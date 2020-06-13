Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant—Hopefully She Unpacks Her Racism Before She Packs Her Diaper Bag

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder’s pregnancy revealed just days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist behavior

Literal days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist behavior, Stassi Schroeder has announced that she and fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child. How convenient for Us Weekly to announce Schroeder’s baby news just four days after her involvement in a racist scandal made news. What interesting and convenient timing for her.

Bravo fired the reality star on Tuesday, June 9, after racially insensitive remarks from her past resurfaced including the time she and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute called the cops on their former coworker Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit, and then bragged about it on a podcast.

There are two issues at play here: Schroeder’s recently resurfaced “racially insensitive remarks” and her and Doute calling the cops on their Black coworker.

Faith Stowers, who worked at SUR and appeared in a few episodes of the show — and was notably, the only Black cast member — revealed in an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice how Schroeder and Doute saw a Daily Mail article in 2018 about a Black woman wanted for robbery, so they called the police saying it was her who did it.

Both Doute and Schroeder admitted to the incident and Schroeder literal bragged about it in a 2018 episode of the “Bitch Bible” podcast, where she said she accused Stowers of stealing credit cards and even sent photos of Stowers to the police, in an attempt to match her image with the woman in the Daily Mail. “We are like, we just solved a fucking crime,” Stassi boasted at the time (via Reality Tea).

Schroeder also made extremely racially insensitive comments on her own podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” in a now-deleted episode from 2017 where she complained that all the actors at the Oscars are making “everything about race.” Yes, really. She said that.

“I’m like, really sick of everyone making everything about race…I’m kind of over it,” Schroeder said while complaining that she’s the ”one person whose not allowed to say that, because I’m a white, privileged, blonde 28-year old.”

“Everyone giving their impassioned speeches about race and all of that stuff, I’m like, ‘Why is it always just about African Americans?’” Schroeder said. “Why aren’t the Asians being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ Why aren’t Native Americans and Latinos being like, ‘We’re not represented.’ And whenever they get upset everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy.”

Oh and in 2018, Schroeder posted a photo to Instagram where she described her look as “Nazi chic.”

@Andy nothing but class from Stassi. I hope someone at your network is smart enough to fire her before you lose viewers. pic.twitter.com/sUOmPUcLHm — MEB (@marcie137) January 6, 2018

These interviews and photos have always been out there, and this isn’t the first time that Vanderpump Rules fans have called on the network to drop the star, but Bravo didn’t take action until this week when all of her past behavior came to light again.

Schroeder released an apology shortly before being fired, but she leaned on the tired “I was a different person back then” statement, which is insane because Schroeder made those racist comments about the Oscars three years ago and tried to have Stowers arrested two years ago. Was it really that long ago?

Maybe now that Schroeder is out of a job, she’ll find the time to read some books and unpack her racism before she gives birth.