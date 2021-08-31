Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Back, And Our Favorite Products Are 50% Off!

Ulta

Us beauty and skincare fanatics look forward to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Aale every year. It’s like an early Christmas present to ourselves, and a very convenient way to keep our makeup organizers stocked. Maybe it’s time to replenish that expensive moisturizer you love, or you’re ready to finally try those blemish patches because it’s a price you can’t pass up. If you’re like me, you’ve been eyeing a couple of face masks for a while, and now is our chance!

When is the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale?

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from August 29th through September 18th, 2021. In other words, it’s happening now!

How does the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale work?

Every day for three weeks (8/29-9-18), Ulta provides new, day-only deals for cult-favorite beauty products. This year, things are 50% off! Luckily you can plan ahead and make sure you get everything you want by checking out the entire sale calendar on Ulta’s website.

To save you hours of comparison shopping, we scouted out the brands we know Spotted readers love. From Clinique to Mario Badescu, we’ve got you covered. If you’re ready to refresh (or replenish) your routine check out our top picks below!

Best Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Deals

Week 1 (August 29th-September 4th)

PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum This face serum from PEACH & LILY is the perfect way to kick of the 21 Days of Beauty sale! It smooths skin and fine lines, reduces dark spots, and provides tons of hydration — perfect for the colder months ahead. Reviewers call it “the holy grail” and others say it’s “the best serum for oily skin.” It’s your turn to try it, mama! On Tuesday, August 31st only, you can get it for 50% off! $19.50 AT ULTA Originally $39

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay A rose clay mask sounds heavenly doesn’t it? This one from Origins deep cleans your pores with all natural ingredients after just 10 minutes. Get it for $14 on Wednesday, September 1st! “OBSESSED!!!” said one reviewer. “I absolutely love this mask!…I’ve definitely noticed my skin color completely even , bright and flawless. I get anxiety towards the end of the tube because I do NOT want to go without it. Definitely worth a by.” $14 AT ULTA Originally $28

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Our dearly beloved Lancôme has select items on sale during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Our favorite? The Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara. It’s long lasting and gives you dramatically long lashes instantly. But it’s only 50% off on Thursday, September 2nd — so mark your calendar! $13 AT ULTA Originally $25

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer It’s no secret that Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer is a top-rated best seller on Ulta. It’s got over 2,000 reviews with customers raving about how amazing it leaves their skin feeling! Words like “hydrating” and refreshing” are everywhere and some users even claim it’s the perfect moisturizer for combination or oily skin. Get it 50% on Saturday, September 4th! $12.50 AT ULTA Originally $25

StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum This eye serum from StriVectin is a definitely a fan favorite on Ulta. And on Saturday, September 4th you can get it for 50% off! It’s made with ingredients like caffeine and Kakadu Plum Extract to reduce dark circles and smooth and depuff skin around the eyes. And customers say it works! Among the reviews one said, “IT WORKS!…One week of this and the bags have shrunk significantly!! Didn’t know this was possible but my confidence is so boosted and I strongly recommend this to anybody with stubborn puffiness.” $34 AT ULTA Originally $69

Week 2 (September 5th-11th)

Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash Are you exfoliating on a regular basis, Mama? It’s a critical step to achieving a healthier complexion because it buffs away dead skin, impurities, and other junk. This facial wash has an average of 4.6 stars based on over 3,000 reviews and it’s perfect for all skin types, including aging and sensitive skin. Get it 50% off on Tuesday, September 7th! $14 AT ULTA Originally $29

Week 3 (September 12th-18th)

COSRX Master Patch Set Okay, you’ve seen these everywhere and have heard they work miracles overnight. Well, that’s because they do! Just ask the hundreds of reviewers that gave the COSRX Master Patch Set a perfect rating! On Monday September 13th, get them 50% off! $9.50 AT ULTA Originally $19

Mario Badescu Facial Sprays Perhaps some of the best facials sprays ever — all three of the Mario Badescu Facial Sprays will be 50% off on Sunday September, 12th! One happy customer called the Aloe & Rosewater Facial Spray the best thing ever. “I absolutely love this spray! I have really difficult skin: dry patches, unsightly bumps, oily t-zone, acne, and dark spots galore. This spray has bladderwrack, which is a type of seaweed that is known for its anti-aging, dark spot reducing, and detoxifying properties. Gardenia helps moisture retention and reduce redness. Aloe soothes and calms irritated skin.” $6 AT ULTA Originally $12

If these products have inspired your next shopping spree, you’ll love browsing more of our mom-approved beauty must-haves!

