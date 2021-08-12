16 Ridiculously Adorable Newborn Photoshoot Outfits

Getty Images/Moostocker

Newborn photo outfits are a solid reason to have a baby. Sure, there are other reasons too, but getting the opportunity to dress your teeny tiny baby in the most ridiculously adorable getups makes the lack of sleep and maternity underwear worth it. Even if you aren’t paying a professional photographer to take photos and instead plan on taking photos (around 800, probably) with your smartphone, you’re still going to need the world’s cutest baby rompers, jumpsuits, and dresses you can find.

There are different types of newborn photoshoot outfits to choose from depending on the vibe you’re going for. We put together a list of the best ones we could find that could work for multiple themes and style preferences. Looking for an exceptionally cute onesie? We found ’em. Prefer an outfit that’s more of a prop? You got it. Do you think the diaperless outfit look is adorable (albeit messy)? We included some of those as well. As you probably know, most newborn photo outfits don’t really function as everyday outfits — they tend to be more on the costume side — but sometimes that makes for the dreamiest photos.

Take a look at our favorite newborn photo outfits below, including options for boys, girls, and some that are gender-neutral.

Best Newborn Photoshoot Outfits

Zeroest Knitted Romper This is one of those outfits that’s incredibly cute but definitely not functional as an everyday option since it doesn’t have any snaps between the legs. This 100 percent handmade romper comes in several colors and fits sizes 0 to 3 months. $14.98 AT AMAZON

Aifoto Crochet Romper Set Here’s a sweet little crocheted romper and hat set, and when we say little, we mean it. This outfit is designed to fit newborns in their first month, so don’t wait to get those photos taken! Since the outfit is crocheted, it’s naturally see through, so you may want to stick with the white option if you’re planning on leaving your little one’s diaper on. Or if you’re feeling brave, you can remove the diaper for the photos — but you may want to purchase a backup outfit just in case. $20.99 AT AMAZON

Crocheted Caterpillar Newborn Outfit Doesn’t this outfit remind of The Very Hungry Caterpillar book? So cute! Specifically made for little ones ages 1 to 9 months old, this handmade outfit is super soft and breathable. Note that a few reviews said it can run a bit big, but the overall verdict is that it’s amazing quality! One reviewer said, “Exactly what is advertised, beautiful work, stitching is perfect, I bought them as gifts and both were happy with them.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Vemonllas Wrap Set This wrap and hat set looks like a legit magic trick. But it’s not. It’s actually possible to wrap your sleeping baby in a cozy ball so they look like a peanut. If you’re looking for an outfit to help make your amateur photos look completely professional, this is the one. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Newborn Photo Outfits Boys

Vemonllas Knitted Suspenders Hello, world’s coziest suspenders! These knitted suspenders and matching hat will definitely make for adorable photos. The size fits most newborns to 2 months old. The hat can be worn to keep his little noggin warm, but the rest of the outfit is more of prop. One reviewer wrote, “I bought three different outfits and this was certainly the favorite. My baby was 6 lbs 8 oz, and this fit him perfectly.” $13.98 AT AMAZON

Bilison Tuxedo Outfit There’s a lot to love about this 3-piece baby tuxedo for your tiny gentleman. The outfit includes a romper, an elastic bowtie, and adjustable suspenders attached to shorts. It comes in several sizes for 0 to 3 months. And in case you were wondering, the sizing goes up to 24 months, so your toddler can rock it as well. $16.98 AT AMAZON

Coberllus Cap and Suspenders Outfit If you’re going for a newsie or golf pro vibe, this little outfit will do the trick. It comes with a cap, pants, and suspenders. According to reviews, the outfit is true to size and fits the average newborn nicely. Once your baby hits 12 pounds or so, it might be a bit snug. He just needs a newspaper and a cigar and he’s all set. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Vedory Knitted Outfit There’s something so magical about a sleeping baby wearing knitted pants and a matching hat. It probably has more to do with the sleeping part than the outfit, but either way, the cuteness factor is on point. Each piece is hand crocheted, and according to reviews, the outfit is stretchy and fits perfectly on a newborn. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Pinbo Newborn Crochet Knitted Cowboy Vest & Shoes When I say “yee”, you say “haw!” Your little cowboy will look like the cutest horse wrangler in town wearing this crochet outfit. It comes with one vest and two crochet booties. $13.99 AT AMAZON

H&M Sleeveless Cotton Romper Take a look at this organic, cotton woven romper with buttons at the front and adorable shoulder straps. It’s perfect for photos and everyday wear — at least until baby grows out of it, which you know will happen in like five minutes. It comes in preemie and newborn sizes. $24.99 AT H&M

Best Newborn Photo Outfits Girls

Spokki Lace Romper Set If you’re going for a bohemian look, this romper and flower headband set is a gorgeous option. You’ll want to leave off your baby’s diaper for the photos, which could get dicey, so you’ll need to work fast. Parents say this little number runs big, so that’s something to consider. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Younger Tree Ruffled Romper We absolutely love this sweet cotton romper. Not only is it adorable perfect for photos, it also has snaps, which makes changing diapers accessible and your life easier. Plus, it comes in 25 colors and patterns. According to reviews, it runs a bit small. $16.99 AT AMAZON

M&G Bathrobe Towel Set For some comic relief, check out this hilarious and insanely cute bathrobe and towel set. It’s perfect for some fun spa-themed photos. It also doubles as an actual bathrobe, and you won’t even need to bring your own cucumbers — two fake slices are included! $16.95 AT AMAZON

Easisim Lace Romper If you’re a fan of lace, you’re going to love the lace and embroidery on this romper. You can’t beat the price on this one, as there are several Etsy shops selling the same romper for triple the price. Just sayin’. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Gfu Tutu And Headband Set There’s no better time for baby’s first tutu than her first few weeks of life, right? She isn’t going to be down to wear this tutu any longer than she has to, but it’ll certainly look fantastic in photos. It also comes with a flower headband. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Giggle Angel Floral Jumpsuit Set Made of soft and breathable fabric, this floral jumpsuit is cozy and stretchy. It comes with a matching headband, and according to reviewers it runs a little big, but of course that depends on your baby. One mom wrote, “I bought this for my daughter’s photo shoot and the pics were perfect. The quality is great — we have a tall, thin baby so it was a little big, but still so cute! We could’ve pinned it but didn’t find it necessary.” $16.99 AT AMAZON

