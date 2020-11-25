 The Best UGG Black Friday Sale is at Nordstrom's Rack This Year, 2020

Get The Comfy UGG Boots You’ve Been Eyeing All Year — Now On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

by November 25, 2020

ugg-sale
Nordstrom Rack / UGG

So, it’s freezing cold in the wintertime and you’ve realized that your old UGG boots just aren’t cutting it in these low temperatures anymore. You’ve been eyeing the same new pair of UGGs for months to replace your current ones that you bought 7+ years ago. Mama…it’s time to let go. And what better time to do so than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend?

Nordstroms Rack is currently having one of the best sales on UGGs this year. The Black Friday promotion includes UGG boots and UGG slippers for kids, women, and men, as well as UGG accessories like warm gloves and earmuffs. With some things discounted as much as 61% off, this is a can’t miss, can’t lose, and MUST have situation. Check out our list of the best UGG boots Nordstrom’s Rack has to offer, and get your wallets ready because you’ll want it all!

For Kids

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot

The adorable Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot will be a hit with your little one. The glittery star design makes this UGG Boot unique, and a pair that your little one will love. With the comfy cushion and faux fur lining, they’ll be just as comfortable as they are stylish.

$44.99 AT NORDSTROM RACK

18% OFF (was $59.99)

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Fuzz'n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal

Get your little one ready for warmer weather with the adorable Fuzz’n Faux Fur Slipper Sandal.

$29.99 AT NORDSTROM RACK

22% OFF (was $44.99)

UGG Classic II Glitter Boot

We all know a kiddo who would love these, or has already worn out an old pair. Time to re-stock on the Classic Glitter Boot!

$82.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

36% OFF (was $130)

UGG Coletta Boot

The Coletta Boot would be an adorable touch to any outfit. And yes, it’s big-kid approved!

$48.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

34% OFF (was $75)

UGG Bradley Waterproof Boot

The Bradley Waterproof Boot can handle any storm your kids put it through.

$52.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

33% OFF (was $80)

For Women

UGG Leahy Suede Ankle Boot

Every mama needs a comfortable boot heel! The Leahy Suede Ankle Boot is perfect for any occasion.

$89.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

43% OFF (was $160)

UGG Arana Knee High Leather Boot

These gorgeous Arana Knee High Leather Boot are on trend and on sale with 42% off!

$129.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

42% OFF (was $22.5)

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Imree Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Moto Boot

Snow, rain, or frigid cold — the Imree Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Moto Boot can handle it all.

$97.49 AT NORDSTROM RACK

18% OFF (was $129.99)

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot

You can never go wrong with the Classic UGG boot. These boots will always do well as gift yourself or someone you love.

$67.49 AT NORDSTROM RACK

15% OFF (was $89)

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot

If you want to spice things up more than the normal UGG neutral, then these pink Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot are perfect.

$58.95 AT NORDSTROM RACK

21% OFF (was $89.99)

UGG Olsen Moccasin UGGpure Lined Slipper

These Olsen Moccasin UGGpure Lined Slipper will be sure to keep your feet toasty.

$69.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

36% OFF (was $110)

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper

We all want to stay warm inside the house too! Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper can help with that.

$44.99 AT NORDSTROM RACK

9% OFF (was $59.99)

UGG Bling Sting Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Do you want boots that make a statement? This little bit of bling will do just the trick.

$99.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

45% OFF (was $185)

For Men

UGG Harkley Waterproof Lace-Up Boot

$99.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

47% OFF (was $190)

UGG Pismo Sneaker

$49.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

61% OFF (was $130)

UGG Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot

The Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot are perfect for any man in your life. It’ll keep their feet warm and comfortable on a cold day.

$79.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

36% OFF (was $125)

UGG Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper

Tell dad it’s time to replace those slippers he’s had since you were in high school. The UGGpure Lined Slipper will be a more than acceptable trade in.

$79.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

33% OFF (was $120)

UGG Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper

Class meets comfort with the  Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper.

$69 AT NORDSTROM RACK

12% OFF (was $80)

Accessories

UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs

Ears need love too! Make sure to keep your ears warm this winter with the UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs. Great for you or your teen.

$47.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

36% OFF (was $75)

UGG Knit Beanie

$24.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

54% OFF (was $55)

UGG Classic Perforated Genuine Dyed Shearling Gloves

Your hands will never know the cold when wearing these gloves! Also available in a gray “Nightshade” color.

$79.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

48% OFF (was $155)

 

For more Black Friday Deals check out our Best of The Year List and our Amazon Black Friday List!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
SHOP THE STORY
stroke red
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Faux Fur Lined S...
$44.99
AT NORDSTROM RACK

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Mini II Faux Fur...
$58.95
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Olsen Moccasin UGGpure Lined Slipper
$69.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Bling Sting Genuine Shearling Lined ...
$99.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Imree Faux Fur Lined W...
$97.49
AT NORDSTROM RACK

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Fuzz'n Faux Fur Slippe...
$29.99
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot
$79.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Classic II Glitter Boot
$82.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Knit Beanie
$24.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Classic Perforated Genuine Dyed Shea...
$79.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Leahy Suede Ankle Boot
$89.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Milo Genuine Shearling...
$44.99
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Arana Knee High Leather Boot
$129.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux F...
$67.49
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Coletta Boot
$48.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper
$79.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Alder UGGpure Lined Suede Slipper
$69
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Bradley Waterproof Boot
$52.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Harkley Waterproof Lace-Up Boot
$99.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Pismo Sneaker
$49.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs
$47.97
AT NORDSTROM RACK