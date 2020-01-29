The Comfiest Loungewear And Undies For Her And Him So You Can Lazy So Hard This V-Day

We heart Valentine’s Day if only for the fact that it’s one of the few acceptable times when you can give (or receive) great undies or loungewear as a thoughtful, cozy gift.

The keyword here = COZY. Itchy, strappy, too-tight lingerie? We don’t know her. What do we find sexy now? Cloud-soft robes, grown-up underwear (no bows, pls), and chic sleep shirts that can finally take the place of that old college tee you’ve had for a decade (we see you!). The 14 dreamy finds below make perfect V-Day gifts for yourself or for your partner whose underwear drawer needs a lil bit of a refresh. (Mamas, if you don’t re-stock his drawer, no one will!)

Commando Cotton Low-Rise Bikini Imagine a basic no-frills bikini brief in sensible colors and a seamless, second-skin texture. The stuff of dreams? Not anymore. Commando’s stretchy-cotton pairs lay super flat and eliminate VPL so you won’t ever have to even consider wearing a thong again. (Hallelujah!) $28 AT BARE NECESSITIES

Tommy John Second Skin Boxer Briefs 3-pack If your guy also hates uncomfy undies (who doesn’t), get him these luxe-but-worth-it boxer briefs. The longer leg and no-budge waistband guarantee these won’t ride up. He probably wouldn’t buy these for himself, but we’re betting he’ll love them. $102 AT AMAZON

Parade Boyshort Made of 100% recycled material, this sustainable fabric is super soft and comes in sizes XS to 3X. We also swooned when we saw the price. Add to cart ASAP, or send a link (or seven) to your lovaahhh (*said in Taylor Swift voice*). $9 AT PARADE

Calvin Klein Men's Modern Cotton Stretch Trunk An iconic standby that’s still super hip, the CK trunk has a slightly shorter leg than a traditional boxer brief and a wide waistband that won’t dig in. Wrap up a pair or three and know he’ll stay comfy—and cool—day in and day out. $24 AT AMAZON

Lahgo Sleep Shorts Lahgo’s take on the sleep short is everything he’s dreaming of—a cool pima cotton blend that keeps him chill, a just-right length, wrapped seams that are perfect for side-sleepers, and even a handy back pocket. His old lax shorts can’t even compete. $88 AT LAHGO

Floerns Womens Notch-Collar Two-Piece Pajama Set A grown-up floral print pajama set strikes just the right note of chic meets cute. Add this to your Amazon wishlist ASAP, then not-so-casually email/text/share it with your partner just in time for V-Day shopping. $20 AT AMAZON

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe A rosy robe to curl up in as soon as you shift into evening mode—what could be more luxe? Lean into this lightweight layer that lends warmth and coziness without the bulk. $99 AT PARACHUTE

Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Robe Gift him a robe that not only has the fluffiest fleece texture but also patch pockets to tote all his stuff. “Liked it so much I purchased two of them,” says a reviewer on Amazon. Sooo maybe get one for him *and* one for you? Your call. $90 AT AMAZON

Lunya Washed Silk Double-V Jumpsuit, Three words: Washable. Silk. Jumpsuit. Because who doesn’t want to swan around in head-to-toe silk (without having to worry about dry cleaning)?! Thermoregulating and super comfortable, we also love that this versatile silhouette can be worn to bed or brunch (just toss your fave tee underneath and add slides). $248 AT LUNYA

Parachute Gauze Pajama Pants You had us at gauze. This super-soft pajama pant goes with everything; especially the matching top. Don’t go to the cart without it. $75 AT PARACHUTE

Bearpaw Men’s Moc Slipper Has your dude never known the bliss of walking on shearling? Get him these and wait for the gratitude to roll in. Every human deserves a great pair of slippers, and the moc style is super classic. Now if only he’ll join you for a pedi… $40 AT AMAZON

Staheekum Cressida Slipper in Gray These shearling slipper mules are a must-have for scuffing around the house, grabbing the mail, letting the dog out, you get the idea. We love that they’re super plush but half the price of their spendier counterparts. $54 AT AMAZON

URRU Boyfriend Night Shirt OK, so we’re not quite at the pajama status of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, but this black and white button-down sleep shirt comes close in chicness. Just add a fitted vest and diamond brooch and you’re one step closer to your dreams of winning a seat on the town council. $20 AT AMAZON

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Bralette It’s time to retire that old nursing sleep bra you’ve had for years. This lightweight bralette lends a little support without making you feel like you’re in boob jail—and looks cute when worn solo. $25 AT AMAZON

