s room. overall the best alarm clock I’ve had in years.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Screaming Meanie 220 Alarm Clock and Timer We have a screamer… in the form of an extra loud alarm clock and timer. Screaming Meanie has three loudness settings with the highest one reportedly equivalent to “a thunderclap or a chainsaw at close range.” You can use it as an alarm clock or a countdown timer (for example, if you need your kids to do or stop doing something) and it’s pocket-sized, travel-friendly, and battery-powered. This handy alarm clock glows in the dark and is also housed in a durable case that can withstand a 30-foot drop, so it can likely also handle you tossing it across the room in your morning haze. One reviewer said, “I am a very sound sleeper who can easily let an alarm clock ring for an hour which mine seems capable of doing (and which is why we have an alarm system on the house and alarms on every point of entry as well as protection). Not only does the Screaming Meanie get me out of bed in a split second, but we are running to get it turned off ASAP. It is painfully loud and does the job quite effectively! In fact, if I briefly awaken before time for it to go off, I will not go back to sleep. Instead, I’ll just get up, stay up, and turn it off so I don’t have to hear it! Before we got it (and we now have a couple back ups since I lose everything), if I was alone and had an appointment, I’d have to ask friends to call me when they got up for work. Now, we have this, and it’s so loud, I’m surprised the neighbors don’t call!” $35.99 AT AMAZON

RYHOR-K Loud Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers The RYHOR-K alarm clock combines the loudness of an old-school twin-bell clock with the convenience of a digital LED display. It’s easy to set up, and the face shows the time and date and has a backlight option for viewing at night. It’s compact in size and runs on AAA batteries. There’s a snooze button as well as a dual-alarm option, which you can set for weekdays or weekends only. One reviewer and mom used it on her daughter, at least one successful time, saying, “it was really loud. I bought it for my 15 year old daughter who seems to never hear me. It worked the first day. She jumped out of bed, went to her dresser and threw the alarm across the room. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to find it in her mess, but it worked great. My next step is an air horn I will hide after I blow it.” $18.97 AT AMAZON

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock Okay, technically this alarm cloud isn’t “loud,” but if even deafening noises aren’t effective in waking you up, maybe light can help. The Philips SmartSleep Alarm Clock is designed to mimic a sunrise, gradually getting brighter over the course of 30 minutes to wake your body up naturally, and hopefully on the right side of the bed. There is also a dimming, sunset simulation to help you relax for bedtime. If you want to add sounds to your wakeup routine, there are five different choices (bird song, birds in the forest, zen garden, gentle piano, and seaside sounds) as well as an FM radio option. One reviewer said, “I am not fond of alarm clocks. Heck, I’m not fond of having to get up at a certain time, but since I have to work I have to get up. What a pleasant way to wake up! I absolutely love this light. I used it on Sunday morning with the second alarm programmed for 8:30, because I hate sleeping away the weekend. I have it set for a 20-minute duration and found I woke up about ten minutes into it. I dozed off for another ten minutes and then the birds started singing. I woke up gently and in a good mood….even on Monday. 🙂 It is well worth the money!” $112.20 AT AMAZON

