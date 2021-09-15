The Best Pregnancy Lingerie Because Mamas-To-Be Are S-E-X-Y

Getty Images / AMSStudioAMS

Pregnancy lingerie might be the last thing on your mind as you’re stocking up on more *practical*undergarments like nursing bras specifically for pumping or maternity-friendly sports bras to support your growing gals. But while it’s great have all the basics taken care of, splurging on some sexy maternity lingerie can help you remember that you’re a mom plus so much more. During this time while you’re body is changing so much, you deserve some lovely negligee that makes you feel as sexy as you are, whether you share it with a partner, model it for a maternity photoshoot, or just enjoy it for yourself.

If you’re expecting, stocking up on steamy (and comfortable) unmentionables is actually pretty easy these days. Retailers finally realize that pregnant and nursing moms still want to feel sexy (who knew?!), and rightfully so. Unlike regular lingerie, maternity lingerie anticipates that you might need breastfeeding access, and your belly may need some extra breathing room so you can really move around unrestricted. So whether you’re planning an overdue date night or need a special getup for some belly-bearing boudoir pictures, we found the best pregnancy and maternity lingerie for sexy moms like you.

Best Pregnancy & Maternity Lingerie

Lindex Mom Multipack Under The Bump Briefs Made from a stretchy organic cotton and spandex blend, these under-the-bump briefs have a floral lace trim and elasticated waist band for extra comfort. The three pack includes black, white, and blush pink, and are the perfect blend of sexy and comfort. $24 AT ASOS

Avidlove Lace Kimono Robe This sheer lace mini robe with butterfly sleeves has a scalloped edge and comes with a matching g-string and satin belt. It can be worn by itself or over your favorite lingerie or nightie for some major Morticia vibes. It comes in 14 bold colors and is available in sizes small through 5x-large. $17.68 AT AMAZON

Proof Leakproof Lace Panty These may look like a simple but sexy little brief, but these lace-trimmed undies have extra absorbent layers to provide protection against those pesky bladder leaks, perfect for maternity and postpartum wear. They can even work with postpartum bleeding, so you can use them after delivery, too. These are machine-washable on the delicate cycle and best air-dried, and you’ll love ’em so much, you may want to grab a few so you always have a clean one on hand. They’re also available in sizes XS-3XL. $37 AT PROOF

MOMANDA Nursing Bralette This back-clip nursing bralette is so pretty, lightly padded, and it’s comfy, too. It has a sexy sheer overlay and a feminine lace band, plus a clip-on and clip-off front layer for easy breastfeeding access. Available in six colors and sizes S-XL, you’ll want to snag a few. $21 AT AMAZON

Body By Victoria Wireless Maternity Nursing Bra Finally, a maternity-friendly bra from VS! Every lingerie drawer needs a leopard moment, and this wireless nursing bra with leak-resistant pads is both soft and supportive. It’s available in sizes 32B-40F, comes in seven other color options, and has adjustable straps for the perfect fit. $44.50 AT VICTORIA'S SECRET

Kindred Bravely Lucille Nursing & Maternity Gown For some flirty but functional sleepwear, this maternity nightgown is made of a modal and spandex blend and has a scalloped lace bodice. It has an easy clip function for nursing, and a cute racerback cut for some added style. And the empire waist is perfect for a growing bump or postpartum comfort. $42.99 AT AMAZON

Ann Summers Glorious Flexi Wire Lace Nursing Bra This luxe lace bra may look like a non-functional sexy staple, but it features drop-away access for easy nursing plus underwire support and adjustable straps. It’s available in sizes 32C-38G and has non-padded cups and hook and eye closure. Va-va-va-voom! $42 AT ASOS

Best Sexy Pregnancy & Maternity Lingerie

Chic Lover Women's Plus Size Lingerie Split Cup Lace Baby Doll This jaw-dropping split cut babydoll comes with a matching g-string and is made from a soft stretch-fit fabric. The plunging neckline and cage-inspired lace cut wins all the sexy points, and the empire waist leaves plenty of room for a belly. It’s available in size L-4X and is available in 11 smoldering colorways. $14.88 AT AMAZON

Avidlove Lingerie Lace Babydoll This neon pink number is made of a super soft elastic lace mesh and has a sheer lace open front design to accommodate and accentuate your bump. It has sexy floral lace cups and adjustable straps, and over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It comes in over two dozen bold and neutral shades and is available in sizes S-5X. This is one you can keep wearing for years postpartum. $17.98 AT AMAZON

Ababoon Sheer Lace Backless Sleepwear With pretty details like halter straps, a v-neck bodice, sheer lace cups, and a mesh skirt with satin trim, this floaty little number is perfect for a special night. The peek-a-boo open back shows off the matching sheer mesh thong, and it’s available in sizes S-4X. This teal green is a fun pop of color, but it also comes in red, blue, black, and white. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Avidlove Babydoll Maternity Dress Available in sizes S-5X, this silky-soft baby doll has a flyaway front and ruffle hem. It has wide ribbon halter straps and a satin ribbon bow at the bodice for a flirty touch, plus a matching lace panty to tie the whole look together. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Avidlove Open Front Babydoll Lingerie If you want to make it clear you have only one thing on your mind, this open-front babydoll lingerie set oughta do it. (Those hormones, amiright?!) It’s made with sheer lace and features adjustable straps for extra comfort. One Amazon customer said, “When you put it on you instantly feel like you are wearing high-end lingerie and yet you paid half the price.” Sold! $16.99 AT AMAZON

