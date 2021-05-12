The Sundresses We’re All Packing On Vacation This Shot Girl Summer

Everlane/Eloquii/Boden

As the days get longer and warmer, summer dresses are likely topping your shopping list — there’s nothing like an easy, breezy sundress when it’s hot out, right? Whether you’re running weekend errands, strolling seaside in sandals, or heading out to celebrate a special occasion (like a family member’s graduation), the quintessential summer style never fails. That said, finding the right sundress can be tricky — and that’s true at any age. But finding styles as you get older that are fun, fashionable, and well, not dowdy (ugh) can be a struggle. That’s why we’ve shopped out the best sundresses for folks over 50 (honestly you can wear them at any age — we just noticed many people were searching for this, specifically).

Traditionally, sundresses have called to mind shorter, spaghetti-strap styles in flimsy fabrics — and those still count, of course. But if what you wore at 22 doesn’t necessarily work for you anymore, there are plenty of on-trend sundresses out there to keep you looking — and feeling — stylish, on-trend, and sexy this summer. It’s all about what you feel most comfortable in.

So whether it’s a relaxed-fit cotton beach maxi, floral fit-and-flare midi dress, short-sleeve striped number, or a bold, printed tunic, a frock that will check all the boxes for you is just a few clicks away. Scroll on to shop 15 sundresses for women over 50.

The Best Sundresses for Women Over 50*

Eloquii Dip Dye Slip Dress This dress is like a dreamy canvas of watercolors that remind of a bowl of cut up melon. A slip dress will keep you cool and looking sexy as hell (let’s not forget that V neckline and side slits, oooh!). The straps are spaghetti-thin, but have fortifying shoulder ties. $100 AT ELOQUII

YiNai Summer Halter Maxi Dress Flowy, comfy, lightweight —and it has pockets! This stretchy handkerchief hem dress can easily be dressed up or down: Wear it with wedge sandals and gold jewelry or sneakers and a denim jacket. Plus, you can knot the hem for strolls in the surf or just to switch up the length and look. “Very comfortable,” raved a reviewer. “I have ordered a lot of these types of sundresses online. This is the best so far!!! $28.99 AT AMAZON

Everlane Tiered Eyelet Dress In 100% cotton, this eyelet dress is light, breathable, and machine washable. Puff sleeves are on-trend and romantic, while the relaxed, tiered shape is totally effortless and perfect for summer. Bonus: It’s lined, bra-friendly, features side pockets — and with Everlane’s ‘radical transparency’ policy, you can see exactly where and how your dress was produced. Could you ask for anything else? Exactly. $128 AT EVERLANE

Banana Republic Tencel Shirtdress The type of dress you can wear to work or on weekends, this button-front frock is made from eco-friendly Tencel fabric and available from sizes xxs to xxl–with tall and petite options, as well.The waist features a hidden elastic with self belt and yes, it’s got pockets! Wear this machine-washable pick with almost any kind of footwear for a comfortable, polished summer outfit. “I loved the fabric and how soft the fabric was,” noted a reviewer. “it will be a great dress to dress down with flats or dress up with wedges in the summer.” $90 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

Universal Standard Emily Cupro Maxi Dress It’s simple. It’s effortless. It’s perfectly stretchy and comfortable. It’s got subtle chevron seams that make it more than just a maxi dress, and it has…pockets! Made with a blend of cupro, viscose, and spandex, this buttery smooth dress will be your go-to all summer long. (And probably long after that.) $168 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD

BTFBM Floral Casual Wrap Sundress Lightweight, lined, and available in seven colors, this sundress is ideal for anything from a brunch date to a day wedding: Just pull it on and pair with heels or flats. The V-neck and A-line silhouette are universally flattering, while details like flutter sleeves and a ruffled hem add a timeless, feminine vibe. “I am obsessed with these dresses,” gushed one reviewer. “I bought the blue and the red. So flow-y and soft. Perfect for Arizona summers. Buy now!” $36.99 AT AMAZON

Lilbetter V-Neck Polka Dot Maxi Dress There’s plenty to love about this maxi sundress: The playful polka dot print, the subtle, super-flattering high-low hem, and yes, pockets! The easy shape and stretchy rayon blend make it both comfy, breathable, and versatile—wear it from the beach or the park to dinner and more. “I’m not a thin model, but the dress looks just as good on me as it does on the model in the listing, wrote one reviewer, “I may buy more just to have for every day during the summer. The material is good enough quality to last quite a while, but thin and breezy and perfect for summer. Seriously a great purchase!” $35.99 AT AMAZON

Anthropologie Somerset Maxi Dress A cotton boho maxi with a V-neck, short sleeves, and a smocked waist is figure flattering and effortlessly stylish. Available in several prints and colors, as well as petite and plus fits, this dress is described by multiple reviewers as “perfect,” including one who wrote “Don’t hesitate! I now have three of these dresses and can’t wait to purchase more.” $168 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress For summer weekends, a simple tank maxi dress is a stylish and versatile option: Throw it on for a beach-to-dinner look or wear it with a denim jacket and flat sandals to run errands. Either way, you’ll be casually cool in this soft and comfy dress beloved by over 2,000 reviewers —many of whom say they would likely order it in additional colors. AT AMAZON

Boden Mischa Belted Dress Boden’s cotton-blend Mischa dress is a customer favorite that’s often purchased in more than one color. In addition to a flattering fit-and-flare shape, detachable self-belt, and notched neckline, this dress features pockets — and it’s machine washable and bra-friendly! ” This fits perfectly,” wrote one reviewer. “Covers everything that needs covering( I am 60)…Perfect dress, so I immediately ordered it again in the floral pattern.” $110 AT BODEN

Gardenwed Floral Chiffon Dress Easy, breezy, and available in over 25 colors, this floral chiffon frock is ideal for summer occasions of all kinds. Flow-y flutter sleeves, a V neckline and midi hem offer a flattering, modest fit and timeless, feminine vibe—and according to one reviewer, you may want to snag more than one: “These dresses are so beautiful that you will want to buy one in every color. In my experience, each dress that I purchased fit as I expected it to. There was a good amount of comfort to the dress. My arms fit comfortably and the dress flowed nicely.” $35.99 AT AMAZON

Loft Striped Pocket Maxi Shirtdress The perfect summer dress for when you want an easy but polished look, Loft’s woven striped maxi offers a flattering split neckline, cap dolman sleeves, and a relaxed A-line shape with removable waist tie. With flat sandals, sneakers, or espadrille wedges, you’ll look pulled together and seaside-ready in this lightweight, laid-back-meets-tailored style (that’s also available in petite sizing). “Love this dress,” raved a reviewer. “I received so many compliments the day I wore it and in the store trying it on.” $98 AT LOFT

Torrid Strapless Challis Maxi Dress This gorgeous floral strapless maxi is made from a challis woven fabric and ruffle details make this dress fun and dress-y (if you want it to be — just throw on some heels). Made of rayon, this dress feels cool on a hot day, which is what’s important. Make sure to wash cold and line dry. $60 AT TORRID

Halogen Sunburst Pleat Long Sleeve Minidress If you’re after a summer dress with sleeves, this swingy pleated dress brings both coverage and style.The bright beachy print and frilly collar detail make it the perfect festive dress for summer parties, vacations, dining al fresco, or all of the above. Plus, it’s machine washable! “I [love] this dress,” wrote one reviewer. “I am 5ft tall and the length is just below the knee which is perfect for me as I am older. The fabric is light and breezy feeling…no wrinkles. I’m very happy with this purchase.” $69 AT NORDSTROM

Vince Camuto Asymmetrical Faux Wrap Midi Dress Between the surplice V-neck with ruffle trim and the asymmetric hem, this flow-y frock is ideal for anyone who wants to create or highlight curves. In timeless navy with a playful tropical print, it’s ideal for summer occasions like graduation parties, weddings, vacations, or date nights. As one reviewer raved, “(I) purchased for a wedding but I can easily wear it to many other places! So comfortable and cute.” $148 AT NORDSTROM

Simier Fariry Adjustable Waistline Midi Dress It doesn’t get more summery than stripes! This nautical number has all the casual-cool versatility of the classic striped T-shirt dress—and then some. It’s got a mid-length hem, side pockets, and an elastic waist with a removable drawstring! Reviewers frequently mention how comfy it is, with one noting it’s the, “Perfect spring and summer dress. The elastic waistband is forgiving for bigger tummies.” $39.99

Grecerelle Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress If your favorite comfy T-shirt grew into a dress, this would be the result. Grecerelle’s rayon spandex maxi is soft, relaxed-fit, stretchy, and comes in over 35(!) colors. It also boasts perfect scores from over 22,000 reviewers (yes, you read that correctly), including women who describe themselves as under 5’3″ and/or plus size. As one put it bluntly, “Don’t think about it, just buy it! It’s perfect“ $32.99 AT AMAZON

INC Leopard-Print Faux-Wrap Maxi Dress Get the sophisticated shape of a wrap dress with the ease of a pullover style! Thanks to a bra-friendly V-neck bodice, tie waist, and poly-spandex fabrication, this faux-wrap maxi ” fits amazing and flows beautifully” according to one reviewer. Also of note: it’s machine washable and since classic leopard print is essentially a neutral, you’ll get longevity out of this timeless style, too. $100 AT MACYS

*Editor’s note: We’re using the words “woman” and “over 50” because this stems from our Google research. The fact is that any person (man, woman, nonbinary) can wear dresses, and can be of any age to do so.

