Over 41,000 People Love These Sweatpants, And Like, How Could You Not?

Sorry, denim. It’s just that…we’ve all fallen out of love with you. Working from home this past year has taught every fashionista the importance of having a hefty collection of sweats and leggings in the closet—and I just found your next favorite pair of fashionable (and comfy) joggers. Because yes, we are about to start socializing again. But no, the majority of us are not yet ready to go back to wearing jeans any time soon.

Leggings Depot’s Women’s Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants have over 41,000 five-star reviews and a total 4.4-star rating. These things are incredibly soft, super-duper stretchy, and come in such a huge variety of colors that you’ll be hemming and hawing over which ones to buy for hours. But, whichever pattern or solid you end up choosing, chances are you’re going to fall in love and want a second, third, and fourth pair.

“Imagine microfiber, how its light and has a smooth texture, and then imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Super super comfy, almost like you’re wearing [pajamas], these are the ultimate lounging sweats!”

And one of the biggest “pros” to these pants is that they come in sizes XS all the way up to 3XL. “I always have a hard time ordering pants online because they’re too small constantly because of my thighs and butt,” another happy customer wrote in a review titled “Contains the booty! Finally!” They continued, “I ordered a 1xl in these because I wanted them to be roomy and they are…I can’t tell you how amazing these are and especially for the price!”

Leggings Depot is also running two promotions right now if you decide to buy a pair of their joggers. You can save 30% on either the Leggings Depot High Waisted Solid Yoga Leggings One Size or One Size Plus when you purchase one or more of the Activewear Joggers. Make sure to click the promotion button on the joggers listing before checking out.

