Your dad is awesomesauce, and you want the entire world to know it. Is it just us or are dads the most difficult family member to shop for? Kidding (sort of). It’s either they already have everything they could possibly ever want/need (AirPods, check) or they’re extremely picky. It goes without saying that fatherhood ain’t easy… and that’s why we’re more than willing to bend over backwards to acknowledge the fact that he’s a pretty cool dude.

There’s no time like Valentine’s Day to show dad just how much he means to you. It’s the very least you could do. Think back to ALL those times that he was there to lift you up (literally and figuratively). Just think of all the dance recitals and baseball games that he wouldn’t miss for the world. Or that time he gave you an extra scoop of ice cream when mom specifically said “no.” Whether you shower him with baked goods, keep it sentimental, or take the practical route, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing gifts that are guaranteed to hit the mark.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book Cue the waterworks: Some of your kid’s responses (depending on their age, you may want to fill it out with them) may tug at pop’s heartstrings. Knock Knock’s “What I Love About Dad” journal is as sentimental as it gets. When answering the prompts, go with your gut instinct. Be as deeply personal, hilarious, or sentimental as you feel inclined. $10 AT AMAZON

Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug “Dad, you’re a hole in one.” Sorry, corny #MomJokes. You’ve got to hand it to Kikkerland—this tabletop mini golf/mug situation is pretty clever. Oh, by the way, the putter doubles as an ink pen for notetaking… err, scorecard doodles. $11 AT AMAZON

Chemex Classic Series, Pour-over Glass Coffeemaker For dads who take their morning brew very seriously. (No, silly, Starbucks won’t do.) Not only does this Chemex Glass Coffeemaker look manly but it’s known to brew a damn good cup of joe. Utilizing the pour over brewing process, he’ll be able to experience more flavor and aroma than ever. $42 AT AMAZON

Marvis Travel with Flavour Set This is NOT—repeat not—a diss to dad for having bad breath. Quite the contrary (although, since when is fresh breath a bad thing?). Keep cavities at bay with Marvis’ luxury mint toothpaste sampler consisting of classic strong mint, whitening mint, and cinnamon mint. $15 AT AMAZON

Veja V-10 Leather Sneakers For the dopest dad in the universe with mad style, we suggest scoring a pair of these minimalist white Veja trainers for instant street cred. The best part: They go with everything (no joke, from khakis to joggers). $150 AT EAST DANE

Ticket Stub Organizer File under things that the female tribe will never truly understand. Dads love sports. Dads love rooting on their favorite teams and collecting random sports memorabilia (ahem, ticket stubs??!!). Well, at least now he’ll have an official album to store them all in. $21 AT AMAZON

Blue Q Men's Novelty Crew Socks BRB, sending an invisible high five to rad dads everywhere who pride themselves upon their crazy sock collection. As long as he doesn’t pair these with Crocs—we good. $13 AT AMAZON

Herbivore Natural Beard Tonic Sampler We mustache you a question: When was the last time your dad had a self-care night? This travel size set of nourishing beard tonics from Herbivore Natural will leave his beard (or stache) looking good as new. $22 AT AMAZON

Timex Weekender Peanuts Collection Calling all off-duty fathers everywhere! Leave your “work” at work, and let loose every now and then. This Timex Snoopy watch (we love the red fabric strap) will be a testament to having fun. ‘Cuz you’re a FUN dad, right?! $38 AT AMAZON

