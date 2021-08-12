Best Ring Bearer Gifts For The Little Guy With A Big Job

Amazon

Ring bearer gifts are kind of a big deal — after all, they are one of the cutest parts of your wedding ceremony. He’s been given a huge task, and there’s a lot at stake within the palms of his adorable little hands — whether he knows it or not. After they carry the wedding rings down the aisle and hand them to the right person, you and your partner can solidify your brand new marriage. That’s some national security-level shit. (Don’t send us hate mail, but his job might be even more important than the flower girl.)

So, when it comes to showing your gratitude in the form of a gift for his participation (even if he doesn’t make it all the way down the aisle… attention is hard), you’ll want to make sure you get him something he’ll actually love. Sure, he should be honored to be the ring bearer and show up out of the goodness of his heart (not just because his parents made him), but he’s a kid, and kids love rewards.

Since you probably have millions of things to check off your wedding list, we did the legwork for you. We found some super awesome and unique gifts for your ring bearer, including personalized ring bearer memorabilia, cool toys, and fun science experiments. There are gifts for toddlers, preschoolers, bigger kids, and some that even grownups will love — because hey, ring bearers can be any age. It’s your wedding.

Check out the list below and good luck buying just one.

Best Ring Bearer Gifts

Gund Slumbers Teddy Bear Since “bear” is in the ring bearer title, it makes all the sense to show your appreciation by gifting him the softest, cuddliest teddy bear ever. Seriously, this bear gives and receives the best hugs. $22.60 AT AMAZON

Bella Cuttery Ring Security Sunglasses Since you hired your ring bearer to be the security guard of your wedding rings, he obviously is going to need to look the part, which he can’t do without a solid pair of black “Ring Security” sunglasses. According to reviews, this pair of sunnies best fits toddlers. $11.99 AT AMAZON

7 Ate 9 Ring Bearer Shirt This baseball-style shirt really sums up the job of a ring bearer nicely: “Guard Rings. Steal Show. Dance. Eat Cake.” Yup, sounds about right. The shirt is available in sizes 6 months to X-large. $19.47 AT AMAZON

Dotted Designs Personalized Water Bottle Your ring bearer has a big job to do, so it’s important he stays hydrated. What better way to do that than with a a personalized water bottle? $12.00 AT AMAZON

Tickle & Main Ring Bearer Security Set Okay, this gift set takes ring security to a whole new level (a very awesome level). The set comes with an “I’m Head of Security: I’m the Ring Bearer” book, a ring security briefcase, and a badge to prove his officialness. It’s a fun gift that he can use as a ring holder while walking down the aisle but also as a souvenir. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Ozmi Kids' Digital Camera Hey, maybe you can save some money and give your ring bearer double duty by being the photographer as well. We kid, we kid. But seriously, a digital camera is a great way for kids to have even more fun at weddings and to play with at home. Recommended for ages 3 to 12, this camera can take photos, record videos, and take selfies using a timer. Plus, it comes loaded with three games and a 32 GB memory card. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Creativity For Kids Grow 'N Glow Terrarium Here’s a fun activity that gives budding botanists the chance to craft, plant, and water their very own mini ecosystem. The terrarium comes with translucent glow-in-the-dark star and constellation stickers that will add another layer of awesome. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit This might be the perfect gift for any preschooler with an iPad or Fire tablet. Osmo’s Little Genius Starter Kit is an interactive, educational game that captures whatever the child creates on the included pad and it instantly appears on the screen. It truly feels like magic. Four games are included that help kids recognize letters, learn phonics, work on drawing skills, identify social-emotional cues, develop problem-solving skills, and experiment with clothes and colors. $559959.99 AT AMAZON

Selieve Walkie Talkies Whether you buy these walkie talkies for your ring bearer’s fun adventures at home or so his parents can keep tabs on him while they have a great freaking time at your wedding, they’re going to be a hit. Designed for ages 3 and up, this set comes with an LCD flashlight and works within a three mile range. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Hi-Spec Kids' Tool Kit Just in case anything goes wrong at your wedding, it’s best to have a handy man on hand… or at least a handy kid. This 16-piece tool set comes with a tool belt and a whole bunch of real tools. It’s best for ages 6 to 8. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Stomp Rocket Glow Rocket Launcher He will love this rocket launcher that sends seven glow-in-the-dark rockets shooting way into the clouds. Maybe not all the way into the clouds, but definitely high enough to land on the roof and piss off his parents. $22.00 AT AMAZON

Educational Insights Design & Drill Helicopter Is your ring bearer a fan of helicopters and tools? Check out this play set that comes with a real kid-friendly drill and bolts to build a helicopter. It’s designed for kids ages 3 and up. $19.99 AT AMAZON

PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnetic Tile Set Magna-Tiles are insanely fun and kids are obsessed with them, but they’re also super expensive. This 100-piece set has over 20,000 5-star ratings and the general consensus is that these are just as good as Magna-tiles, but less expensive. Yay for a great gift and saving money! $47.99 AT AMAZON

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit Well, here’s the official best gift ever for any young paleontologist. This fossil dig kit comes with tools of the trade (a chisel, brush, and magnifying glass) and 15 real fossils, including dinosaur bones and shark teeth. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Learning Resources Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab You’ll earn some major cool points with your ring bearer if you gift him this science experiment lab. It provides the equipment to make slime, reactor pods, and more (materials like baking soda, flour, vinegar, etc. aren’t included). The lab is designed for kids ages 5 and up. $15.30 AT AMAZON

Dan&Darci Rock Painting Kit Painting rocks is never not fun, but not everyone has access to the perfect rocks. This rock painting kit includes 10 smooth river rocks, paint, glitter glue, stickers, gems, and paint brushes. This set is best for ages 4 and up. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Threeking Remote Control Stunt Car The only thing better than a cool remote control car is a cool remote control car that can flip over and do rad stunts. This car can do everything a regular remote control car can do, plus it has explosive power, it can roll and rotate, and it can drive double-sided. It’s designed for kids ages 6 and up. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad The perfect gift for up and coming artists who want to perfect their skills. This light up tracing pad comes with over 100 traceable images, a graphite pencil, colored pencils, tracing sheets, and blank paper. The age range on this one is 6 and up. $25 AT AMAZON

Plan Toys Pinball Game Finally, a pinball game that doesn’t come with all the annoying beep boop noises. This wooden game set is a simple, yet super fun way to play the classic game. According to the company, the game is suitable for kids 3 and up, but it comes with a small ball that could be a choking hazard, so you may want to check with his parents first. $168.99 AT SCANDIBORN

Essenson Outdoor Explorer and Bug Catcher Kit If your ring bearer loves exploring bugs and critters outside, he will be all about this outdoor explorer kit. Designed for kids ages 3 to 12, this kit includes a magnifying glass, critter case, butterfly net, flashlight, plastic bugs, a safari hat, binoculars, other tools, and a bag to put everything in — which is truly the best part for parents. $25.49 AT AMAZON

