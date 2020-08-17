8 Minimony Dresses That Will Have You Saying “I Do” During This Unusual Wedding Season

Planning a wedding is hard. Planning a wedding during a global pandemic is even harder. That’s why so many brides-to-be have started throwing “minimonies” instead. According to Beth Drake, Senior Buyer for Designer Bridal at David’s Bridal, minimonies are smaller, more intimate ceremonies for just family and close friends. But even weddings with a short guest-list can be stressful: Who do you invite? Will your fiance’s weird cousin insist on bringing their even weirder kids? Where will it be held? And most importantly, what will you wear?!

While we can’t help you with the first three questions (although for the second, we suggest putting your foot down—no weird cousin’s kids allowed right now, the stress is bad enough), we can help you with the last. Minimony dresses are trending right now, and they’re surprisingly just as feminine and gorgeous as their wedding dress counterparts. “We’re seeing brides choose everything from a classic LWD for a timeless look to chic slip dresses to fun and flirty two-pieces with sparkle and tulle”, says Drake.

To help you tie the knot in style, we’ve rounded up 8 stunning minimony dresses below, including some from David’s Bridal, Nordstrom, and yes, even Amazon. Because not even a pandemic should stand in the way of true love— or a great dress.

DB Studio Draped Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Sheath Wedding Gown PSA: Just because your ceremony is mini doesn’t mean your dress should be. A.k.a. we’re obsessed with this dreamy maxi dress from David’s Bridal. The off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline adds just a hint of sex appeal while the elegant crepe material and floor-length hem keep it oh so classy. Available in both pure white and ivory, it’s belted at the waist with a draping skirt that hugs your curves in the most flattering way possible (and gives you that hourglass shape you’ve always dreamed of but no amount of crunches and squats have been able to give you). Vixen status achieved. $184 AT DAVID'S BRIDAL

Aidan Mattox Promenade Dress Looking for a dress that says “I’m a classy, mature bride but I also love to party”? Look no further than this playful pick from BHLDN, Anthropologie’s line of wedding gowns. It has a fitted bodice reminiscent of your favorite sheath up top (read: a high halter neckline and exposed zipper) with tiers of flapper-style fringe down below. Happy brides who have worn it say they got compliments all night long and that it’s made for any woman who loves to dance (which is all of us after a few glasses of champagne). Basically, if Carrie Bradshaw was having a minimony, this is what she’d wear. $190 AT BHLDN

DB Studio Crochet Lace Overlay Midi Spaghetti Strap Bridal Dress The only decision more important than choosing who to marry is choosing what to get married in. Fortunately, this dress makes it easy—because nothing else compares. The lace overlay is sexy enough that your partner will approve yet conservative and elegant enough that your mother-in-law will, too. Plus, the flirty spaghetti straps and flattering fitted waist will make you feel (and look) like the princess bride you’ve always dreamt of being while the longer length is totally something Kate Middleton would wear if she was the one getting married. A.k.a. it’s the one dress that will make everyone happy—and that will make sure you look better than all of the guests which is what really matters. $150 AT DAVID'S BRIDAL

BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Buying a wedding dress off Amazon ranks right up there with trusting your partner to get the kids to school or eating half a large pizza before sexy time—i.e. it sounds like a bad idea. But surprisingly, you can find some perfectly appropriate—and perfectly lovely—minimony dresses on Amazon. Like this bell-sleeved one, which has over 10,500 (!!) rave reviews. It’s casual, yes, but you can easily dress it up with jewels and heels and, since it’s so simple and versatile, you can even wear it again. Unlike those 50 bridesmaid dresses you still have hanging in your closet from your friends’ weddings… $23.79 AT AMAZON

MSLG Elegant Lace Cocktail Dress When you’re choosing a wedding dress (or, in this case, a minimony dress), it isn’t just about what you like—it’s about what your partner will like, too. After all, they’re the ones who are going to be standing at the end of the aisle. So a dress that looks good (a win for them) and feels good (a win for you) is a must—which is exactly what this cocktail dress is. Lacy, short, and flirty, it will have your partner wondering how they ever got so lucky and all the while, you’ll be perfectly comfortable thanks to the forgiving fit (no super tight cut here!) and soft material. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Lilly Pulitzer Marquette Shift Dress Lilly Pulitzer isn’t just the place you go when you need a dress for SEC tailgates, preppy pool parties, and horse races. It’s also the place you can go when you need a minimony dress. With plenty of white dress options, every piece from the beloved brand is timeless, chic, and elegant—a.k.a all things you want in your wedding outfit. This one in particular is a real winner. The A-line shift dress is embroidered in a pretty wildflower lace design and even has built-in lingerie snaps so you can wear your favorite bra underneath (and not have to deal with the struggle that is pasties or worse, chicken cutlets). $178 AT LILLY PULITZER

Vince Camuto Tie Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit Maybe you want something that’s easy to dance (a.k.a. drop it low) in. Maybe you want something that’s not your average white princess gown. Or maybe you just freaking hate dresses (to each their own). Whatever your reason, your minimony dress doesn’t have to be an actual, well, dress. Believe it or not, wedding jumpsuits exist and they’re just as amazing as they sound. This one from Nordstrom boasts wide legs along with a fitted waist for an “I do” outfit that’s equal parts cute and comfortable. The best part? You won’t be worrying about any wardrobe malfunctions as you tear up the dance floor. $99 AT NORDSTRROM

Lulus Infinite Glory White Maxi Wedding Dress You know how on every episode of Say Yes to the Dress, it’s always the final dress that brings the bride-to-be and her entourage to tears? Well this gown is that one. Even if it doesn’t make you cry, it will make you say yes. Because who could say no to sultry silk paired with an even sultrier mermaid fit? Not only does it fit and flatter your every curve, it also has adjustable straps so you won’t be fiddling with your dress during the ceremony (you’ll thank us later, trust) and the girls will stay securely in place (read: nice and lifted with a hint of cleavage). $72 AT LULU'S

