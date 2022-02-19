The 24 Best Maternity Dresses — From Everyday Looks To Maternity Shoot Gowns

Amazon

If you’re pregnant and don’t already own at least one maternity dress, you’ve come to the right spot. Maternity dresses provide ample room for your growing belly, giving you the freedom to live your life without feeling constrained and suffocated by pants. (Yes, even maternity pants can feel tight.) Depending on the climate where you live, the best maternity dresses either keep you cozy-warm or airy-cool as your body grows an actual human person. They allow you to simultaneously be comfortable and stylish — not an easy feat when you’re anywhere from, let’s say, 6 weeks to 9 months pregnant. Maternity dresses should be stretchy, comfortable, and grow with you throughout every stage of pregnancy.

Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear for running errands, lounging around the house, slaying it at work, or for your maternity photoshoot or baby shower, we got you covered. We rounded up our favorite flowy sundresses, chic turtleneck dresses, and stunning gowns to help you narrow down your search. Even though your body is going through some big (and beautiful) changes right now, you don’t have to compromise on your style.

Here are 24 of the best maternity dresses (and even one non-maternity dress that just works) to get you through your pregnancy looking and feeling fabulous.

Best Maternity Dresses

Liu & Qu Bodycon Dress If you want a dress to fit throughout your entire pregnancy, this bodycon dress is a great option. It has a ruched design on both sides and is fitted to show off your belly. It’s made of rayon and spandex for a comfortable and stretchy feel. The dress comes in small to extra large with a whopping 44 prints to choose from. One Amazon reviewer raved, “These dresses are like yoga pants for your whole body! I have 3 of these dresses and am buying more so I can wear them every day!! The fabric is thick enough so it is not see through, but breathable so they can still be worn on warm days. […]They are casual enough to wear out and about on the weekend, and dressy enough that I can wear them to work and look professional.” $21.99 AT AMAZON

LaClef Mini T-Shirt Dress Mini T-shirt dresses are as comfortable as they look. This short-sleeve pullover dress, with an empire waist, is perfect for spring and summer in a soft rayon blend. It’s simple, flowy, and it even has pockets. This cute dress is available in 10 designs in sizes small to extra-large. One shopper reported, “I absolutely LOVE that it has pockets, that has to be one of my favorite parts. Somewhere to put my phone and my keys and my snacks. I’m upset I did not get this dress earlier to wear more often, but I think it will also look cute when I am no longer pregnant. 5 stars this is the best maternity dress I own!” $28.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Sweatshirt Dress The only thing better than a cozy sweatshirt is a cozy sweatshirt dress, mainly because you can be comfortable and warm and you don’t even have to wear pants. This Amazon Essentials casual V-neck dress is great to wear during pregnancy as well as postpartum. It comes in extra-small to extra-large and in eight colors. One reviewer noted, “The design of this dress is amazing. It fits perfectly. It’s super comfortable. It doesn’t look like a “maternity” dress but has the perfect amount of stretch. The side pockets are a great touch. I wear it with leggings and boots and a jean jacket and I feel fashionable when I go out but can strip down to just the dress at home and feel comfy. I really like the color. Adds to that fashion look. The wide v-neck would make nursing super easy. This dress can take you from pregnant to nursing to wearing anytime.” $18.47 AT AMAZON

Hello Miz Ribbed Maternity Dress You’re going to love this knit ribbed dress. It’s casual and super cute, and it’s form-fitting to show off your even cuter belly — but it doesn’t feel constricting. It leaves plenty of room to grow and works well for a day on the town, or it can be dressed up and be worn on a date night. This dress is available in seven pretty colors in sizes small to extra-large. Many Amazon reviewers noted that it was high-quality for the price, with one writing, “I love this dress. It is extremely comfortable, good quality, and is the perfect dress to compliment the baby bump! I will likely be buying more colors.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Ginkana Strappy Summer Dress After you wear this cottony, sleeveless dress just once, you’e going to want to send the link to your pregnant friends so they can experience its magic. It’s soft, comfortable, elegant, and it doesn’t scream “maternity.” In fact, you’ll even be able to wear it beyond pregnancy. You can wear it in the spring with a cute jean jacket or in the summer. It comes in sizes small to extra-large, and it’s available in 16 wearable colors. One shopper noted, “This is super cute and easy/comfy to wear. I got it for a hot weekend and being pregnant — worked great!” $21.99 AT AMAZON

Kindred Bravely Eleanora Maternity & Nursing Dress Comfort is the priority with this maternity and nursing dress. It’s made of ultra-soft bamboo and designed to be worn during and after your pregnancy, as it has convenient nursing access. It can be worn as a dress or a nightgown — or both, depending on whether or not you feel like changing for the day/night. It’s available in oatmeal stripe or black, and it comes in sizes small to XX-large. Oh, and a bonus: It has pockets. Raving of its material, one shopper wrote, “Love this dress! Very soft, it was one of the only dresses I could find made out of bamboo fabric. I wear the black dress during the day as a regular dress.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Peauty Button Down Maxi Dress We love a dress that can be dressed up or down, and that’s just what you’ll find with this floor-length, V-neck maxi dress that features ruffle short sleeves, a ruched waist, and buttons on the front. Made of a soft and stretchy cotton-spandex blend, this dress is breathable and stylish. There are 12 color options and it comes in sizes small to 3X-large. One Amazon reviewer raved about the fabric. “This dress is so incredibly comfortable!! If you’re pregnant and looking for a casual dress with a buttery soft material, go ahead and order this right now.” $39.49 AT AMAZON

Mother Bee Faux Wrap Dress The material of this dress is so soft, it’ll feel like you’re barely wearing anything at all. That’s the goal with maternity clothes, right? Even though this faux wrap butterfly sleeve dress is super wearable for everyday, it’s a great option for a baby shower, wedding, or an event that requires something a little fancier. There are 37 colors and designs to choose from, and it comes in sizes small to extra-large. One fan reported, “I’m pregnant with twins and wore it to an anniversary dinner in my second trimester. Looked great and was very comfortable. I ordered a size small which is my pre pregnancy size. I’m 5’9” and the length was perfect, went past my knees” $44.95 AT AMAZON

Motherhood Maternity Collared Shirt Dress If you’re in need of a stylish dress to wear to work, we love this collared shirt dress with tie detail. It’s a chic business-casual dress that can be dressed up or down. The dress is available in sizes small to large and only comes in black. One mama-to-be noted, “I wear with black leggings and leopard print flats and its a really cute outfit to pull together!” $36.00 AT AMAZON

Liu & Qu Sleeveless Nursing Dress Maternity dresses are great, but many of them only work for nine months or so. This sleeveless nursing dress will take you far beyond pregnancy. The top of the dress pulls down and can easily be lifted for nursing access. The ultra-soft and flowy dress comes in a viscose-spandex blend and is offered in a wide range of colors and designs — and is available in sizes small to extra-large. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “Perfect for pregnancy (comfortably fit my twin belly!), nursing (single or tandem), and pumping. […]Good quality. Fabric has the perfect weight, drape, and stretch. Easy access without screaming “nursing access” too loudly.” $24.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress While not specifically designed to be a maternity dress, this surplice dress works wonders as a comfortable dress that grows with your belly. The dress is more fitted at the top, then flowy in the skirt. It comes in seven colors and is available in sizes extra-small to 6X. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I’m in my 3rd trimester of pregnancy … I’m looking forward to wearing this dress after pregnancy as well and love that it’s nursing friendly.” $24.20 AT AMAZON

Best Maternity Dress for Photoshoot



LaClef Sweater Knit Dress We love the off-the-shoulder look of this cozy, ribbed knit sweater dress. It’s form-fitting, which is perfect for showing off your bump in photos. But, even though you might be buying it for a photoshoot, it can still be worn to brunch and beyond given its stylish silhouette. The versatile frock comes in nine colors and in sizes small to extra-large. One shopper reported, “Perfect for my sunflower photoshoot! Super soft quality fabric and it fits perfectly.” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Myzeroing Floral Lace Dress Backed by 4,000 positive Amazon ratings, this stunning dress guarantees to photograph well. This short-sleeved, full-length dress has a train, a zipper closure, and a gorgeous off-the-shoulder ruffle. It’s fully lined so you you don’t have to worry about it being see through. You can buy this dress in six colors and in sizes small to extra large. According to one fan, this dress has the wow-factor: “I absolutely adore this dress! Purchased for my maternity photos and it did not let down. The dress is of good quality and the medium fit as expected. It was nice and flowy on me because I’m only 5’2 so I can see if you’re taller maybe getting a larger size if you want that flow factor. […] Amazon is absolutely wowing me With their clothing these days.” $42.98 AT AMAZON

Mommy Jennie Open Front Photography Gown Some maternity dresses can be worn for a photoshoot and for everyday life, but this open front dress isn’t one of them. The dress comes in one size, and the front is completely open to reveal your baby bump. It’s made of cotton and chiffon and really accentuates the beauty and magic of pregnancy. There are 10 color options. One Amazon shopper noted, “For a dress I will never wear again this dress was perfect for my maternity beach shoot, gorgeous in photos and was an amazing price!” $32.99 AT AMAZON

Molliya Maxi Gown It’s not surprising that this gorgeous full-length gown has earned more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. The lacy, long-sleeve gown comes in eight bold color options for a touch of drama in your photoshoot. The stretchy polyester blend is soft and thick and has some give to it, which makes it easy to get in and out of. The dress is available in sizes small to extra-large. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I love, love, LOVE this dress! It’s so comfortable and looks stunning on. I barely bought any maternity clothes this pregnancy but wanted one dress to make me feel beautiful and special. This dress delivered.” $43.89 AT AMAZON

Yeshape Turtleneck Dress If you’re going for a chic and classy photoshoot look, this turtleneck dress is a classic. It’s a long sleeve, knee-length bodycon dress with a slim design that’ll show off your cute belly. It’s also super cute to wear to work or out and about. The dress comes in sizes small to XX-large, and choose from eight color options. One Amazon shopper enthused, “I highly recommend this dress for maternity photos. I wanted a more elegant shoot and this dress helped me achieve that. […] I loved the way the fit hugged my belly. […] It created the perfect silhouette.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Kim S Maxi Dress with Flower Sash The buttery-soft rayon material of this maxi dress makes it a great option to wear all day long for any occasion, and if you add the sweet floral sash, it also makes for a great photoshoot dress. It can also be worn postpartum as the V-neck allows for easy breastfeeding access. The dress comes in 16 colors and prints, including some without the sash if that isn’t your thing. It’s available in sizes small to 3X-large. Boasting more than 1,000 positive reviews, this dress had many shoppers praising its quality, including this fan who noted, “The material was sooo soft and the dress was certainly of a higher quality than I had anticipated. It fit perfectly – after deciding to size up. The green was perfect for the snowy forested area we were in. Overall, I love it and can certainly see myself wearing it again even post partum.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Ziumudy Mermaid Chiffon Gown You’ll look like a radiant mermaid in this flowy chiffon dress. The off-the-shoulder design will show off your neckline and shoulders and the fitted style will show off your belly. Some Amazon reviewers note that they were nervous that this dress only comes in one size, but many were pleasantly surprised to find that it fit perfectly. The dress comes in 11 bright colors. One shopper who makes a living as a photographer reported, “This dress is perfect for a maternity photo shoot. I am a photographer and ordered this dress for my “maternity closet” I knew I wanted something with lots of fabric to blow in the wind because of our location. […]I feel like some dresses just photograph really well even though there isn’t much to the design. I do recommend ironing it or steaming it beforehand. Overall this dress was perfect and I can’t wait til my next maternity session so I use it again!” $48.99 AT AMAZON

FangJian Fluffy Tulle Robe Dress We can’t really call this one a dress, but the perfect blend between a dress, a robe, and lingerie. The sheer tulle gives off a very vintage vibe, and the front is open to reveal your belly. It comes in 23 color options in sizes extra small to 4X-large, but the company notes that if you aren’t sure if the sizes listed will fit, you can email them with your exact measurements and have it custom-made for free. One Amazon reviewer raved, “The dress is lovely, what you see on the website is what you get. I ordered a Large and it fits me perfectly. Also The seller made me so happy because I order my dress late and they made sure I got it on time.” $89.99 AT AMAZON

Smdppwdbb White Lace Gown If you’re going for a bohemian look, this lacey dress with woven flower designs is a favorite among expectant mamas. The dress comes in three designs — all in white. It’s completely sheer, so you have the option to purchase a white slip separately for a less revealing look, but many Amazon reviewers suggest a nude slip or Spanx. The sizes available are medium, large, and 2X. One happy reviewer gushed, “I searched up and down looking for the perfect dress for our maternity photos. I found myself looking at gowns that cost $200+. I stumbled upon this dress, and thought surely for the price it would not be what I needed. I ordered a nude mini spaghetti strap dress on Amazon to wear underneath as this is just the top white lace dress, with nothing for underneathe. […]When it came it I was blown away! For the price, it’s incredible quality.” $28.99 AT AMAZON

Best Maternity Dress for Baby Shower

Viishow Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Perfect for cooler weather, this long sleeve maxi dress can be dressed down or up for your baby shower. It comes in 44 colors and designs, so you’re bound to find something you love. The fabric is extra soft and stretchy, which will provide you with the maximum comfort you deserve on your special day. The dress comes in sizes extra small to 3X-large. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “The material is really nice, very soft, and comfortable. The seam of the dress is right under the boobs, which is great for pregnancy. I’ll be wearing this to my baby shower!” $34.99 AT AMAZON

Mother Bee Ruffle Dress This cute little number is equal parts comfortable and stylish. It’s made of soft and stretchy material and has a ruffle at the hem and butterfly sleeves. It’s short design makes it a great spring or summertime option, and its adjustable belt ensures you’ll be comfortable during your baby shower. It comes in 11 colors and designs and is available in sizes small to extra large. One shopper reported, “I wore this dress for maternity/ family photos at the beach. It’s soft and fits nicely! I’m 5’0 and purchased a small. I bought the same dress in a different color for my baby sprinkle. Recommend!” $32.95 AT AMAZON

Hello Miz Sweater Knit Dress We love a good cowl neck sweater dress, especially in the colder months. This pull-on dress is a cozy and chic baby shower dress, but it can also be worn any time, anywhere. It’s made of stretchy lightweight jersey knit that’ll keep you warm and comfortable. Choose from eight colors. The dress is available in sizes small to extra-large. According to one Amazon shopper, this dress is nothing if not versatile. She noted, “I purchased this dress in the middle of my second trimester and have worn it many times since for multiple occasions. It works great for a night out, I wore it for my baby shower, and for work. I purchased a medium and it has fit great even now when i’m in my third trimester (5 weeks to go).” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Xpenyo Maxi Wrap Dress The simple elegance of this maxi dress is perfect for your baby shower. The fabric is super soft and stretchy, but the best part is that the dress is long enough to avoid wearing heels if you don’t want to. Those tootsies deserve a break. There are 30 colors and designs to choose from, and the dress comes in sizes small to 3XL. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I love this dress so much! The quality is amazing, and it fits perfectly. I am pregnant, but I can wear this after the baby as well.” $36.99 AT AMAZON

