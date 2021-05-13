Outdoor Swing Beds That Make Your Backyard Feel Like A Relaxation Oasis

Wayfair

Outdoor swing beds are all the rage. Like, who wouldn’t want to be able to spread out on a thick cushion under a warm summer breeze and gently swing away while you doze off or read a book. That’s the definition of dreamy. Patio season is officially upon us, so you know what that means… it’s time to pull out the patio cooler, pour your favorite cocktail, and cozy on up in a swinging daybed. And while you’re brainstorming ideas on how to make your backyard space your very own oasis, you can also check out some hammocks.

If you’re looking for a little slice of paradise in your own backyard, adding an outdoor swing bed to your patio will make you feel like you’re always on vacation. We found a variety of swings to design your space with, including full beds, ones with mosquito nets and canopies, and even some hanging chairs if you’re tight on space!

Best Outdoor Swing Beds

Sorbus Hanging Swing Nest with Pillow If the hanging chairs or beds are not your vibe, this swinging nest is the perfect in-between style. It’s a super cute addition to any patio, living room, or even kids bedroom. The sturdy circular frame can hold up to 264 lbs. The set includes all necessary hardware screws, heavy duty cotton fabric, and a support pillow. $71.99 AT AMAZON

Southern Komfort Savannah Bed Swing If there’s no limit to your budget, then we’re all about this beautiful and elegant bed swing from Southern Komfort. The frame is constructed of the classic rustic brown wood and is paired with a sand colored cushion. You’ll definitely feel like you’re on vacation every day in your backyard on this swing. You can choose this swing in either the 63″ or 93″ widths, depending on however much space you prefer to stretch out on. $4755 AT ONE KINGS LANE

Byer of Maine Swinging Globo Chair If you prefer a swing in a more unique style for your porch or patio, might we present the hanging globo chair from Byer of Maine. It’s not the traditional swing bed style, but it’s large enough for two people to sit together or for you to stretch out and take a nap in. The swing is constructed from a light brown, water-resistant wood, and includes a taupe cushion. Disclaimer: the stand to hang the chair from is not included with this price. You’ll need to purchase it separately or as a bundle option. $1299.55 AT HOME DEPOT

Millwood Pines Longbridge Cedar Hanging Daybed If you’re looking for a variety in sizes for your swinging daybed, this style from Millwood Pines offers sizes from twin all the way up to king. You can get the frame in either a cedar natural tone finish or a natural cedar wood finish. This daybed hangs from the ceiling, so you’ll need to make sure you have space that can adequately and safely support the weight. The cushion is not included with this frame, but to get an idea for how big each size is, a twin seats 3, the full seats 4, the queen seats 5, and the kings seats 6. $1403.74 AT WAYFAIR

Y-Stop Outdoor Swinging Chair We know this chair isn’t classified as a “bed,” but we couldn’t leave it off our list. With two plush pillows, you’ll have no problem cozying up for a nap in the sun in this swinging hammock chair. And as a bonus, IT HAS POCKETS! You can tuck your phone, tablet, or book in the side pocket for safe keeping while you swing. $46.99 AT AMAZON

World Menagerie Gemmenne Swing Chair Again, it’s not a swinging daybed, but it’s still an incredibly cozy swinging chair! You or the kiddos will have no problem dozing off for a nap in the thick polyester-upholstered cushion. Yes, the cushion is included with this one! And the stand also comes included. The chair portion of the hammock is constructed from a mixture of wicker and rattan material. And the stand is made from a sturdy, powder coated steel frame. A cool bonus for this chair is that you can do without the stand and suspend the chair from your ceiling if you want a more minimalist look in your space. $509.99 AT WAYFAIR

Bengum Outdoor Swinging Hammock Chair Another great swinging chair option is this one from Bengum. This cozy charcoal gray chair is excellent both for indoor and outdoor use and would look cute on any patio or deck. If you’re curling up with a good book, there’s a side pocket to hold your phone. The set includes two plush pillows, and all of the necessary hardware. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Marisela Day Bed Porch Swing For a sleek and classy look, this swinging day bed will glam up any porch or deck, and it’s ideal for any covered porch. So grab your morning coffee, a blanket, and a book and settle on in for a cozy swing. The wooden frame is offered in a variety of natural colors such as antique stone, gray, natural, walnut, black, and more. This frame fits a twin sized cushion, which is not included, and can comfortably sit two. $759.99 AT WAYFAIR

Longshore Tides Cano Day Bed Porch Swing This Cano swinging day bed from Longshore Tides is another classy style that’ll complete any picturesque porch. There is no cushion provided with the frame, so you have the freedom to design the color scheme yourself. The frame is offered in a variety of different, natural color styles such as antique stone, gray, maple, black, white, and chestnut. It can support up to 450 lbs and the overall dimensions are 25.5″ H x 85″ W x 42.5″ D. $739.99 AT WAYFAIR

Rosecliff Heights Carol Mission Hanging Daybed Another classic style of an outdoor swinging daybed is the Carol Mission design by Rosecliff Heights. It’s offered in a wide variety of colors and you can choose between the twin or full size frames. This can be used for both indoor and outdoor use. It’ll glam up a guest bedroom or your front porch. The daybed is constructed from a knot-free yellow pine and suspends from the ceiling by four thick ropes. Please note the twin or full-size mattress is not included when you purchase the frame. $761.42 AT WAYFAIR

Outsunny 3-in-1 Patio Daybed with Canopy If you’re really not a fan of sitting out and cooking under the sun, this 3-in-1 canopy daybed would be a perfect addition to your backyard. What makes it a 3-in-1? Well, it’s a chair, it’s a bed, and it’s a gazebo! The daybed is constructed from a heavy duty steel frame that can hold 3 people at a time. The canopy gazebo features a unique double-vented roof to allow for better ventilation, heat reduction, and minimize wind stress. There is also 360 degrees of netting you can untie from each post if the bugs and mosquitos are especially bad at night. $694.99 AT AOSOM

Hampton Bay Outdoor Patio Swing If you’re going for a beachy vibe with your porch design, this Cane patio swing from Hampton Bay offers the right look. The sturdy steel frame is designed to look like it has a natural wood finish and it hangs from two ropes that just scream beach house. The swing comfortably seats two people, supporting up to 250 lbs per seat. This swing does include both the bottom and square back cushions in a dark beige color. $749 AT HOME DEPOT

Best Outdoor Swing Beds With a Canopy



Abba Patio Outdoor Canopy Swing Bed For those summer evenings when the mosquitos are a nightmare but you still want to enjoy the warm breeze, this enclosed hammock swing is what you need. The breathable mosquito net is made from a high-density polyester fiber that’ll keep out insects. When it comes time for cleaning the net you can simply wipe it down or spray it with the hose. The hammock is wide enough to seat two kids or one adult at a time. $397.05 AT AMAZON

Leisure Season Swing Bed with Canopy Instead of fighting to find your own private cabana while on vacation, now you can have your own all the time at home. The Leisure Season swing bed offers a private little sanctuary for you and your family to stretch out on. It features a solid hardwood frame, adjustable bed height, two comfy cushions, and a waterproof canopy. And the bed is wide enough to accommodate two adults at the same time. $792.07 AT WALMART

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock Let’s bring it back to the OGs of swinging beds: the hammock! You can never go wrong with this tried and true design. This particular hammock is made from a double cotton fabric and rests in a space-saving steel frame. The frame can support a maximum of 450 lbs. You can purchase this style of hammock in over a dozen colors and in a variety of fabric types such as polyester, mesh, and a sunbrella. $119.97 AT AMAZON

Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise with Canopy This is another swinging chair option, but it’s still excellent for dozing off in. You can keep your legs stretched out while you bury your nose in a book or do your daily meditations. This hanging chaise features a canopy to help keep you cool in the shade that’s removable for the days when you want to escape the sun. You can purchase this chaise in a variety of six colors such as charcoal gray, navy blue, red, green, orange, and teal. $229.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.