Get These Kids’ Swim Caps To Keep Their Hair As Dry As Possible

Whether your child is a beginner swimmer, on a competitive swim team, or splashing in the pool all day every day, a swimming cap fo kids is a swim gear essential. Wearing one can be really beneficial — both for your kid and for you as the parent who’s probably tired of dealing with wet, chlorine-soaked hair. (Or is that just us?)

A swim cap will keep your child’s hair dry-ish, which means it’ll be less likely to turn green from the chlorine — a not-so-fun side effect you might remember from your own childhood. Some water might still still seep in, because you know, liquid. Swim caps are also great for keeping hair out of kids’ faces, keeping kids warmer while in and out of the water, and they can help prevent swimmer’s ear. They can also help competitive swimmers with long hair swim faster since their hair is wrapped and won’t create a drag. Plus, they’re just cool-looking. (Check out these goggles for more essential swim gear.)

Kids usually prefer a swim cap that doesn’t pull their hair out when they take it off (shocking, right?), so it’s probably best to avoid one made of latex, which is known to be the most challenging to put on and take off, not to mention it can cause allergic reactions. The kid-friendly options are lycra and silicone, silicone being the most popular. Lycra caps are the easiest to put on since they’re made of fabric, but they aren’t waterproof. Silicone swim caps are tight and conforming, durable, less restrictive, and are mostly waterproof. Below are a variety of unisex swim caps for kids of all swim levels.

Best Swimming Caps for Kids

Speedo Silicone Elastomeric Junior Swim Cap A swim cap that won’t make your kids throw things at you. Genius. Elastomeric caps offer greater elasticity and increased stretch, making them easier to put on and take off. It’s not going to keep hair completely dry, but it’s good for keeping thick hair out of their face. This swim cap comes in blue, pink, black, and yellow, and it works best for kids ages 6 to 14. One reviewer wrote, “It doesn’t make my daughter cry, which, in the end, was my top priority for a kid’s swim cap. She has long hair that tangles very easily. Chlorine drys it out and makes it tangle more. I needed a swim cap that would protect her hair, but wouldn’t pull or tug as she took it on or off. This fits the bill all around. It’s thicker than the usual adult cap and somehow softer and stretchier too, so it doesn’t pull or tug. No tears from the cap, fewer tears when she’s getting her hair brushed = 5 stars from me.” $9.95 AT AMAZON

Aegend Silcone Swim Cap 2-Pack A comfortable fit for kids with long or short hair, this swim cap is made of durable silicone that’s built to last. But if it doesn’t, it’s a 2-pack, so there’s always a backup! It’s designed for kids ages 2 to 12 (choose from three sizes), and it comes in six color and design options. One reviewer wrote, “I purchased this for my daughter because when we would get out of swim class, and with her hair being so curly and so thick she wouldn’t get to bed until very late. This keeps her dry and makes it so easy when she gets out of the pool to just wash her down and go straight home to bed. She is 3 years old and has yet to complain about wearing this cap. Which for a toddler, is amazing!” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Arena Classic Youth Silicone Swim Cap This thick silicone swim cap is designed for kids with smaller heads (aka, toddlers and preschoolers), and they’ll definitely need help putting it on — but that’s to be expected. Choose from 16 unique colors and designs (including several super heroes!) that add some personality to the swim cap. $7.95 AT AMAZON

Lahtak Silicone Swim Cap for Long Hair If your child has long hair, this swim cap is a fantastic option. It’s durable, thick, and can hold all types of hair — even super curly hair or braided hair. It’s hypoallergenic, as all 100% silicone swim caps are, and according to reviews, it does a great job at actually keeping hair dry and water out of ears. It comes in three sizes and four color options. One reviewer wrote, “I signed my daughter up for her first swim class! And to avoid washing her hair daily and to preserve her styles I knew we would need a swim cap. Everything in the description was spot on. The cap had plenty of room for her hair, yet had a perfect seal to prevent too much water penetration!” $12.99 AT AMAZON

FUNOWN Kids' Swim Cap For the unicorn-obsessed kid, this silicone swim cap is the coolest. The company states that the swim cap works well for kids ages 3 to 12, but according to reviews, it runs on the smaller side. It comes in pink and purple, and as a fun bonus (and to become the world’s greatest parent, temporarily of course), you have the option to buy matching unicorn goggles. $9.99 AT AMAZON

The Friendly Swede Silicone Long Hair Swim Cap 2-Pack Somehow this silicone swim cap fits kids with long hair AND grownups with small heads. It’s snug enough on kids to keep their hair mostly dry and the water out of their ears. One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love these swimming caps. Bought them for my two young daughters. They love the bright fun colors and they work pretty well. I bought them trying to see if I could keep some water out of their ears and to keep their long hair from getting too soaked. Their hair has been slightly damp after use and have had no more problem with getting swimmers ear. I love how these caps have the little parts on each side that come down over their ears!!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Careula Silicone Swim Cap 2-Pack A 2-pack of tear-resistant silicone swim caps that are thick and comfortable — you know, as far as swim caps go. The cap has a 3D ergonomic design with ear pockets as well as an anti-slip design on the inside. The swim cap comes in three sizes for kids ages 2 to 12 with short or long hair. And it’s available in fun tie-dye-ish colors that might actually help you spot your kid in the pool. $16.97 AT AMAZON

