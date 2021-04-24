Let Universal Standard Style You — And Save Money (Scary Mommy Readers Get An Exclusive & Additional 10% Off)

Universal Standard

It’s no secret we’re kinda obsessed with Universal Standard. Whether we’re swooning over the Geneva dress, buying up all the inclusive and gorgeous pieces that make up our wardrobe, or testing out the US Mystery Boxes, we’ll never stop singing our praises for this luxury basics brand that puts ethics, diversity, comfort, and quality at the forefront.

Today, Universal Standard is launching their own style generator, similar to what we all saw Cher have in Clueless. That’s right. They took inspo from the ’90s classic and created their own version of a virtual closet. For one week (starting today, April 24, until the 30th) customers can click a button and allow Universal Standard to generate three curated pieces of clothing. That’s an instant outfit for ya. And if you don’t like what you get, you can click again. The only catch? You can only “spin” five times.

So, there’s the fun of clicking until you get the perfect US outfit, and then there’s the saving money part. Add style 1 to your cart, and get 10% off, style 1+2 and get 20% off, and style 1 + 2+ 3 and get 30% off.

Plus, Scary Mommy readers get an exclusive 10% off.

What can you expect to get? See below!

And those are just a few examples. Get your shopping on now!

