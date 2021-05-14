19 Ridiculously Cute ‘Coming Home From The Hospital’ Outfits For Newborns

Old Navy/Pip Pea Pop/Monica + Andy/

Choosing the perfect baby coming home outfit is an important task. You’re basically setting the style bar for your newborn’s entire life. Okay, not really, but it definitely feels like whatever girl or boy newborn hospital outfit you pick has to be the cutest clothing in the whole world. And it kinda does, you’ve put a lot of effort into making this human. Whether it’s a baby onesie, romper, you’ll be thankful you went baby clothes shopping before the big day.

You feel all the feelings when you bring your baby home from the hospital for the first time. You’re elated to leave that sterile hospital room with your newest family member, scared to take care of baby without the nurses by your side, beyond thrilled to introduce baby to family and pets, worried you didn’t buy enough diapers, excited to “sleep” in your own bed, nervous you didn’t install the car seat correctly, relieved you don’t have to give birth again anytime soon, and terrified of other drivers on the road. Not to mention your exhaustion. But even though you’re feeling all the things, your baby will at least be dressed like the cutest little pumpkin they are.

There are practically millions of newborn going home outfits to choose from, so we narrowed them down to our absolute favorites. You’ll find outfits for girls, boys, and ones that are gender-neutral. Many of the options come with tiny hats to keep your baby’s head warm on their very first adventure (well, second… birth is a wild ride).

Best Baby Coming Home Outfits

L'ovedbaby Organic Footed Onesie Ah, organic. We can’t say enough good things about organic cotton, especially in the first few weeks when Baby’s skin is so new and sensitive. This adorable onesie is incredibly soft, as well as thick, perfect for bringing Baby outside for the first time. The onesie has footies and hand covers, and it’s available in 20 colors in sizes preemie/newborn to 9-12 months. $25.00 AT AMAZON

Kuriozud Romper Solid onesies are just so great. They can be accessorized with a colorful hat or bow to really pull the outfit together (yes, we’re talking about newborn fashion). Made from soft and stretchy material, this onesie is so cuddly and perfect. Plus, it comes in several color options. Parents say the onesie runs a little big, but it shrinks when it’s washed. So, since it doesn’t come in newborn sizing (the smallest is 0-3 months), the sizing should be just fine for your newborn — depending on their size, of course. Sorry, that was a lot of math. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Pip Pea Pop Babysuit If you’re a fan of the two-way zipper baby pajamas, the Pip Pea Pop bodysuit will blow. You. Away. Their babysuit is the Inspector Gadget of suits, rocking a two-way zipper, snaps for easy diaper changes, fold-over footies for temperature control, detachable bib for your drool monster, and the fabric feels like buttah. Ranging in sizes from 0 to 12 months, you’ll be lamenting they don’t offer adult sizes. $34 AT PIP PEA POP

Hanna Anderson Organic Top and Pant Set Hello, polka dots! This adorable organic shirt and pant set is adorned with the sweetest black polka dots. The shirt has side snaps, making it easier to put on and take off. The set also comes in pink and blue, and it’s available in sizes 0-3 months to 3T. Someone say matching sibling outfits? $26.40 AT HANNA ANDERSON

Old Navy 3-Piece Layette Set An elephant kimono shirt, grey footie pants, and a matching grey hat make for a seriously adorable baby coming home outfit. This cutie get up is available in newborn to 6-9 months and comes in two other prints. $10.49 AT OLD NAVY

Goumi Kids Organic Bamboo South Western Onesie We love when baby clothes are meticulously thought-out to make life easier. This adorable southwestern-themed footie onesie has a butt flap for easy diaper access, along with hand covers to prevent scratching. Made from a blend of bamboo and organic cotton, this onesie is ridiculously soft. It’s available in sizes 0-3 months and 3-6 months. $36 AT PROJECT NURSERY

Best Baby Coming Home Outfits for Girls

Kickee Pants Ruffle Footie Buttons are fine, but zippers… zippers make life better considering how many diapers you’ll be changing per hour. Aside from the most adorable print, this onesie also has the sweetest ruffles. And if you haven’t experienced a Kickee Pants onesie, they truly are the softest, coziest ones you can find. They’re pretty magical. This one comes in multiple design options and in sizes newborn to 6-9 months. $40.00 AT AMAZON

Janie and Jack Double-Knit Set On a scale of one to the cutest outfit of all time, this double-knit set is definitely up there. Made of 100 percent cotton, this kimono top and pant set is soft, thick, and just so perfectly pretty. It’s available for babies who weigh 7 to 10 pounds. $38.40 AT JANIE AND JACK

Burt's Bees Organic Set Of Two Rompers It’s hard to go wrong with Burt’s Bees. If you aren’t finding out your baby’s gender, or if you just want double the options, this 100 percent organic romper and hat set comes in two colors: heather grey and pink. It’s available in newborn to 6-9 months. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Ayalinggo Onesie And Headband We keep highlighting the cuteness factor of each onesie, but you guys, is this onesie not absolutely adorable? Your baby will probably be better dressed than you in this little number, but let’s be honest, babies usually are. It’s available in several colors and designs in sizes 0-3 months and 3 to 6 months. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Gap Kimono Set A matching floral set with a kimono shirt, footie pants, and a hat to keep that little noggin warm. It’s available for preemies up to 5 pounds, babies up to 7 pounds, 0-3 months, and 6-9 months. $25 AT GAP

Kangkang Floral Set The design and colors of this onesie, pant, hat, and headband set are so beautiful. The onesie has the words “Isn’t she lovely,” and to answer that question, yes, yes she is. The set is available in sizes newborn to 6-12 months. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Tesa Babe Romper Set Another sweet floral design for the win! This romper comes with a hat and a headband bow for that quick headgear change when you’re outside vs. inside, which makes for versatile photos ops. It’s available in several adorable styles, and it comes in sizes newborn to 12-18 months. $42.90 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Coming Home Outfits for Boys

Mommy 3-Piece Set Your little man is new to the crew, and this onesie, pant, and hat set makes it known to the world — or at least your family, friends, and Instagram followers. The fabric is soft and according to reviews, parents love it as a coming home from the hospital outfit. It’s available in sizes newborn to 9-12 months. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Nzrvaws Onesie The fabric of this onesie and hat is a soft and stretchy material, and it feels like it should be more expensive than it is. Just a heads up, the sizing is for babies 0-6 months, but according to reviews, it runs a bit big for newborns. So, if you know your baby is on the larger side, or if you want them to be able to wear it for a while, this is a good option. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Monica + Andy Organic One-Piece The perfect “welcome to the world” onesie. This organic romper with snaps features a map of the (some of) the world, setting up your little one for a lifetime of fun adventures (hopefully). It’s available in tons of super fun prints, and it comes in sizes newborn to 6-9 months. $24.99 AT MONICA + ANDY

Primary Organic Zip Footie Primary is another company that makes super high quality pajamas that are just so soft and cozy. This striped footie has a tight fit with the right amount of stretch. Plus, it has a zipper. Praise Be. It's available in sizes newborn to 18-24 months, and you can buy it in mint, flamingo pink, or cobalt blue.

Sammy + Nat Classic Take Me Home Set A sweet and classic take me home set in light blue stripes. The kimono top has a tie closure, and the pants have footies to keep the feet warm. It’s made of 100 percent non-toxic Peruvian pima cotton and gets softer with every wash. Yes, please. $65 AT MAISONETTE

