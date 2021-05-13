23 Things You’ll Be So Excited About, Shipping Will Feel Like An Eternity

Etsy / Anthropologie

You know that feeling when you’ve just ordered something good? …And then the following feeling when you’re waiting weeks for the mail carrier to drop it off? For some reason, we’re not at the point in technology when everything can be delivered instantly after we order it (although Amazon is on its way — thank you Prime!) While I don’t have a solution for that issue (sorry, Mama) we’ve got a long list of fun, cute, and useful things you can order while you’re waiting for the stuff you purchased last week.

So take this as your little nudge to get that cute lounge set, the Always Pan you’ve been eyeing, or the blow dryer that’ll make wash days a lot easier. From fashion to kitchen to pets, we’ve rounded up a list of things we cannot wait to be delivered to our door.

Wellness

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier A lot of us struggle with dry skin in the fall and winter months, and no matter how many times we (gently) exfoliate and slather moisturizer on our faces, it never seems to be enough. Hey Dewy’s facial humidifier is *just* the thing you need to take your skin from parched to well-hydrated over night. You just add water, plug it in, and set it on your nightstand while you sleep. $39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Those Self-Care Sundays won’t ever be the same with this! The Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow will make your hard bathtub into a comfortable oasis (because yes, you could always use more time relaxing in the tub.) The bath pillow has seven suctions cups on the back to ensure it doesn’t slip down, and it comes in three other colors! (pink, blue, and gray). One reviewer raved about her new comfy tub and said, “Due to the lack of extra cusion back there now, lying back on the porcelain tub was extremely painful on my spine/bones, and I had resigned to the fact that I wouldn’t be taking baths anymore. But, GOOD NEWS, this pillow is a dream come true. I wish I had always had this pillow. It’s soooo comfortable! I could almost nap in the tub (but don’t!) lol” $23.99 AT AMAZON

Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies (6-Pack) If you didn’t know, anything silk is a must for your hair. Silk hair scarves, silk pillow cases, silk-lined beanies, and yes — silk scrunchies! This set of six from Slip will prevent your hair from being tugged and pulled out like with rubber scrunchies, it’ll help with frizz, and it won’t leave dents. $39.00 AT AMAZON

Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer If you wear makeup often, I hope that means that you’re cleaning your makeup brushes often too! If not, it’s time Mama. This electric makeup brush cleaner from RICRIS will make it super easy and quick for you. Simply add soap and water to the bowl, attach your brush to one of the 8 included collars, and dip! The electric cleaner will begin to spin automatically. Can you say…genius? $21.99 AT AMAZON

Fashion

HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers Even if your house is covered in kids toys and your hair has more roots than the weeds in your garden, you deserve to live glamorously when it comes to your footwear. And you can do that for $20, thanks to these chic slippers which come in camel, pink, blue, and more. The plush fleece feels ultra smooth against your skin while furry cross bands on top adds that extra hint of extravagance even as you step over a pile of Legos and discarded chocolate. With over 29,000 reviews on Amazon, reviewers are obsessed. $20.39 AT AMAZON

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Liana Printed Leggings Whether you actually intend to workout in these or just want to look cute on your trip to the grocery store, bottom line is you (okay, we) need these leggings in your life asap. They’re high rise, super stretchy, and something you can wear all day. $60 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

ZESICA Knit Pullover & Shorts Set This is it. The holy grail. Amazon’s best selling lounge set. It’s even cuter in person, comfortable, true to size, and to be honest I want to get one in every color. One reviewer said it perfectly, “2020 has been a terrible year. Buy this. It won’t fix the pandemic or the US government but you’ll at least be cute and comfortable. I promise. It’s well made, just as pictured and if it were at Nordstrom it would cost $75.” $37.99 AT AMAZON

Gorjana Astrology Coin Necklace A true treat yo’ self gift for those of us super into astrology. Gorjana has the constellation for each sign (pictured here is a Leo!). It will easily become a staple in your everyday necklace layering. It’s also an excuse to talk about the Co-Star app message you get that day. So, a real win win situation with this one. $65 AT GORJANA

Home & Kitchen

Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Knife Block Set Do you need new knives? Maybe. Do you need THESE knives? Definitely! For the home chef that wants to brighten up their kitchen, this set of 14 comes with a chef’s knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, and SO much more. Your kitchen will be fully stocked with everything you need to slice and cut. Reviewers are obsessed with how gorgeous they are in person, too! $59.98 AT AMAZON

Our Place Always Pan The cult-favorite pan that almost always has a waitlist finally has every color back in stock (including two new ones!). We love it because of its versatility: it’s a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, and comes with a spatula, and built-in spoon rest. We’ve been eyeing it since last summer, it’s finally time! One happy customer said, “This is by far the best pan I have ever purchased. I have been looking for a good skillet but within a year it’s in the trash. Not only is this pan easy to clean, it’s a non stick pan, you can even use it to steam vegetables. I leave it on my stove top. It maybe pricey but it’s worth every penny.” $145 AT OUR PLACE

California Design Den Silk Pillowcase Yes, I’m talking about silk again — but only because I promise it really does make a difference! Having a silk pillowcase helps prevent hair frizz and dry out and has tons of benefits for your skin such as preventing facial lines. And for those with sensitive skin — you’ve gotta have it! This pillowcase from California Design Den is super breathable, stays cool, and will take your sleep to the next level. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup No one can deny a cute coffee mug they can just throw in their purse when it’s empty. This Stojo mug is resuable, collapsible, comes with a straw, and is available in over 20 different colors (although this mint green is my favorite). This cup will make your morning easier and help the planet by reducing the use of disposable cups! $20.00 AT AMAZON

SilcStuff Wiggle Handle Glass Mug You can find glass mugs anywhere, but these? You won’t find anything like them. They come in six different color variations (yes, including clear) and each one has the unique curvy handle. Elevate your morning coffee or plain ole glass of water with this beauty. $28.02 AT ETSY

HappyPicnic Wicker Picnic Basket Set for 4 This set from HappyPicnic has everything you need for the perfect day in the park! It includes a waterproof blanket, plates, cutlery, wine glasses, and napkins! The only thing missing is a bluetooth speaker and a few good friends with a free afternoon. Amazon reviewers love the amazing quality and high-end look of the basket! One reviewer in particular said, “It is so well built, and I love all the cutlery strapped down in the lid. The other straps keep all my food in place. If the basket tips, you don’t have food and utensils falling out. Great product.” $72.95 AT AMAZON

HIC Wavy Crinkle Cutting Tool Crinkle cut fries, chips, veggies, you name it. It all can be done right at home with this wavy knife! The sharp stainless steel blade makes it easy to slice up any food and it’s sized perfectly for easy storage. “This thing is amazing!” raved one reviewer. “[It] is so incredibly easy to use and clean. I was shocked at the lack of effort I had to use to cut a potato with it. It’s so easy an 8 year old can do it. I highly recommend.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Whaline Hawaiian Silicone Ice Tray Make your kiddo’s summer beverage a little more fun, or make your Margarita on the rocks more entertaining with these silicone molds! The best part is that they can be used as ice trays, chocolate molds, or for any other dessert. No doubt your little ones will love it! $9.99 AT AMAZON

Ezprotekt Furniture Socks (24 Pack) No more scuffed floors, Mama! Furniture socks (a.k.a. padded covers) will do wonders for your wooden floors. If you’re tired of hearing the kiddos drag the dinning room chair everyday then this is your solution. The thick padding at the bottom can handle the weight of most table and chairs, and it comes in multiple colors to make it easier to match with furniture. “The PERFECT solution to scraping any floor,” said one Amazon reviewer. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Nuptio Flower Vases An easy way to elevate your home is with flowers. Take it up notch with unique vases too! These geometric vases come with a metal stand (your choice of black, gold, or rose gold) and a glass tube terrarium. Easily place them as a centerpiece, on the mantel, or in the bathroom. They’d work anywhere, really! Take it from this Amazon reviewer: “Buy it!…Used these as a simple party centerpiece and they decorating the party beautifully. Super happy with this purchase!” $21.98 AT AMAZON

d-c-fix Marble Self Adhesive Peel and Stick For those that are super into DIY, I may have found your next project. This waterproof self adhesive can be used to cover tile in the kitchen, counters in the bathroom, your desk, nightstand — everything! This gray marble can completely transform the look of a room and all under $20! “Love it!” said one reviewer. “Used this to make a faux marble counter top! Love how easy it was to work with! Poured epoxy resin over the top to protect it. I would buy this again!” $17.85 AT AMAZON

Pets

Dash Dog Treat Maker Oh, look! Another project that involves buying things for our pets. Taking care of our fur babies never gets old, and for those of us that love to bake, why not take it up a notch? This Dash DDTM008GBWP04 Treat Maker features 8 bone shapes for yummy homemade dog treats, it’s non-stick, and it comes with pet recipes! And honestly, you can’t beat the price. $27.98 AT AMAZON

Lesotc Cat Bowl Set Not that our cats need any new bowls, but look at these! For less than 20 bucks you’ll get three bowls (one for water, one for wet food, one for dry food) and one happy kitty (because food). Amazon reviewers rave about how easy to clean the bowls are and how they’re definitely cat approved. One cat mama said, “Our fur babies absolutely love them. They are very good looking and super sturdy too! One of our cats was in such a frenzy to eat the other day that she sent one flying off of the counter. The bowl hit our tile floor very hard but didn’t chip, dent or even scratch. I highly recommend these!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

CiyvoLyeen Sushi Cat Toys with Catnip (6 Pack) How ironically cute are these cat toys? Cats love fish and catnip, so they’re guaranteed to love these toys too. Just imagine your kitten cuddling with these! It’s a no-brainer, Mama. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.