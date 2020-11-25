Get The Comfy UGG Boots You’ve Been Eyeing All Year — Now On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

So, it’s freezing cold in the wintertime and you’ve realized that your old UGG boots just aren’t cutting it in these low temperatures anymore. You’ve been eyeing the same new pair of UGGs for months to replace your current ones that you bought 7+ years ago. Mama…it’s time to let go. And what better time to do so than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend?
Nordstroms Rack is currently having one of the best sales on UGGs this year. The Black Friday promotion includes UGG boots and UGG slippers for kids, women, and men, as well as UGG accessories like warm gloves and earmuffs. With some things discounted as much as 61% off, this is a can’t miss, can’t lose, and MUST have situation. Check out our list of the best UGG boots Nordstrom’s Rack has to offer, and get your wallets ready because you’ll want it all!
For Kids
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot
The adorable Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot will be a hit with your little one. The glittery star design makes this UGG Boot unique, and a pair that your little one will love. With the comfy cushion and faux fur lining, they’ll be just as comfortable as they are stylish.
18% OFF (was $59.99)
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Fuzz'n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal
Get your little one ready for warmer weather with the adorable Fuzz’n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal.
22% OFF (was $44.99)
UGG Classic II Glitter Boot
We all know a kiddo who would love these, or has already worn out an old pair. Time to re-stock on the Classic Glitter Boot!
36% OFF (was $130)
UGG Coletta Boot
The Coletta Boot would be an adorable touch to any outfit. And yes, it’s big-kid approved!
34% OFF (was $75)
UGG Bradley Waterproof Boot
The Bradley Waterproof Boot can handle any storm your kids put it through.
33% OFF (was $80)
For Women
UGG Leahy Suede Ankle Boot
Every mama needs a comfortable boot heel! The Leahy Suede Ankle Boot is perfect for any occasion.
43% OFF (was $160)
UGG Arana Knee High Leather Boot
These gorgeous Arana Knee High Leather Boot are on trend and on sale with 42% off!
42% OFF (was $22.5)
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Imree Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Moto Boot
Snow, rain, or frigid cold — the Imree Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Moto Boot can handle it all.
18% OFF (was $129.99)
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
You can never go wrong with the Classic UGG boot. These boots will always do well as gift yourself or someone you love.
15% OFF (was $89)
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot
If you want to spice things up more than the normal UGG neutral, then these pink Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot are perfect.
21% OFF (was $89.99)
UGG Olsen Moccasin UGGpure Lined Slipper
These Olsen Moccasin UGGpure Lined Slipper will be sure to keep your feet toasty.
36% OFF (was $110)
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper
We all want to stay warm inside the house too! Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper can help with that.
9% OFF (was $59.99)
UGG Bling Sting Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Do you want boots that make a statement? This little bit of bling will do just the trick.
45% OFF (was $185)
For Men
47% OFF (was $190)
61% OFF (was $130)
UGG Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot
The Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot are perfect for any man in your life. It’ll keep their feet warm and comfortable on a cold day.
36% OFF (was $125)
UGG Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper
Tell dad it’s time to replace those slippers he’s had since you were in high school. The UGGpure Lined Slipper will be a more than acceptable trade in.
33% OFF (was $120)
UGG Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper
Class meets comfort with the Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper.
12% OFF (was $80)
Accessories
UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs
Ears need love too! Make sure to keep your ears warm this winter with the UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs. Great for you or your teen.
36% OFF (was $75)
54% OFF (was $55)
UGG Classic Perforated Genuine Dyed Shearling Gloves
Your hands will never know the cold when wearing these gloves! Also available in a gray “Nightshade” color.
48% OFF (was $155)
