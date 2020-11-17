Kim Kardashian And North West Star In SKIMS First Collection For Kids

Skims

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line launches new cozy collection for kids

When Kim Kardashian first launched SKIMS I was skeptical. How many different brands of bras that smush your boobs down do we really need? But then Kim unveiled the SKIMS cozy knit collection and everything changed. Due to the popularity of Kim’s line of fuzzy pants, lounge tops, and robes — SKIMS has unveiled a new collection of cozy loungewear for kids and teens and parents, and honestly, this stuff is adorable.

Why would a child need a cozy house robe you ask? Unclear, but it comes in five different colors and just looks absolutely luxurious, perfect for staying indoors this fall and combating the spread of COVID.

Every item in the collection comes in adult, kids, and tween sizing so the whole family can dress up together if you find yourself in the matching PJs camp.

The collection officially launches on Thursday, November 19, 2020, though you can browse all the items online now (ignore the “sold out” signs, that’s just because they’re not on sale yet) and sign up for the waitlist so you can get an alert when the site goes live if you just gotta get a pair of fuzzy kid’s biker shorts ASAP.

NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS – 5X, and children’s sizes 2T – 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/6DbIenundc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

Calling it “the most anticipated update to our legendary collection,” the collection comes in five colors (bone, dusk, camel, smoke, and onyx) and adults sizes range from XXS – 5X, while children’s sizes are 2T – 14. Items in the kids collection include a zip-up hoodie, biker shorts, tank, pants, and a robe.

If you notice, the kids are all wearing super cute slippers in all the photos too, and Kim teased on social media that those are coming soon, so you can eventually round out your child’s entire cozy stay-at-home wardrobe down to the feet.

Oh just wait 😉 https://t.co/3JruZTjMlH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2020

The clothes aren’t cheap, but the kid’s clothing is more affordable than the adult sizes which is causing a bunch of women online to joke about trying to fit into a toddler’s robe to save a few bucks, and like, same.

Prices for the @skims Kids Cozy Collection: Cozy Knit Tank – $36 Cozy Knit Hoodie – $48 Cozy Knit Shorts – $38 Cozy Knit Pants – $58 Cozy Knit Robe – $98 — Kardashian Kids FanPage (@DASHKlDS) November 16, 2020

kim just came out with children’s skims, if it’s cheaper ima order a 14 in kids and hope it fits 🤝 — babygirl 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@imaniiiii___) November 17, 2020

New styles + kid’s sizes! (I’m for sure seeing if I can fit in the kid’s sizes) @skims 🤭😂 https://t.co/sPI4G2loHv — Issy Lara (@issy_lara) November 17, 2020

When Kim first launched SKIMS, it was meant to be a shapewear line a ‘la Spanx. And although I’m not sure if the pandemic has played into it, SKIMS still sells shapewear, but it’s becoming known for it’s various loungewear pieces, like velour hoodies and waffle-knit joggers. Shapewear isn’t exactly a hot commodity at the moment as most of us don’t need to fit into evening wear or business pencil skirts and loungewear like the new Cozy collection are tailor-made for our new work-from-home lifestyles. The collection launches on Thursday, happy shopping!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.