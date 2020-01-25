Valentine’s Day is a holiday about love (and chocolate… but mostly love). That includes love in all its forms — love for your significant other, BFFs, kids, and even pets. But what better way to celebrate the holiday than by treating yourself to the gift of self-care? Seriously, roses and handmade macaroni necklaces are great and all, but you’ve probably received (and honestly, thrown out) more than your fair share.

Here are 21 relaxing gifts that will let you actually take a minute and enjoy a little quality “me time.” Drop some serious hints for any loved one who is planning on buying you a gift to steer clear of the cheesy cards and go for something that will help you regain a bit of sanity (a silk eye mask or diffuser always works). Or better yet, carpe diem and pick up a few of these splurge-worthy goodies for yourself. Because love includes saying Happy Valentine’s Day to you, from you— even if you’re wearing the macaroni necklace while saying so.

Sips By Tea Subscription Before you call a friend to spill some tea, sip on some. Enjoy a monthly tea subscription box personalized just for you. Create your online tea profile, and every month, you’ll receive four premium teas from brands all around the world. $45 AT SIPS BY

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug We all know that feeling of pouring a hot mug of coffee, only to get pulled in a million different directions before being able to even take a sip. A smart mug will keep your beverage at just the right temperature so a hot drink is always waiting for you. $100 AT AMAZON

Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream You spend all day on your feet, so give them some TLC. This moisturizing cream has pure CBD oil to help soothe those aching arches. (FYI celebs like Kristen Bell have used this cream on their feet for red carpets. Stars, they’re just like us). $70 AT SEPHORA

Ryan Porter Candle This candle says what every mom has felt at least once a day — “I feel personally victimized by my own child.” At least the scents of earth, bark, and cherry blossom may give you a minute of respite before the terrorizing resumes. $29 AT AMAZON

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask Sleep may be rare these days, so when you do get a chance to close your eyes, make it the most luxurious 40 winks possible. This breathable, 100 percent silk mask will help you feel like you’re getting the beauty rest you deserve. $50 AT AMAZON

Muse S A little meditation can go a long way. If squeezing in a few minutes of daily mindfulness is already stressing you out, this headband will make it easier than ever. It helps guide your practice and focus your mind on being calm and present. It also gives you real time feedback on your brain activity, breathing, heart rate, and body movement, and has a sleep aid feature. $350 AT AMAZON

Smile Direct Club Electric Toothbrush When your schedule is packed full, even the smallest luxuries count. You spend enough time trying to get uncooperative kids to care about dental hygiene; close the bathroom door and take a few minutes to brush your own teeth with a quiet, electric toothbrush. You may never want to open that door again. $25 AT WALMART

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones We’re not saying you should use noise-cancelling headphones to temporarily ignore your kids or adult responsibilities, but we’re not saying you shouldn’t either. These wireless bluetooth headphones are also Alexa-enabled, so for once, someone will actually do what you ask them to do. $349 AT AMAZON

Tata Harper Anti-Aging Neuropeptide Blush Enjoy something that multitasks as well as you do — this lip and cheek stain will instantly give your face a quick pick-me-up, and it also has anti-aging technology to help fill in lines and wrinkles. Plus it’s made with clean, botanical ingredients and is free of sulfates, parabens, silicone, and artificial fragrances. $39 AT TATA HARPER

YnM Weighted Blanket If you’re a mom, you’re probably used to having little tots use you as a human pillow. Here’s something to add to your bed that won’t accidentally kick you in the face at night — a weighted blanket (filled with glass beads) that can help you sleep more soundly. $63 AT AMAZON

Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller No time to go out for a facial? We know better. DIY a home beauty treatment using a rose quartz facial roller that will help reduce puffiness and give your face a nice little pick me up. $40 AT SEPHORA

Parachute Classic Robe Upgrade your worn out robe with a super plush, 100 percent Turkish cotton one. You won’t even feel bad about lounging around the house in it all day. $99 AT PARACHUTE

Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet Set Putting on a good sheet mask can be a relaxing way to wind down an otherwise stressful day. This pack has 16 different collagen essence masks, enough for you to share (but only if you’re feeling generous). $10 AT AMAZON

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Simply spritz your pillow and drift off to dreamland with the calming scents of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile. It doesn’t ward off children, so we can’t promise the sleep will be a long one. $24 AT AMAZON

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager There’s nothing like a sore back to put a damper on a day. A heated back and neck massager can ease all those muscles that get overused from constantly cleaning up after everyone else’s messes. $50 AT AMAZON

Intelex Cozy Body Slippers Make cold mornings or nights more bearable with a pair of plush slippers that can be heated via the microwave. Yes, really! And you’re welcome. $19 AT AMAZON

The Purple Sheets This set of breathable, bamboo-based sheets are seamless and stretchy and will keep you sleeping comfortably all night. Nobody will ever buy you new sheets, this you must do for yourself. $102 AT PURPLE

Blue Apron Save yourself the hassle of meal planning and a trip to the grocery store by getting someone else to do it for you. Blue Apron can deliver meals with two and four portions and has options for picky eaters and various dietary restrictions. $60 AT BLUE APRON

OUAI Chill Pills Find an excuse to take a chill pill every now and then— at least one in the form of a jasmine and rose scented bath bomb. $30 AT SEPHORA

Vinebox Reds & Rosés Sometimes a long day calls for something a bit stronger than a tall glass of sparkling water. But if you don’t feel like opening an entire bottle of wine, this box is a good solution. It has nine portioned out glasses of various reds and rosés. Pairs well with mom life. $84 AT VINEBOX

Find more great Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your loved ones (or yourself) in one of our gift guides.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.