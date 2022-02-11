These Stroller Wagons Will Make Summer Days More Fun For Everyone
Yup, you might just need a stroller wagon. Your standard stroller might come in handy for daily walks or trips to the grocery store, but when it comes to spending the day at the beach or the park with the littles, it can’t compare to a stroller wagon. These new hybrid carriers are the perfect mix of a fancy stroller and a classic kid’s wagon, and they make every outdoor outing just a little bit easier (and definitely more comfortable for your kids).
What is a stroller wagon versus a regular wagon?
While wagons are pulled, stroller wagons give you the option to pull them or push them as if they were a baby carriage. And while there are some strollers out there that offer a good amount of space, a wagon definitely offers more, giving you enough room to pack up everything you need. Plus, most of them have enough room for at least two kids, if not more, with enough space for snacks and lounging.
They are definitely worth it if you have multiple kids. (And if you have twins, triplets, or more — it’s a must!)
What features should I look for?
When it comes to picking the best stroller wagon for your family, think about what you’re going to use it for: do you want all-terrain wheels that can make it through the sand or the grass? Are you more interested in something that’s going to be easy to store and throw in your trunk? Or do you want something relatively inexpensive that will just get you and your little ones through the summer?
Whatever the case, here are some of the best.
Best stroller (and double stroller) wagons:
The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is packed with so many great features. It has enough space for 1-2 kids up to the age of 5, with room left over for bags and their little legs. There are several pockets on the outside of the wagon for even more storage, including a bigger one for the parents. There’s a drop-down feature that allows toddlers to get in and out effortlessly, and the all-terrain wheels make it easy to go anywhere. The handle flips so that you can push or pull it, and the canopy is versatile and movable, with a UPF 50 to protect them from the sun. The removable snack tray is super convenient as well, and the footwell on the bottom keeps their dirty feet off the seats. It also folds up to a surprisingly compact size that allows you to easily take it on the go. And considering the price, there’s really nothing to complain about here!
You might not think that a wagon being foldable is a necessity, until you experience a wagon that’s foldable. And, that’s one of the many selling points to this Baby Joy stroller wagon. Made with aluminum and 900D Oxford cloth, this wagon provides comfort and safety. Speaking of safety, it also includes a one-step lock system, to help secure your little one. With sufficient storage throughout, this would be a great wagon to bring on vacation. All together, it can successfully hold around 110 pounds.
Coming in at a considerably lower price point is the Radio Flyer Odyssey Stroller Wagon, which is very versatile and has a really classic look to it. The wagon easily fits two kids and has seatbelts for safety, and the UV protection canopy keeps the sun off them and is removable as well. It can hold up to 120 pounds of cargo, and it has a back pocket for extra storage. You’ve also got a different handle on each side: one to push like a stroller and one to pull like a wagon. The wheels are not quite as large as some other options, but it should still work fine in different conditions. One big advantage is that the side unzips off, and then it can be used as a little bench for seating. Lightweight and surprisingly compact, this is an excellent travel stroller wagon. The finishing touch is two drink holders on the side for easy water access on those extra hot days.
Think of the Veer Cruiser as the Mercedes Benz of the stroller wagon world: it’s sleek and fancy, it has tons of attractive features… and it’s also considerably more expensive. Still, it’s a popular option for a reason: the quality is excellent and it’s super convenient. It easily holds two kids between the ages of 1-5, and you can push or pull it without having to move the handle around. The seats have harnesses for safety, and each one has its own built-in snack tray and collapsible footwell. There’s another removable snack tray with two cup holders, and pockets on the sides for extra storage. Large all-terrain wheels are impressive and easy to maneuver through anything, and really make the Veer stand out. It folds super flat, more flat than most of the other options here, and it’s easy to clean: you can just hose it down at the end of the day. Overall, it’s a durable, comfortable ride.
Do you have a Jeep? If so, you might already own this stroller wagon. It’s just as reliable as their other vehicles. This wagon has a ton of storage, so it’s excellent to bring on vacation with you. It also offers plenty of sun protection, with a removable UV blocking mesh canopy and shades that can easily roll down to block sunlight. Altogether, it holds 110 pounds, but that weight is separated between the two seats in the wagon, each capable of holding 55 pounds.
This stroller wagon. from Keenz Class will keep your kids comfy all day long with everything they need. One of the many benefits of this stroller wagon? It’s got tons of storage for toys, drinks, and other accessories. Surprisingly, it also has an area to hold shoes. But, it’s also fairly lightweight, weighing in at 32 pounds. Parents love the fact that it folds easily, making it great to throw in the car.
The Baby Trend Expedition has lots of room and tons of convenient features at a great price point. There’s room for two kids, with three point harnesses for safety. One hideaway handle can be tucked away or pulled out when you want to pull it like a wagon, while the pushing handle stays out. There’s lots of storage room thanks to a flip-over basket, a handy parent storage basket, several pockets, and a removable snack tray and cup holder. Unlike many of the other options here, this wagon is great for newborns—it comes with a car seat adapter so that you can easily clip a car seat in. There’s an adjustable and removable canopy for sun protection with an optional mosquito net, and a lie down mat if they get sleepy (it can also be folded up for extra cushioning). It folds up well, and the wheels are meant to be removed for easier storage.
The Larktale stroller wagon has an impressive amount of storage space, making it really great for day trips and any parent who is constantly on the go. It comfortably fits two kids (up to 50 pounds in each seat), with padded 5-point harnesses for safety. There’s a convenient flip-down seats that allows your little one to stretch out, or converts this to just a wagon to tote things around, and there’s also a drop-down footwell to keep things clean and comfy. And keeping the footwell free of dirt and sand couldn’t be easier thanks to the zipper that quickly releases dirt and whatnot. There’s an adjustable handlebar with leather accents, as well as a front pull bar, so this can be pushed or pulled, and an expendable canopy. Storage is organized thanks to the basket with separate zippered compartments, a rear organizer with zippered pockets, and an interior pocket organizer that is perfect for toys.
While the Creative Outdoors wagon doesn’t have quite as many fancy features as some of the other options here, it’s still a great choice. It holds up to 150 pounds, with a durable and strong steel frame (it’s a bit heavy, though), and it folds up really easily. Seat belts inside keep little ones tucked in, while a removable canopy keeps them protected from the sun. Two pull-out handles allow you to push or pull this, and one side has a small storage basket for parents that can be folded in. There are also extra pockets on the outside and inside for some more storage.
Doesn’t this stroller wagon from Ever Advanced make you think of the springtime? It’s the perfect vehicle to transport your kids outside on a sunny day. But, it’s not just for kids — with the capacity to hold up to 110 pounds, this can also be used to carry cargo or help you move. There’s plenty of safety features with this wagon, from its rear foot brake to its 5-point safety belt. Ideal for kids between the ages of two and seven, you’re bound to get a ton of compliments while wheeling this outside.
