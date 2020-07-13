8 Insanely Tasty Frozen Treats & Baked Sweets To Celebrate National Ice Cream Month

While this summer may be a bit different, there are still plenty of things to look forward to. As you continue to find ways to beat the heat, you’ll be delighted to know that July is National Ice Cream Month. Can we get a hell yes?!? That’s a whopping 31 days when it’s considered socially acceptable to devour an entire pint of Chunky Monkey ice cream in one sitting. #WeDontHateIt

But it gets better. Thanks to online delivery services like Amazon/Whole Foods, you won’t even have to run out to the grocery store (or catch the ice cream truck) to snag all your favorite frozen treats. Simply select your nearest Whole Foods location and your order will be delivered right to your door. (Pssst: Amazon offers free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods Market items with a Prime membership.) Similar online marketplaces like Goldbelly offer nationwide shipping for ice cream from America’s best ice cream scoop shops. Have we piqued your interest yet?

Summer is not canceled. Get these 8 frozen sweets and treats from fan favorites like MilkBar delivered to your doorstep (and proceed to enjoy them out in the yard or while chilling on the hammock). From a socially distanced play date with neighbors to a backyard movie night, what better way to end the day than with your favorite Instagrammable dessert? Goodness knows you deserve it. After pulling weeds in the garden and putting up with the crazy kids ALL day, treat yo’self to something decadent and delicious.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Darkest Chocolate Ice Cream Change can be a good thing, mama! If you’re looking to add a little variety to the mix, then a pint of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will be a nice change of pace from freezer regulars like Halo Top and Talenti. Post-working out or mowing the backyard, trust us, this stuff will hit the spot. Sure, vanilla bean’s good, but you have ever tried Jeni’s darkest chocolate ice cream? The smooth texture and buttercream body will hit your taste buds like “whoa.” (If for some reason, you’re just not a dark chocolate person, don’t fret, you can always pick out an alternate flavor like gooey butter cake ice cream or salted peanut butter.) Simply put, “Most delicious darkest chocolate ever! I like chocolates 75% and above, I like it bitter; and this icecream pampered my sweet tooth along with keeping the natural flavor of chocolate! Loved it.” Another Amazon customer adds, “Oh YEA…this is very good. If you like “medium” dark chocolate you will like this. More than 80% starts to get too bitter for me (and below 65% is too sweet) my favorite is 72-75% and I really really like this. Smooth texture, smooth taste.” $ AT AMAZON

Chloe's Oatmilk Mint Chip Non Dairy Pops Isn’t it the best feeling in the world when you find a savory dessert that satisfies your cravings while still being relatively healthy? Even better when the kids approve, too. With a simple ingredient list and incredible taste, Chloe’s has won us over with their line of creamy and delicious non-dairy bars. Best enjoyed on a disgustingly humid day, their latest batch of mom-approved flavors will have you (and the kiddos) cooling down when the A/C unit isn’t doing its job. Take your pick between Mint Chip Oatmilk, Salted Caramel Oatmilk, and Raspberry Chip Oatmilk—or better yet, try them all—for a well-deserved treat. Each gluten-free pop averages 100-120 calories, so you’d be crazy not to keep a box of these stocked in your freezer at all times. While you’re at it, try their new Dipped Pops, think chocolate dripped over their iconic fruit pops. YUM. $6 AT CHLOE'S

Milk Bar Strawberry Shortcake Cake Delivery Just when you thought you couldn’t love Milk Bar anymore (ahem, their birthday cake truffles are crazy addictive), they release the world’s most sumptuous looking strawberry shortcake. If your first thought was, “Oof. This is dangerous!” then you’re not alone. Whether you’re celebrating a family member’s summer birthday or just have a hankering for cake, you really can’t go wrong here. The buttery vanilla cake layers are sandwiched with lightly sweet creme fraiche frosting, creamy-crunchy milk crumbs, and strawberry jam. We just keep reminding ourselves that summer calories don’t count. 😉 Shares one strawberry lover, “Best strawberry shortcake ever! Best quality of ingredients and absolutely spectacular. Delicious is beyond words.” Another customer adds, “Perfectly moist and tart that provides a refreshing treat at the end of a long summer day.” Be prepared to dig in and enjoy this sweet treat through Labor Day weekend. It’s only available for a limited time, so don’t delay! $50 AT MILK BAR

Tipsy Scoop DIY Boozy Ice Cream Sandwich Making Kit - 12 Pack For the 21+ crowd, Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream has you covered with the ultimate DIY boozy ice cream sandwich making kit. Order through Goldbelly—a popular online food service that ships nationwide—for hassle-free delivery to your doorstep. Containing up to 5% alcohol, these cookie sandwiches will serve as the perfect cocktail hour treat. Each kit makes up to 12 ice cream sandwiches. You’ll get two pints of your favorite ice cream (either Cake Batter Vodka Martini or Spiked Hazelnut Coffee) and 12 cookies (funfetti or chocolate), respectively. They also throw in a fun Tipsy Scoop-branded ice cream scoop for future ice cream dance parties. This fun twist on a childhood favorite will have you and all your mom friends coming back for seconds… guaranteed! What Goldbelly customer shares, “It arrived on time. Delivered ice cream on the hottest day of the year (so far), 97 degrees….probably sat on my porch for 3 hours…and it was still frozen.” $99 AT GOLDBELLY

Leilalove Macarons - Mademoiselle de Paris Collection of 15 Flavors Perhaps more for you than the kiddos (you deserve it, mama!), these deluxe macarons from Leilalove Macaron will transport you to France. Ahem, they’ve even been compared to Laduree… they’re that good. These macs are the perfect pick-me-up when you want something sweet to satisfy your taste buds but don’t want to commit to an entire pint of Ben & Jerry’s. If you’re new to macarons, the thin shell is crisp while the center is filled with a cream or jam-like filling. With flavors like espresso cream and toasted coconuts, the hardest part will be deciding on just one (thankfully, you get 15 flavors to taste test). Says one Amazon customer, “Wow! I have to start with the flavors…amazing! Great variety, the flavors and texture of these macarons are absolutely wonderful. The blueberry lavender is a favorite so far. Not to mention they came much earlier than expected and the packaging was very well thought out and secure, I didn’t have a single broken macaroon. The customer service was also great, it’s not often that you get a handwritten note with ANYTHING that you order online. I will definitely be ordering again and telling others how great these are.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Baked by Melissa Latest & Greatest Cupcake Delivery Make every day a celebration with Baked by Melissa’s tasty bite-size cupcakes. For a limited time, they’re offering three new summer flavors inspired by Melissa’s favorite childhood ice cream desserts. While your little Cookie Monster will go wild for the Chipwich featuring Chips Ahoy crumble and mini chocolate chips, you’ll devour the Strawberry Shortcake cupcake (filled with marshmallow cream) in seconds. When in doubt, the Chocolate Eclair will serve as the perfect guilt-free dessert or midnight snack. Thankfully, all of these flavors (and more!) can be purchased in their Latest & Greatest Cupcakes sample pack which includes 25 handcrafted cupcakes in 12 flavors. We love that they deliver seven days a week—for next day-arrival, just be sure to order between Monday and Friday. When you need cupcakes, and need them fast, Baked by Melissa is hands-down the way to go. Just FYI: The recommended serving size is 4-5 treats per person, so don’t limit yourself to just one! $30 AT BAKED BY MELISSA

GoodPop Organic Fruit Freezer Ice Pops Now for something “healthy” that the entire family can enjoy. After spending hours on the slip ‘n’ slide and building sand castles in the backyard, your kids are going to need something to help them cool down. Not only are these organic freezer pops (box of 24) from GoodPop made from 100% juice (no sugar added), but they come in three delicious fruit flavors (concord grape, fruit punch, and cherry limeade)—all perfect for a hot summer day. Simply shake, freeze, and enjoy! One Amazon customer says, “Wow! These freezer pops are 100% organic fruit juice and 100% delicious! In addition to the Concord Grape and Fruit Punch, they have a new mouth watering flavor: Cherry Limeade – which replaced the Strawberry Lemonade – and we are obsessed! These have no added sugar, are fat free, gluten free, top 8 allergen free – and guilt free at only 40-45 calories and 8-9g of total sugar per pop. They’re obviously great as is and are a healthy treat for kids, but this weekend we ran out of cocktail mixers at the house and decided to use them with tequila. The drinks turned out seriously so tasty and refreshing, while still being light!” $16.99 AT AMAZON

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Variety Pack Picture this: You, a plate of freshly baked cookies, and a bonfire in your backyard. Count us in, please! Catering to cookie lovers everywhere, The Cravory has managed to perfect the ultimate cookie experience—soft and gooey on the inside, yet crispy on the outside. To satisfy your family’s diverse taste palate, you’ll receive a dozen of their most best-selling flavors (Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Cookie Monster, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, and Red Velvet). While, yes, technically you *could* whip up cookies on your own, who really has time for that?? (Plus, do you really want to turn on your oven in 90 degree heat?) Pro tip: Add a scoop of your favorite ice cream to whip up your very own cookie ‘wich! Raves one cookie enthusiast, “This mixed variety pack of Cravory Cookies arrived in less time than was expected. The condition of the cookies, as well as the packaging, was perfection. I was able to “virtually” share these treats during a Zoom call, which made my colleagues a bit envious. I happily tasted one of the Cookie Monster choices, and I am now hooked on the delicious blend of my favorite ingredients. However, I must admit that no cookie can surpass the Lemon Bar for all-around ZEST! Whether on the go or at work, the individual wrapping only makes the cookie safer and able to last longer when not gobbled up on the spot!” $35.99 AT AMAZON

Ready for more backyard summer fun? Be sure to check out the latest home and kitchen essentials!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.