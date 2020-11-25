Get The Comfy UGG Boots You’ve Been Eyeing All Year — Now On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack / UGG

So, it’s freezing cold in the wintertime and you’ve realized that your old UGG boots just aren’t cutting it in these low temperatures anymore. You’ve been eyeing the same new pair of UGGs for months to replace your current ones that you bought 7+ years ago. Mama…it’s time to let go. And what better time to do so than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend?

Nordstroms Rack is currently having one of the best sales on UGGs this year. The Black Friday promotion includes UGG boots and UGG slippers for kids, women, and men, as well as UGG accessories like warm gloves and earmuffs. With some things discounted as much as 61% off, this is a can’t miss, can’t lose, and MUST have situation. Check out our list of the best UGG boots Nordstrom’s Rack has to offer, and get your wallets ready because you’ll want it all!

For Kids

KOOLABURRA BY UGG Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot The adorable Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot will be a hit with your little one. The glittery star design makes this UGG Boot unique, and a pair that your little one will love. With the comfy cushion and faux fur lining, they’ll be just as comfortable as they are stylish. $44.99 AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Classic II Glitter Boot We all know a kiddo who would love these, or has already worn out an old pair. Time to re-stock on the Classic Glitter Boot! $82.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

For Women

For Men

UGG Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot The Maksim UGGpure Lined Chukka Boot are perfect for any man in your life. It’ll keep their feet warm and comfortable on a cold day. $79.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

UGG Ascot UGGpure Lined Slipper Tell dad it’s time to replace those slippers he’s had since you were in high school. The UGGpure Lined Slipper will be a more than acceptable trade in. $79.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

Accessories

UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs Ears need love too! Make sure to keep your ears warm this winter with the UGG Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs. Great for you or your teen. $47.97 AT NORDSTROM RACK

