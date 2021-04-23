10 Best Toddler Bucket Hats—Because Sun Protection Can Be Adorable

Getty Images/Shannon Banal

Toddler bucket hats are essential for beach vacations, kiddie pool visits, backyard playtime, and other outdoor summer fun. The wide brim protects your toddler’s face and neck from the sun so that they can safely play with beach toys or water toys or just chill in a beach chair. (You’ll also hear less complaining about the sun being in their eyes. You’re welcome.) Don’t forget to slather on the kid-safe sunscreen, too!

While all kids sun hats are cute by default, the trendy bucket hat style has a place in our hearts. Any of the picks below will do the trick—at least until your kid pulls it off, and you put it back on, and they grab it off their head again. (You know the dance.) At least while they’re actually wearing the hat, they’ll be sun-safe and look adorable, too.

P.S. Got a water baby that’s infant-age? These baby bucket hats are perfect for even the littlest splashers!

Best Toddler Bucket Hats

i play. by green sprouts Breathable Swim & Sun Toddler Bucket Hat At UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 50+, this hat blocks up to 99% of UV radiation. Take that, sun! The hat is breathable and lightweight, which will hopefully help you avoid dealing with a sweaty, cranky toddler. The fabric dries quickly and is machine washable, and this hat is tried and true—its 3,456 (!) ratings on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive. $17.18 AT AMAZON

Carter's Reversible Toddler Bucket Hat This 50+ UPF hat is reversible, so it’s really two hats in one! One of the options is white/black-and-white gingham—babies and toddlers look seriously cute in gingham, am I right? You won’t have to struggle with tying a bow on a squirming toddler with this hat—the chin strap is velcro. One reviewer wrote, “Quick dry material, can be tossed in the washing machine and hung to dry. Fits really well and my kids love the colors and print.” $14.98 AT AMAZON

Durio Toddler Bucket Hat This reversible hat has some of the cutest beachy designs ever. Smiling whales! Happy little crabs! Best of all, a shark hat with a little fin on top! The hat has an adjustable chin strap (removable, in case your kid hates it), and is rated UPF 50+. One happy customer noted, “Love this hat! It stays on my son’s head and he doesn’t even try to remove it, which has been a problem in the past.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Sunday Afternoons Toddler Bucket Hat This product is the Cadillac of toddler bucket hats. (Fortunately, it costs a lot less.) The brim’s foam core makes it float, the rear brim is 6” long for extra protection, and the design incorporates breathable mesh. The UPF 50+ fabric repels stains, which is great for stain-magnet toddlers. Whoever came up with the names for the prints was clearly in a poetic mood; they include “butterfly dream,” “spring bliss,” and “wild river.” $29.00 AT ZAPPOS

Nike Dry Toddler Bucket Hat Solid colors and a simple design mean that you can pair this hat with almost any outfit. Plus, the Nike swoosh means you can pretend your kid is a professional athlete with a sponsorship deal. The Dri-Fit fabric and UPF 40 protection are great for summer. This reviewer noted, “Chin strap works great and hat stayed in at the windy beach and lake. It has a stiffer brim so it doesn’t get floppy when wet.” $22.51 AT AMAZON

Patagonia Sun Toddler Bucket Hat These stylish prints will make your kid even more fashionable than some of the adults on the beach! Bonus: The fabric is recycled nylon, and the hat is Fair Trade Certified™ sewn (not that your toddler will care). If you happen to have a very specific need for a hat your toddler can wear for a trip to the farmers market, you’re in luck; the cute “Southern farm basket” design has radishes, berries, and other fruits and veggies. $29 AT PATAGONIA

JAN & JUL Aqua-Dry Adjustable Toddler Bucket Hat Kids grow out of clothes so quickly! (I mean, the growing part is kinda unavoidable, but it’d be nice not to have to constantly replace things.) The top of this hat is adjustable, however, so you can keep it beyond one season. It also has an adjustable chin strap with a breakaway safety clip, and the 50+ UPF fabric, which comes in tons of cute prints (including, um, deep-sea-diving kittens), repels water, and is foldable. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Toddler Boy Bucket Hats

City Threads Toddler Bucket Hat This cotton twill bucket hat has a classic, no-frills design, but don’t let that fool you—the brand is apparently a favorite among celebs with kids. (While you’re at the beach with your family, you can pretend your personal chef will serve you a gourmet dinner when you get home.) The UPF 50+ fabric is soft and breathable and is dyed in the U.S.A. without harmful chemicals. $18.95 AT AMAZON

Babylab Toddler Bucket Hat If, by some chance, your toddler needs a bucket hat AND a cowboy hat, look no further. This hat has snaps on each side so that you can fold up the brim and change the style. The UPF 50+ hat also has an adjustable drawstring, adjustable chin strap, and a breathable lining. This reviewer wrote, “This hat has been a real winner for us. Now instead of fighting me, my son asks for his hat and I can tell he likes having his eyes shielded from the sun.” $18.88 AT AMAZON

Connectyle Sun Toddler Bucket Hat The wide band above the brim of this hat and the “army green” shade totally give this hat an Indiana Jones vibe. (It also comes in several other colors.) This UPF 50+ hat will keep your toddler’s face and neck safe from sunburn, whether they’re searching for Ark of the Covenant or playing at the park. The mesh side vents keep your little one cool while the drawstring gives just the right fit. A couple of the reviewers mention that they wish this were available in adult sizes! $13.99 AT AMAZON

