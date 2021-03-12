Cute And Comfy Toddler Flats That Are Perfect For Spring And Summer

Getty Images/SACheckley

The perfect pair of shoes for toddlers are comfortable, cute, and versatile. And that’s exactly how you would describe the best toddler flats, whether you choose to go with classic toddler flats, toddler ballet flats, or go with something more sparkly, like gold flats. These sweet shoes are great for so many different occasions, and can usually easily be dressed up (like with a dress) or down (like with leggings). They’re comfy on your tot’s little feet, even if they don’t offer quite as much support as a pair of sturdy sneakers. And honestly? They’re just so adorable. Toddler flats look like slightly larger versions of doll shoes, which is kind of the cutest thing ever.

When you’re looking for the perfect pair of toddler flats, you also want to find something affordable. Toddlers grow so fast, and before you know it, they’ll size out of a pair of shoes they love, so there’s not really any point in spending a lot. Plus, they’re also not known for being the neatest people ever, so the chances of them getting their shoes filthy or even breaking them are pretty high.

The below shoes fit the bill in every way, and they’re so great that you’ll probably have to stop yourself from buying all of them at once. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Best Toddler Flats

Weestep Toddler Mary Jane Shoes With a non-slip, flexible rubber sole, and an extra soft and cushioned insole, these are supportive, safe, and comfy. The hook and loop closure gives a secure fit and makes them easy to adjust for wide or narrow feet. There are so many different colors to choose from, and these are really versatile — nice enough to be worn with a dress, but casual enough to pair with jeans. $19.99 ON AMAZON

Simple Joys by Carter's Mia Casual Marry Jane These casual shoes from Carter’s kind of look like a mix between a sneaker and a pair of Mary Janes, in the best way possible. They have an adjustable strap and a supportive sole, and come in a glittery fabric that make them stand out. $18.20 ON AMAZON

L'Amour Caitlin Scalloped Stitch Down Mary Jane Although they’re a little bit of a splurge, these L’Amour flats are too cute for words. The scalloped edges give them a unique look, while the metallic color adds a bit of sparkle and shine. A sturdy sole makes them supportive and versatile. $55.00 ON MAISONETTE

Best Toddler Girl Flats

Felix & Flora Mary Jane Dress Shoes These t-strap Mary Jane shoes have the best vintage vibe and look like literal doll shoes on your toddler’s feet. They have a buckle that keeps them on your little one’s feet no matter how much they’re running around, and they’re not stiff at all. $19.99 ON AMAZON

Dream Paris Ballerina Flat Shoes The thin ankle strap of these dainty flats make them stand out. That strap also make them look just a bit more dressed up than some of the other options here, so this pair is really better suited with a dress. But if you did want to make them feel more casual, the strap is removable, which is a great feature. $24.99 ON AMAZON

Janie & Jack Shimmer Ballet Flat These ballet-inspired flats look a bit different thanks to the criss-cross straps, which are elasticized to make them easy to get on over tiny, wiggling feet. Made of leather with a sturdy sole, these are durable and just really high-quality — they’ll last for a long time, and make a cute hand-me-down. $59.00 ON JANIE & JACK

Best Toddler Ballet Flats

Felix & Flora Mary Jane Dress Shoes These glittery gold Felix & Flora flats are perfect for a special occasion thanks to the color and the sweet bow. They have an easy hook and loop strap that makes them super convenient to slip on and an anti-slip rubber sole that keep your tot from slipping and sliding. Customers love how easy they are to put on — one review noted, “Slips on nicely and are flexible like ballet slippers.” What more can you ask for? $19.99 ON AMAZON

Simple Joys by Carter's Ana Ballet Flat Simple and classic, these Carter’s shoes are perfect for a variety of occasions. They slip right on with an elastic strap, which is super convenient for tiny feet. The back also features a ribbon bow that makes them that much cuter. $18.50 ON AMAZON

Best Toddler Gold Flats

Flaryzone Princess Shoes These are made of a soft, lightweight material and have a round, wide design that makes them easy to put on and they’re super comfy. They have a high-quality non-slip rubber sole. The cute bows on the front make these extra special. $19.99 ON AMAZON

Dream Pairs Rhinestone Flats If you want something that stands out, these glittery flats are perfect. They’re covered in sparkles and rhinestones for the girliest of little girls (although boys are totally welcome to wear them too!), and these are definitely more of a special occasion shoe. A lightly padded footbed makes them comfortable, and the sole is non-slip. $21.99 ON AMAZON

Carter's Glitter Ballet Flats Between the glittery gold material, the tiny heart-shaped cutouts, and the scalloped edges, these flats could not be more adorable. They’re a slip-on style for easy wear and they would definitely snazz up any outfit. $34.00 ON CARTER'S

Best Toddler Black Flats

Kiderence Ballerina Shoes These classic flats are delicate and feminine, and they’re ideal for a special occasion. An oversized bow over the foot is definitely the cutest feature. Customers love the quality, with one review raving, “They fit as expected, are ADORABLE, and are the best quality in comparison to the several other red shoes I shopped for.” $19.99 ON AMAZON

Janie and Jack Double Bow Flat Your little one will easily be the most stylish toddler on the block with these flats. The double bow makes them unique and very cool. They also have a removable elastic strap, which makes them super versatile. $59.00 ON JANIE & JACK

Best Red Toddler Flats

L'Amour Joy Classic T-Strap Mary Jane These T-strap Mary Janes have an irresistible vintage look to them that is just perfect for your little one, and they’re a lot more versatile than you might think. Sturdy, durable, and definitely not flimsy, these are great for play or dress up. The buckle keeps them on no matter what, and the tiny cutouts are a nice touch. $55.00 ON MAISONETTE

The Gap Toddler Scalloped Ballet Flats Sweet, delicate, and feminine, these scalloped red flats almost remind us of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from Wizard of Oz. They have an easy buckle strap and a lacy scalloped edge, but otherwise they’re very simple and classic, and the bright red color is nice and shiny. $34.95 ON THE GAP

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.