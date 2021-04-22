These Teething Necklaces Will Soothe Baby & Look Chic On You

Anthropologie/@baltic_proud via Instagram

Teething necklaces are frivolous, you say? You may reconsider once your babe starts wailing as those pearlies push through. (We’ll wait right here.) When your little one is teething and in obvious discomfort, you’re willing to do pretty much anything to take that pain away (and get some sleep). Many parents turn to baby teething necklaces for instant soothing relief. There are two options: necklaces with amber beads and silicone teething necklaces.

As you may have guessed, silicone teething necklaces are just like the silicone teethers you probably already have in your home, except it’s in the form of a necklace and is worn by the parent. The idea is that your little one can teeth on the silicone beads around your neck while you’re holding them for a double dose of comfort. Amber teething necklaces are a bit different. Made of Baltic amber (fossilized tree resin), these are said to have pain-relieving properties. The other big difference is that they’re supposed to be worn by the baby. Their body heat triggers the release of an oil that contains succinic acid, which is absorbed into the bloodstream and might have an analgesic effect on sore gums.

SAFETY NOTE: While many parents swear by amber teething necklaces, it’s worth pointing out that there is no evidence that Baltic amber can act as a natural painkiller. Also, keep in mind that wearing necklaces can be dangerous for your tot. Always monitor your baby carefully if you choose to give them an amber teething necklace, as the beads can be a choking hazard. Further, any type of necklace on a baby can cause a risk of strangulation. When in doubt, ask your pediatrician.

No matter which option you choose, we’ve gathered the best teething necklaces based on good looks and reviews from real parents who’ve tried ’em — check out some top sellers below.

Amber Teething Necklaces

Baltic Amber Necklace and Bracelet Gift Set If you’re looking for quality Baltic amber, this piece is made of it — the brand says the amber comes directly from Baltic sea country Lithuania. The beads are also cleverly knotted separately to keep them apart so they don’t scatter. The set comes with a necklace and bracelet, so if you’re uncomfortable having your little one wear something around their neck, you can always have them wear it on their wrist, instead. It’s also really nicely packaged, so this would also make a great gift idea (just make sure the parents are okay with it, first). $21.99 AT AMAZON

Baltic Wonder Baltic Amber Necklace Another authentic option is this Baltic Wonder necklace, which says it’s made from 100% Baltic amber from Lithuania. The beads are separated by little knots, and the clasp is easy to get on and off for added safety for your baby. Reviewers rave about how well it works with teething pain. One reviewer wrote, “This has helped a lot with my firstborn (now a toddler) with her teething journey. Also with me when I had a terrible toothache – I wrapped the necklace on my wrist and secured it with a rubber band and my toothache went away within an hour.” $21.99 AT AMAZON

Mommy's Touch Natural Amber Teething Necklace Made of certified high-quality Baltic amber, this teething necklace comes in a really beautiful copper shade. The beads are polished smooth so there are no sharp edges that could hurt Baby, and the clasp is an easy breakaway for your little one’s safety. And at under $20, this one comes in at a great price point. $14.39 AT WALMART

Baltic Proud Baltic Amber Necklace and Bracelet Gift Set Want something that looks different than the typical amber or copper-colored teething necklaces? This option comes in a cherry color, which is darker and less orange. Otherwise, it has many similarities to other amber teething necklaces: it’s made with genuine amber sourced from Lithuania, and is great quality. The set comes with a necklace and a bracelet so you have options. One reviewer noted, “I was hesitant because amber is so easy to simulate. These are beautiful, quality, and great care was put into [the] packaging.” $21.99 AT AMAZON

Silicone Teething Necklaces

Goobie Baby Audrey Silicone Teething Necklace A lot of the silicone teething necklaces out there are made up of colorful, chunky beads that definitely stand out. And if that’s what you’re looking for, great! But if you want something more subtle that doesn’t immediately scream, “I’m a mom of a teething baby!” try this Goobie option. It’s simple and straightforward, comes in just one shade in a few different colors, and is made up of a variety of different-sized silicone beads. The breakaway clasp will snap open if it’s tugged on, and the tough nylon string holding the silicone beads apart is super durable. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Itybity The Original Baby Teething Necklace The large, chunky beads on this necklace are BPA-free and made of food-grade silicone; they’re also made without any phthalates, cadmium, lead, or metals. Instead of just different-sized balls, this one offers a variety of shapes and textures that your little one will love exploring. It’s also dishwasher safe and has a safety breakaway clasp. $13.49 AT AMAZON

Chewbeads Jane Necklace This colorful and bright turquoise necklace is nice to look at and acts as a cute accessory for Mom to wear, but it’s also bound to catch your baby’s attention. Even though all of the beads are the same size and shape, your tot will love chewing on these when they need relief for their swollen gums. $29.50 AT MAISONETTE

January Moon Rainbow Sherbet Signature Teething Necklace For something a bit more fun and unique, opt for this rainbow silicone teething necklace. It’s stylish, it’s functional, and your babe will love chewing on it. The necklace features a bunch of different shapes and textures for your baby to explore, and when they aren’t playing with it, you won’t mind wearing it, either. $48.00 AT MAISONETTE

LouLou Lollipop White Marble Silicone Teething Necklace LouLou Lollipop makes the most adorable and unique teething toys, so it’s not surprising that they would also have a teething necklace that stands out. Made of black beads and larger white ones that look like marble, this somehow manages to look chic. The varying shapes are great for your little one, it’s dishwasher safe, and it features a breakaway clasp. $25.00 AT LOULOU LOLLIPOP

Anthropologie Balance Teething Jewelry Set This very modern-looking set is made of food-grade silicone and includes a teething bracelet and a necklace, so you can switch it up depending on what you feel like wearing. Each one features beads of different sizes and shapes. The color combinations are so cool–there are three different ones to choose from–and these make a really thoughtful gift for new mamas. $68.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

