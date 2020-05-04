Your daily cup (or two or three) of coffee in the morning and glass (or two or three) of wine in the evening might be good for your sanity (how else are you going to simultaneously handle an overbearing boss and fussy toddlers day after day?!) but they’re not so good for your teeth. I.e. your grin is more dull than dazzling thanks to the years of stains and buildup from the above.

And while you dream of bright white teeth and a smile that wouldn’t even require a filter on Insta, the last thing you want to do is shell out thousands of dollars on a procedure that’s really just for vanity purposes. (Truth is, you couldn’t go see the dentist now even if you wanted to.) Fortunately, you don’t have to. Because at-home teeth whitening kits exist—and they’re surprisingly affordable and effective.

To help you put your best face—and smile—forward, we’ve rounded up the best teeth whitening kits below, from kits that use LED lights to brighten your pearly whites to teeth whitening pens that promise a quick fix. Now say cheese!

Smile Direct Club bright on Premium Teeth Whitening Kit Yes, a teeth whitening kit that’s powered by your smartphone exists and yes, it’s every bit as cool as it sounds. Meet Smile Direct Club, the popular treatment that uses a 20-bulb LED light (which plugs directly into your phone) to brighten your teeth. Not only does its plug-in light and its compact size make it incredibly convenient for on-the-go whitening, but reviewers also like that the pens—which you use to paint the gel onto your teeth—make the process easy and mess-free. Not that you’ll have to repeat said process too many times—just one week of whitening (five minutes twice a day in the morning and at night) will yield stunning results that can last up to six months. $40 AT WALMART

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit No list of the best teeth whitening kits would be complete without the OG of them all: Crest Whitestrips. And the popular kit (it’s the number one dentist-recommended brand!) has gotten a few upgrades since it first came out—like this Glamorous White version, which Crest claims brightens teeth 25 times better than the average whitening toothpaste. It comes with 14 strips (for your upper and lower teeth) plus two bonus One-Hour Express strips for when you need a quick touch-up. Bonus: With a no-slip grip, you can wear your whitestrips while you wash the dishes or chase your kiddos around the house without worrying about them falling off or sliding around. $40 AT AMAZON

GLO Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System Kit If you want the red carpet-ready smile of your favorite celeb (hello, Blake Lively!), consider this teeth whitening kit, which was created by dentist to the stars Dr. Jonathan Levine. What makes Glo so special (besides the sleek carrying case, USB-charging mouthpiece, and sensitivity-safe formula)? The fact that it’s the only teeth whitening treatment that uses heat along with LED light to brighten those pearly whites, which accelerates the process even further. It also helps that Glo is super easy to use, according to Amazon shoppers. The brush has a fine tip that allows you to apply the gel accurately to even the most hard-to-reach spots and it doesn’t require any rinsing when you’re finished—just brush and go! $108 AT AMAZON

iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit A whiter smile in just 10 minutes a day? Sign. Us. Up. The iSmile teeth whitening kit uses a formula that’s as powerful as what you’d get at the dentist yet is made with 35 percent carbamide peroxide so it’s safer for your enamel (a win for those of us with sensitive teeth!). And according to thousands of reviewers, that strong-yet-gentle formula removes even the toughest of coffee and wine stains, delivering results in as fast as just one use. Best of all, however, is that unlike many teeth whitening kits, people say that the iSmile gel doesn’t taste horrible if you accidentally leave some in your mouth. That’s a major win in our book. $48 AT AMAZON

Glowup Whitening Kit From makeup to wine to new mama must-haves, there are subscription boxes for almost everything. Yes, even teeth whitening, thanks to this trendy kit which–as the name suggests—will give you a serious glow-up. Every other month, you’ll get your kit delivered right to your doorstep. Each kit includes three whitening gels (a.k.a. a six-day supply), which should give you results that last up to three months. Fans of Glowup say that their teeth got shades whiter after just a few uses and that they didn’t have any pain or sensitivity on their teeth afterwards either. Pro tip: If you’re interested in trying the service for yourself, you might want to scoop it up while you can—it tends to sell out often. $60 AT GLOWUP

Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit Vegan, gluten-free, organic—all words to describe the chickpea brownies that Gwyneth Paltrow-wannabe mom always brings to your kid’s class for snack day and all words to describe this top-rated teeth whitening kit. And while the Cali White kit is all of those great things (no icky parabens or sulfates here!), one of the major highlights is the mouthpiece. Not only does it have ventilation holes for breathability and a comfortable, snug fit that won’t irritate your gums, but it’s also compatible with any brand or type of LED light attachment. “I am absolutely amazed by this product,” one reviewer gushes. “I’ve only done 4 treatments so far and there is already a huge improvement—definitely recommend!” $36 AT AMAZON

AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen You know how we all freaked out when Tide-To-Go pens became a thing because we could finally remove stains while we were rushing about in our busy lives? Well the AsaVea pen does the same thing—but for your teeth. For just $20, you’ll get two pens, each of which contain enough gel for 20+ uses. People love how tiny the pens are (you can easily toss them in even the smallest clutch purse) and how easy they are to use. All you have to do is uncap the pen, twist the bottom to release the gel onto the brush, and then swipe it onto your teeth. In just one minute, your teeth will be noticeably brighter—perfect for when you forgot you have an important presentation at work or, worse, parent photo day at your kid’s school. $20 AT AMAZON

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit With over 11,300 rave reviews, AuraGlow is the most popular teeth whitening kit you can buy on Amazon. Why? Probably because people say they’ve seen noticeable results after just one use (!!). The secret behind the insanely effective treatment is AuraGlow’s LED accelerator light, which uses five powerful bulbs to speed up whitening and even has a built-in timer so you know exactly when your 30 minutes is up. Plus, the mouth tray is made to fit any mouth—no molding or fitting required—and can whiten your upper and lower teeth at the same time, which is perfect for busy mamas who barely have time to brush their kids’ hair, let alone do a teeth whitening treatment. $50 AT AMAZON

Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening System You’ve been brushing with Colgate for a life-time, but it’s not just toothpaste they’re known for. This 10 day serum treatment works with LED light to banish those coffee stains, and all from the comfort of your home. Pour the serum into the mouthplate and zap it with your charged blue light for 10 mins to activate and lift stains on your teeth. Reviewers loved it, even saying, “I just started using this 3 days ago and am already impressed enough to give it 5 stars.” The thought of having teeth 6 shades lighter is exciting— our kids might finally stop asking “mommy-why are your teeth yellow?”. Thanks kids, thanks. $145 AT SHOP COLGATE

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit “But I have sensitive teeth,” you’re complaining right now. We hear you (and we get you) but we have good news—there are plenty of teeth whitening kits for sensitive teeth out there. Like this one from MySmile. Many happy customers rave that of all the kits they’ve tried, it’s the only one that hasn’t hurt their teeth or gums. That’s because MySmile uses a non-sensitive teeth whitening formula that contains carbamide peroxide, which is a safer alternative to hydrogen peroxide (it’s less damaging to your enamel). And that’s not all—the MySmile mouth tray also has a super comfortable, ergonomic fit along with ventilation holes so you can actually breathe while you’re whitening (very important!). $40 AT AMAZON

Need a pretty hair accessory or glowy foundation to pair with your new smile? Browse all of our beauty must-haves here.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.