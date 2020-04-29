Post-Apocalyptic Mother’s Day: Buy Her A Plant Because Why Not

Scary Mommy, Bloomscape and Urban Stems

The best plant and flower delivery services for Mother’s Day 2020

Mother’s Day during a global pandemic is going to look a bit different this year. Annual brunch reservations are out of the question, the beach is closed, and the verdict is still out if anybody wants to brave the crowded grocery stores to pick up a greeting card. Your best option for a Mother’s Day activity this year is wandering aimlessly through the neighborhood six feet apart. However, you can always count on a flower or plant delivery for mom’s special day, because plants don’t give af about coronavirus.

If your mom is new to having greenery in her home, caring for a plant is not as daunting as it seems. Most plant delivery services send plants already potted correctly with instructions on how to care for your new houseplant. But in general, Bloomscape’s “Plant Mom” says that most plants “do best in spots with eastern or western facing windows” and that you can find out if your plant needs water by “pushing your finger down into the soil about 2”-3” to check if you feel any moisture. If it feels damp, do not water; if it feels dry, water your plant.”

For a cheerful surprise, here are some options to send your mom a beautiful Mother’s Day bloom, bouquet, or potted plant that will arrive by Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Bloomscape

Bloomscape is a great resource to send mom a full-grown, ready-to-go potted plant.

Easy Peasy Collection

Three low-maintenance plants, perfect for “plant beginners.”

Spider Plant

This small plant is easy to care for and is a great air purifier.

Ponytail Palm

This pet-friendly plant likes to live in a bright, sunlit room.

As far as keeping these plants clean, Plant Mom says, “Clean your foliage plant on a regular basis by dusting the leaves. Another way to keep your plant dust-free is to treat it to regular misting or even placing it in the shower occasionally. An added benefit is that it will increase the humidity surrounding your plant.”

BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox is known for its subscription flower and plant delivery, but you can also do one-off gifts.

Wild Berries Bouquet

Gerbera daisies, roses, and mini calla lilies alongside actual sprigs of berries.

Sunflower Bouquet

Is there anymore more cheerful that a bunch of sunflowers?

Cape Town Purple Striped Orchid

The most low maintenance plant, all this potted orchid needs to thrive is three ice cubes once a week.

Another important factor to consider when caring for plants is lighting. Plant Mom advises picking the right window. “A good rule of thumb is that most houseplants will do best in spots with eastern or western facing windows. For plants that don’t need so much sunlight, keep them farther away from the window so they’re not receiving direct light that will burn its foliage. For plants that prefer humid environments, take a mister and spray your plant down once a week, or place them in a bathroom or kitchen where there’s more natural humidity.”

The Sill

The Sill is another great option for real (and faux) plant delivery. Send mom a one-off gift or give her a subscription and she’ll receive a new potted plant for the rest of the year.

Petite Purple Orchid

A potted orchid is a perfect hybrid for the person who loves both potted plants and floral arrangements.

Red Anthurium

The vibrant red leaves aren’t actual flowers, but modified waxy leaves, meaning your Anthurium will bloom all year long.

Urban Stems

Urban Stems specialize in beautifully curated floral arrangements that you can’t find at the grocery store. PLUS-with a special code created just for you (TheoMomsDay), Mother’s Day orders will receive a free gift of chocolate with every order.

The Carlotta

This tropical bouquet features vibrant and colorful stems one would find in South America.

The Luna

The Luna is a calming, bohemian mix that will add a touch of tranquility to your mom’s home.

And if ma doesn’t like flowers or is allergic, you can also deliver some Fresh Georgia Peaches, yes really. The Peach Truck partners with actual Georgia Peach Growers “to bring the world’s best peaches fresh off the tree and into your hands within hours.” The only problem is that you won’t be able to go back to eating boring old grocery store peaches after this.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.