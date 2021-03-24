The Best Zip Line Kits To Turn Your Backyard Into An Adventure Park

Getty Images/ Imgorthand

If your kids are looking for a little bit of adventure, then getting a zip line kit is definitely not a bad idea. If zip lining isn’t offered near your home, or you just don’t feel comfortable taking the littles somewhere to try it, you can always try setting up a backyard zip line kit. This is one way to make your backyard seem more fun to your little ones (that and an inflatable pool), and it’s a good way to control their zip lining environment a bit more. Home zip line kits come with everything you need to make the activity fun and safe, and they’re usually easier to set up than you might think. It’s one of the ways we’ve kept our kids entertained (see also: laser tag kits, karaoke machines, and slacklines).

You don’t need a huge backyard to use a home zip line kit — they come in a variety of different lengths, so you could opt for something 100 feet long or more, or you could go a shorter route as well. One big thing to keep in mind, though, is safety. Backyard zip line kits might not be as extensive or elaborate as zip lining in, say, a jungle in Costa Rica, but that doesn’t mean they’re always super safe. Make sure your kids are always wearing a helmet, harness, and gloves whenever they are using the zip line, inspect and maintain the equipment on a regular basis, and consider having a professional train or teach them first. And of course, always make sure they’re supervised.

With that said, ready for this new summer adventure? Here are some of the best zip line kits available.

Best Backyard Zipline Kits

Trsmima Zip Line Kit This 98 ft. zip line offers durable and strong seats that can hold up to 330 pounds (so even adults can join in on the fun), and they’re adjustable to hold kids of all sizes. The ultra strong galvanized aircraft stainless steel cable used is weather resistant and comes with tree protectors as well. Their springs are made of heat-treated stainless steel, so they’re not as susceptible to rust as some other options out there. All in all, it’s a safe and durable option that has all the accessories needed. $185.99 ON AMAZO

CTSC Zip Line Kit This highly rated zip line kit is one of the most popular options out there due to its safety and durability. The stainless steel spring brake system ensures that the system won’t come to a sudden, jarring stop, and it can hold up to 250 pounds. They also make it easy to personalize the kit for your backyard—if your trees are too far apart, you can contact the company, and they will make a customized length for you. Plus, it’s made with kids in mind: the handles are covered in a non-slip grip material, and the seat is high quality and comfortable. $169.77 ON AMAZON

HearthSong Blue Kids' Backyard Zipline Kit At 150 feet, this zip line is among the longest on the market. It comes with everything you need, including tree protectors, a fully enclosed carriage with non-slip handles, an adjustable seat, and hanging hardware. If your kids prefer to stand rather than sit, the seat can also be removed. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to install, which is always a plus. $219.00 ON AMAZON

Joymor 118ft Zipline Kit The Joymor zip line kit comes in three different length options: 95 ft, 118 ft, and 200 ft. The stainless steel cable is durable, and the detachable trolley makes it super easy for parents to take it down whenever they want, which is ideal, especially in bad weather. One Amazon user said simply, “Easy to set up. Really well made. My kids enjoy it for hours.” That’s good enough for us! $139.99 ON AMAZON

Best Zip Line Kits

Slackers Night Riderz 100-Foot Zipline Kit with Seat Zip lining during the day is fun, of course, but zip lining at night? That’s even more exciting! This kit makes it possible and a little less scary. The LED seat lights up in all different colors as kids fly through the air, putting a whole new spin on things. There’s a 200 pound weight limit, and this one is very durable, sturdy, and safe. $199.99 ON NORDSTROM

Backyard Ziplines Ultimate Torpedo Zip Line Kit This zip line kit is definitely on the more expensive side, but if you’re looking for something a little extra safe and strong, then it’s a great pick. It comes with a safety harness that holds kids up rather than just providing a seat and handles to hold onto. The dual ball bearings make it very fast and smooth, and this one definitely feels more professional than some other brands. $570.00 ON BACKYARD ZIP LINES

Happybuy 100ft Zip Line The stainless steel cable of this one can hold up to 440 pounds, which is significantly heavier than many other kits on the market. It’s very easy to set up and features an adjustable seat and a comfortable handle to grip. The downside to this one is that there aren’t any brakes, so it’s best to make sure it’s not too steep. Overall, this is a good inexpensive option for older kids. $87.25 ON AMAZON

Hi-Na Zip Line Kit This Hi-Na zip line kit comes in four different lengths ranging between 90 ft and 120 ft, so you can pick the option that works best in your backyard. The galvanized steel cable is strong and weather resistant, so it won’t easily rust. The steel spring brake helps kids easily slow down and keeps them from crashing into a tree. Reviewers note that it’s fast, fun, and easy to set up, with one Amazon user noting, “Overall, quality seems really great and the kids absolute love it…it’s the neighborhood hit!!!” $149.99 ON AMAZON

Best Backyard Zip Line With No Trees

CTSC 60ft Zip Line While most zip line kits include a harness or a seat, this one includes neither: kids simply hold onto the handle and go for a little ride with their legs swinging in the air (which explains why it’s only 60 ft!). It’s really easy to assemble and has galvanized steel to make it durable and safe. It’s not quite as elaborate as some of the other options, but it’s still fun enough for kids! $99.74 ON AMAZON

American Ninja Warrior™ 80Ft Zipline Outdoor Play Adventure Zip Line System This zip line kit is a great length, and features sturdy construction that makes it durable and safe. It only holds up to 200 pounds, but it is easy to install and comes with everything you need. The galvanized steel means it won’t rust or break easily, and the seat is straightforward, with non-slip grips for kids to grab onto. $190.00 ON MACYS

