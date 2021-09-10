The 12 Best Off-Road Strollers For Adventurous Families

Amazon

The best off-road strollers ensure a comfortable ride for both kids and parents. You might be tempted to use your basic tried-and-true stroller to brave some rough terrain, but that’s a really bad idea! Off-road and hiking strollers have completely different features than umbrella strollers or bassinet strollers.

What is an off-road stroller?

Off-road strollers can have a singular front wheel with locking capabilities to ensure a stable ride, and large, air-filled tires and suspension systems to absorb those bumps and jolts. Others have foam-filled tires for smooth rides on rough surfaces. Like most strollers, they have a 5-point harness system for safety, and some even have a hand brake for extra control. The best hiking strollers have features like an ergonomic handle and cup holders for you, so you can comfortably hit the trails with your baby in tow, plus storage space for all the supplies you could need if you find yourself a few miles from home.

When can you start using an off-road stroller?

When purchasing an off-road stroller, remember that most brands advise you don’t use them for rough terrain until your baby is about 6-12 months (or able to hold their head up, but still ask your pediatrician), so keep that in mind before you take your LO sprinting off the beaten path. But many of these options have the capability to attach an infant car seat (typically with the additional purchase of an adapter), so you could start strolling with your newborn as soon as you leave the hospital. Most options can hold kids up to 50 lbs, so you’ll likely get a good 4-5 years of use out of it.

So if you need the perfect stroller for a morning hike or just a brisk walk around Target (shopping counts as cardio!), here are the 12 best all-terrain strollers to keep you active and your kid comfortable.

Best Off-Road Strollers

Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller At only 25.3 pounds, this lightweight stroller won’t weigh you down during those adventurous hikes. The swivel front wheel locks in place, and the 16″ rear wheels offer a smooth ride on those bumpy trails (or neglected sidewalks). The seat reclines if your LO wants to sneak a nap in, and the multi-position protective canopy has side-ventilation windows to prevent stuffiness, all while the 5-point padded harness keeps them super secure. Finally, the stroller has built-in suspension and a hand brake for extra speed control, and you can fold it all up with one hand when you’re done. $549.95 AT AMAZON

Graco Trax Jogger Click Connect Jogging Stroller With air-filled rubber tires and suspension, locking front swivel wheel, and five point safety harness, this stroller has all the best features for when you’re ready to go off-road. It has fun features for you, too, like two cup holders for when you’re double fisting water and coffee, and an adjustable handle bar to help with your posture. The padded seat reclines to multiple positions so your kid is cozy while they’re along for the ride, and the canopy offers UV 50 protection for sensitive skin. Plus, it works with Graco car seats if you want a whole ass travel system. $143 AT WALMART

Baby Trend Navigator Double Jogger Stroller If you have two kids to tow around town, this double jogger stroller can accommodate two children up to 50 lbs each. There’s an easy trigger to collapse and store the stroller, and the reclining, padded seats are comfy enough for the pickiest toddlers. The parent tray, which features double cup holders and a covered storage compartment, also includes an MP3 speakers plug-in, so you can rock and roll. You can even purchase two Baby Trend Infant car seats if you want to create your own personal travel system. $269.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec Jogger If you’re looking for something ultra affordable, this stroller has a quick release front wheel, extra-large basket for all your gear, and two deep cup holders for those mornings that require extra caffeine. The rubber handle bar makes for a comfortable grip, plus it’s offering all the comforts your kiddo could need: multiple reclining positions, UPF 50+ canopy, tray, and a 5-point safety harness. One Amazon customer said “it goes over soft sand, wet sand, gravel and grass” so you can be confident it will handle your next outing with ease. $147.95 AT AMAZON

Best Hiking Strollers

Cybex Avi Jogging Stroller This super sleek and sporty stroller has a lightweight aluminum frame and mesh fabric for an easy breezy ride. For you, it comes with an ergonomic steering wheel and hand break. For them, the large air-filled tires, sun canopy, and reclining seat provide a smooth, shady stroll. It’s suitable for kids from 6 months up to 55 lbs, so it goes the distance in more ways than one. $579.95 AT NORDSTROM

Jeep Deluxe Patriot Open Trails Jogger by Delta Children For rough terrain, this Jeep stroller has air-filled rubber tires to absorb those big bumps and a swivel-front wheel that can lock in place if you want to start running. The reclining seat and UPF 50+ canopy creates a perfect nap spot for your kiddo, and the safety features – including safety tether strap and five-point harness with cozy shoulder padding – promise to keep your kid safe during those wild rides. It works for kids up to 50 lbs, and is compatible with most popular infant car seats. And if you’re a fan of The Mouse, it meets Disney size requirements, too. $159.99 AT AMAZON

Graco FastAction Fold Jogger Travel System This ever-popular Graco stroller includes the SnugRide 35 Infant Car Seat so you can move the baby from the car straight into the stroller. The locking front swivel wheel means you can choose between extra maneuverability or extra stability depending on your terrain, and the one hand standing fold makes for a quick exit when you’re ready to call it a day. Amazon customer’s love the price point and say it’s “easy to maneuver and great over uneven sidewalks.” $269.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Stroller With a steel frame and large tires, this black and bubble gum pink stroller has a 5 point harness, and works on kids up to 50 lbs. It includes a large storage basket and parent tray so you can pack gear for the whole family, and the bicycle style-tires are ready to take on any surface. With over 5,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can rest-assured you’re getting a good deal. One customer said “I am small and have no arm strength, but getting it in and out of the car was pretty easy,” so you don’t have to worry about wrestling with a stroller after your workout. $129.99 AT AMAZON

Best All Terrain Strollers

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon If wagons are more your speed, this Evenflo lets you push or pull your way to adventure with the flippable handlebar. The all-terrain wheels even work on beach sand, and the UPF 50+ canopies block out those brutal rays. It’s built for up to two kids up to 5 years old, and you can purchase a toddler seat or car seat adapter, too. Plus, it’s big enough to hold all the crap you could possibly need to make it through the day with multiple children. It has over 2,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, including one customer saying “This wagon is utter and complete badass!” $299.49 AT AMAZON

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Stroller All-wheel suspension and forever-air rubber tires give the Baby Jogger City Mini it’s all-terrain capabilities, but it’s the sleek minimal design that first caught our eye. It features an adjustable handle bar, parking break, and includes an infant car seat adapter to make it compatible with all Baby Jogger car seats. And while you maneuver the bumpy terrain, your LO can relax and unwind with a near-flat reclining seat with adjustable calf support. $359.99 AT AMAZON

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller If you’ve got two kids to tackle the trails with, this double stroller can handle up to 100 lbs. There’s an easy-adjust handle bar for you, and the suspension system and air-filled tires give your kids a super smooth ride. And since two kids means twice as much gear, this stroller has an extra large cargo basket and 10 storage pockets so you can bring along everything you could possible need for an afternoon adventure. The upright seats offer compression padding and give your kids a great view of their surroundings, too. Even though it’s a double stroller, it’s still compact and meets Disney size requirements. $707.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.