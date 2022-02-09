Toddler pillows are must-have additions to your LO’s new big kid bed right alongside toddler bed rails. (That said, no judgement if the plan is to keep them safe in a baby crib until college! Just kidding … kinda …) The best part of a big kid bed — aside from trying to keep them in said bed all night — is accessorizing it! Toddler pillows really are a thing, as well as right-sized sheets, blankets, and kids comforter sets to personalize their room. Upgrading their space to include a pillow will make your newly-appointed big kid’s bed look just like your bed (which they’ll inevitably jump into at 5 am … you might want to check out toddler sleep training alarm clocks while you’re at it).

Got questions? We’ve got answers below. We also curated a list of the best toddler pillows on the market according to reviews, ranging from super cute to extra comfy. These options are so great, your little-big-kid might actually go to sleep in their own bed!

When can a toddler have a pillow?

When deciding to make this massive change, sizing for safety is a must to consider. According to Verywell Family, the best time to introduce a pillow is after 18 months, but ideally around age 3. Even at this age it is dangerous to offer a pillow that is too large.

What kind of pillow can a toddler use?

Verywell Family says the ideal size for a toddler pillow is around 13×18 inches (FYI, a standard-sized adult pillow is 20×26 inches).

After making sure to secure the right size, other factors to consider are material, firmness, and durability (they are totally going to throw it around!). We may love a soft down pillow, but super-plush picks aren’t yet safe for little heads. Try to pick a pillow that is firm enough to support without sinking in too deep, but also soft for a little bit of comfort. According to According to Healthline, fiber-fill (like cotton or polyester) and memory foam are two good options. Organic toddler pillows are all the rage because they offer a nontoxic sleep surface, but they’re also made with hypoallergenic materials.

Best Toddler Pillows 2021