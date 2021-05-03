The Best, Most Unique Prom Dresses For Any (Socially-Distanced) Prom

BHLDN/SHEIN/Birdy Grey

Some of the best prom dresses are available online, meaning the dress shopping experience is vastly different from when we went to prom. But the good news is — whether you (and your kiddo) are in the market for long, short, white, plus size, or cheap prom dresses — you have access to more choices than ever before. After all, back when we were groovin’ in the high school auditorium, Amazon was a mere book retailer in a mysterious place called the internet. But now? It may be where you find your junior or senior’s dream prom dress, or if not, you’ll likely scoop up some cute heels, sparkly jewelry, or blingy hair barrettes with 2-day shipping.

While prom may look a bit different this year (that is, for those schools who haven’t canceled it altogether), your soon-to-be graduate will still want to look fly for their most memorable school dance. And although matching face masks will be the newest “it” accessory and slow dancing will be prohibited (a sigh of relief, for some parents), they deserve to have a night that they’ll never forget.

So in the name of dressing to the nines and posing with friends for yearbook photos, we’ve rounded up some of the best, most unique prom dresses (plus some prom jumpsuits and gender-neutral picks) available online. No matter what style she chooses, one thing’s for sure: Your little girl will look stunning.

Best Long Prom Dresses

YuNuo Deep V Evening Gowns For the high schooler who always wanted to wear a princess gown to prom, this surprisingly affordable pick will make her feel like royalty. It features a bodice covered in bling, a deep-V neckline with an illusion panel (that’s just sexy enough), and a full satiny skirt that’ll sway as she moves. The majority of buyers were happy to shell out 5 stars for this pretty number, but make sure to browse the brand’s other styles, too. (They’re available in an inclusive range of sizes from 2 to 22 plus.) But perhaps most impressively, the description explains that dresses can be customized with different colors and lengths as per the buyer’s request. $79.00 AT AMAZON

Macy's Say Yes to the Prom Dress For any leading lady who’s dreaming of a white prom gown, she’ll want to say “I do” to this bridal-like beauty. An all-over embroidered overlay makes this pick ultra-feminine, and the scalloped detail along the bust is tasteful with just enough ooh la la. Along with the swishy fullness of the skirt, there’s one more detail we’d like to point out — pockets! It’s available in junior sizes 0-11/12. Psst: It’s currently on sale for $70 off. $99 AT MACY'S $70 off

BHLDN Therese Floral Maxi Dress If you love Anthropologie, you’ll love its sister formalwear brand, BHLDN. Exhibit A: This incredible dress is equal parts vintage, bohemian, and romantic — but it’s 100% stunning. With off-the-shoulder ruffles and a relaxed fit, any future graduate will look simply ethereal in this jaw-dropping pick. It’s available in sizes 0-12. $230 AT BHLDN

Best Short Prom Dresses

S.L. Fashions Jewel Neck Sheath Dress With its sheer overlay and flirty ruffle, this short, swingy style is an adorable pick for any gal who wants to keep her legs free on the dance floor. Not only is the halter-neck style ultra-flattering on the collarbone, it’s decked out with sparkling beads that take the place of a necklace. (That said, we have two words for you: Statement. Earrings.) This dress comes in 6 colors like bold cobalt blue and this eye-catching cerise. Grab it in sizes 4-16, including a few petite sizes. $102.75 AT AMAZON

Birdy Grey Lisa Satin Midi Dress While this sweet satin number is technically a bridesmaid dress, it’s so classic, it can be worn for any formal occasion. We love that it provides a simple canvas for getting creative with accessories; yet with its cowl neckline, midi length, and metallic sheen, it’s also lovely on its own. Get it in gold, champagne, rose gold, or pewter hues in sizes XS-XXL. The brand’s Curve line has an identical style in sizes 1X-3X. $99 AT BIRDY GREY

Best Plus Size Prom Dresses

SHEIN Plus Contrast Lace Open Back Prom Dress With its lacy top and puffed sleeves, this swoon-worthy pick has major Juliette-on-the-balcony vibes. The chiffon skirt will make her look like she’s floating on air, and the low back adds an extra hint of sexy. It comes in a soft dusty rose shade and is available in sizes 0XL-4XL. If you’re still on the fence, see what other buyers have to say; it’s highly rated on the SHEIN site. $57 AT SHEIN

Black Floral Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress This gorgeous frock offers a fresh take on florals. (“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.”) Mixing colorful embroidered blooms on a black backdrop, the sheer layer on this dress makes it extra femme. Whether your prom-goer pairs it with trendy gold heels or chunky combat boots (like the model pictured), she’ll make a statement while rocking her own unique look. Available in sizes 10-30, it’s also currently 25% off its regular $225 price tag. $169.12 AT TORRID 25% off

BHLDN Montreal Dress This chic high-neck dress oozes old Hollywood glamour (and as the description points out, Meghan Markle circa the royal wedding), and we’re all for it. With its fitted silhouette and thigh-high slit, this number shows a touch of skin for a blend of sophistication and sassiness. Pair it with a red lip, strappy sandals, and glitzy dangling earrings for a look that’ll really “wow.” Even better, this design has inclusive sizing from 0-26. $220 AT BHLDN

Best Cheap Prom Dresses ($50 and Under)

Missord One Shoulder Garment Eyelets Waist Swiss Dot Mesh Prom Dress She can channel her inner goddess with this dramatic one-shoulder ensemble from SHEIN. It’s the perfect combination of a long and short dress, featuring a body con silhouette and an airy sheer outer layer that skims the floor. In the center, a row of cutout rings give the illusion of a belt that emphasizes the waistline. All in all, it’s a contemporary and unexpected look that non-traditionalists will love. The downside, though, is that the sizing is very limited; it comes in sizes XS (2) through XL (8/10). $30 AT SHEIN

WOOSEA High Neck Cocktail Dress This elegant high-neck style with a cascading ruffle is both classy and surprisingly affordable. It’s made of stretchy fabric that’ll show off curves, and more importantly, it’ll be comfortable for tearing up the dance floor. Get it in 9 shades and in sizes S-XL. We love that this dress can be worn even after prom; think, date night in summer, wedding guest attire, or an upscale look for vacation! $48.99 AT AMAZON

GRACE KARIN Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress For any teen who’s a fan of all things vintage, this A-line tea dress is utterly adorable. In the name of throwbacks, we’re partial to this polka dot style, but there are plenty of other patterns and solid colors to choose from. (Just note that some styles include a belt, some do not.) But back to these darling dots: Imagine this dress with red shoes, a red back, and cherry-colored lipstick — so cute! Here’s another pick that can be worn even after prom is over, like to a formal event or dressed-up brunch. And at $30, she’ll definitely get her money’s worth. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Best Prom Jumpsuits & Gender-Neutral Attire

Pink Queen Women's Plus Size Sleeveless Long Pants Jumpsuit with Chiffon Overlay It’s a jumpsuit! It’s a dress! It’s BOTH! We love the uniqueness of this jaw-dropping jumpsuit, available in sizes XL-4X. Combining the comfort of pants with a flowing chiffon overlay, this suit comes in both black and white and would work for dressed-up events all summer long. $43.99 AT AMAZON

U.S. Polo Assn. Velvet Sport Coat It’s a fact: Velvet jackets look good on everyone. This pick from U.S. Polo Assn. has great reviews, is affordable, and comes in a handful of classy colors including royal blue, forest green, and crimson red. While it’s marketed as a “men’s” style, you can expect a boxier fit; for a flowier version, check out the pick below! $70.02 AT AMAZON

BeeBeauty Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Blazers Coat Casual Jackets Maybe less structure and more ruffles is your jam, and if that’s the case, this one-of-a-kind velvet jacket will certainly make a statement. Its long, layered hem brings extra drama, and anyone who wears it will feel like they’re dancing on air. It’s available in sizes S-XXL and 5 gorgeous colors, including army green, wine, and classic black. $29.99 AT AMAZON

JAIFEI Suspenders & Bowtie Set Are suspenders ever out of style? The answer is a resounding “no.” When all else fails, a pair of slacks, a white button-up shirt, and some flashy suspenders will do the trick (bowtie optional). This set is perfect because it comes in 22 different styles from black with polka dots to hot pink, plus a matching bowtie is included. When it comes to making a statement, sometimes less is more! $10.99 AT AMAZON

Everlane The Super-Soft Summer Jean Coverall Werk it. While this coverall is relatively casual on its own, it can be dressed up with accessories galore (then worn on repeat for the rest of the summer). It’s also available in dark blue denim, but for prom purposes, we think the white looks a little bit *fancier.* So, your teen can go to town with big earrings, belts, blazers, clutches, cocktail rings … and just imagine the show-stopping kicks they could rock with this little number. $98 AT EVERLANE

