12 Outdoor Rocking Chairs To Help Make Summer Super Chill

Back in the day, finding the best outdoor rocking chairs was an exercise in tradeoffs. You could have style or budget-friendly, but you couldn’t have both. Check out your childhood photos from summer, and chances are you’re licking a Fudgsicle atop an atrocious plastic-weaved and steel situation in unfortunate shades of mustard and pea green. The good stuff was also pretty pricey, at least more than my working-class parents wanted to spend.

Thankfully, the days of having to choose between ugly and less ugly in the back room of Sears or Safeway’s garden section are over. Outdoor furnishings and prices have improved the past couple of decades, and thank goodness because it’s summer and we’ve got staycations to plan. Remodels and DIYs peaked during the height of the pandemic, and we’re still sizing up the season’s home improvement projects. Sprucing up outdoor spaces is at the top of the list because life is better alfresco and those Mai Tais ain’t gonna drink themselves. Besides, there’s nothing like forcing the kids off the Nintendo Switch and into the backyard for some free play while you’re vibing in a rocking chair or hammock with a book (or drink, or both). Pro tip: haul out all the sunscreen, hats, water toys, and snacks beforehand so you don’t hear “Mom, help” every two minutes.

Sun’s out, rock it out. Find your new favorite summertime perch with these 12 awesome outdoor rocking chair options.

Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs

Presidential Rocking Chair This contemporary rocking chair has a nice balance of lines and curves that look great on almost any home’s porch. The high back and thick slats offer good back support. Add a cushion to the seat to make it even cozier or enjoy the look of wood without the maintenance. The chairs are manufactured from recycled HDPE, a durable plastic used to make bottle caps and laundry detergent containers. Its sturdy construction means it won’t warp, chip, crack, or peel. No DIY repainting needed with these beauties! They come in nine colors, including bright summery pops of orange, red, and aqua. Complete the set with the matching outdoor side table or round side table. $219.00 AT AMAZON

Best Choice Foldable Rocking Chair For all-around comfort and utility, the Best Choice rocker can’t be beat. It’s lightweight, but don’t let that fool you. Steel fabric nylon is strong and the elastic cords that connect to the frame help the fabric conform to your body for comfort. Best of all, it folds up for easy storage and makes a great camp chair. Get in an afternoon siesta with the included pillow/flippable headrest. Bring it to the park with a wine cozy and chill while the kids play, or rock the summer away with the neighbors. One Amazon reviewer says this chair will have you knowing all your neighbors’ business, “This chair has become my best friend and spends every morning and evening on my patio with me. We know the secrets of all the neighbors and have seen things people didn’t think we could.” Sold! $79.99 AT AMAZON

GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker This rocking chair is made for all of your adventures. It’s the perfect perch from which to enjoy the great outdoors. The steel aluminum frame is strong and weather resistant, and mesh paneling adds ventilation for quick drying. Spring action technology creates a smooth rocking experience that’s stable and sturdy. Pack it for a lake or river trip, or to make s’mores and stargaze at the campsite. Staying closer to home? Take it to your neighborhood block party, a picnic, or tailgaiting. Most importantly, keep your favorite beverage within easy reach with the included cup holder. $80.00 AT AMAZON

Novogratz Poolside Rocking Chair A nod to mod, this chic outdoor rocking chair by Novogratz makes a stylish statement on your porch, patio, or deck. The retro design is perfect for afternoons lounging poolside with a cold boozy drink in hand. Live in a “Mad Men” episode minus the misogyny! The chair’s steel frame is powder coated and painted for superior corrosion protection against water, sun, and wind. Style it with the matching side table, an outdoor rug, a cozy pouf or two, candles, and a potted plant. All that’s missing is you in your favorite swim cover-up and floppy sun hat. $128 AT AMAZON

Saniford Adirondack Rocking Chair If you love the classic look of the popular Adirondack chair, you’ll love this rocking chair edition by Saniford. You get the recline and the rock all in one, which pretty much guarantees relaxing summer days. Chairs are made from recycled plastic from bottle caps to reduce landfill waste and consumption of natural resources. Its durable construction is practically maintenance-free because who’s got time for that? An occasional wipe down is all you need to keep the rocker clean. And because it’s made from plastic, it won’t rust, warp, or peel. Choose from eight colors to complement your home’s style. $289.99 AT WAYFAIR

Mainstay Porch Double Rocker Snuggle up with your sweetie, friend, or fur baby on this outdoor rocking chair built for two! This double rocking chair is made from solid hardwood and available in white or black. Become your neighborhood’s porch ornament as you rock the day away reminding your kids to stay out of the street for the hundredth time. After the kids go to bed, bring out a bottle of your favorite vino to rock and gossip with the neighbors. Order a second rocker so you and your partner can make out in the backyard. If the bench is a rockin’ don’t come a knockin’. $182.38 AT AMAZON

Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs With Cushions

Safavieh Vernon Outdoor Rocking Chair Get the Restoration Hardware look without the hefty price tag. The Safavieh Vernon outdoor rocking chair freshens up any porch or patio with its on-trend modern lines and teak-finished eucalyptus wood frame. Its low-slung profile gives it a relaxed and modern feel that’s meant for lazy sunny days. Polyester cushion covers are pre-treated for added protection and are removable for easy cleaning in the washing machine. “I’ve been stalking these rockers for some time, so glad I finally took that leap of faith because we just love these rockers. They are comfortable, sturdy but lightweight so they are easy to move. They also look amazing!” says an Amazon reviewer. Start creating your idyllic homecation this summer with a couple of these comfy and stylish rockers. $171.99 AT AMAZON

Union Rustic Outdoor Brookport Solid Wood Rocking Chair (Set of 2) Make all your modern farmhouse dreams come true with these Brookport Rocking Chaira by Union Rustic. The striped back and distressed wood finish have a gracious and relaxed style that has us craving sweet tea and sea breeze. Made from solid, genuine acacia wood, this set of 2 is the perfect mid-century touch. Choose from a light gray, dark gray, or teak finish that each come with two easy-clean cushion covers. $389.99 AT WAYFAIR

Sundale Wicker Rocking Chair Like fanny packs and statement sleeves, wicker is being revived from the 80s and is making its style redemption arc. Rattan in general is back in a big way, and it’s all over Instagram with its warm and organic feel. Resin wicker has the look of the real stuff but isn’t susceptible to cracks and breakage. (Authentic wicker and rattan are best kept indoors because they aren’t weatherproof.) We especially like the chair’s ergonomic backrest and extra-thick cushions that come in bright blue, green, and red. $189.99 AT AMAZON

Bali Outdoor Rocking Chair Set What’s better than one fantastic outdoor rocking chair? Another one for a great price! This set’s a good buy and a crowd pleaser with hundreds of five-star reviews. Its simple design will complement most décor styles, and UV-resistant red cushions are cheerful and summery. Extra pillows are included to provide added lumbar support (something we can appreciate because we’re turning into our parents now). At this price, just buy them already, and consider a second set for the backyard. Margarita chair by day, fire pit perch by night. They’re just as versatile as you! $189.99 AT AMAZON

Suncrown Outdoor Rocking Bistro Set Here’s another set because we’re all about helping you maximize your outdoor living budget this summer. If you love the look of the Bali set but have your heart set on wicker, we’ve got you. All-weather rattan is low maintenance and a sleek matte black. What’s unique about these rocking chairs is the set of adjustable screws at the bottom of the legs that let you customize how deep you want to rock (so many dirty jokes). Bonus – a glass table’s included in the set. They’re calling it a “coffee table,” but we all know what beverages it’s really for. $119.99 AT AMAZON

Christopher Knight Acacia Rocking Chair Balance and proportion work in harmony in this stylish rocker chair by Christopher Knight. A neutral cushion combined with a warm wood finish adds a touch of casual sophistication to any outdoor space. The rocker chair is constructed with acacia, a subtropical wood harvested from fast-growth trees that make it a more sustainable material choice compared to teak and Brazilian walnut. It’s also very dense and withstands all types of weather, which is exactly what you want in outdoor furniture. Wood is stained a tawny golden shade for that rich teak look. $121.53 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.