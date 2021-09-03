You Need To Cook Your Steaks In The AirFryer––Here’s How

Courtesy of Katie Bingham-Smith

I love to bake and have been told I’m really good at it but when it comes to grilling, it’s a guessing game for me.

Me and my kids all like our steak so it doesn’t resemble a leather show while chewing, yet we don’t want it to be mooing at us either. Getting red meat to the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth state, has never been my thing. As in there are times we can’t cut through the meat, and others when I get it right (by pure luck) and I talk about how good it is during the entire meal (although no one else in my family does) which is my way of passively-aggressively reminding my family I was able to prepare it so we didn’t have to choke it down.

Now, I love the smell of a grilled steak and there’s something about being outside on a summer evening and hearing that sizzle while the birds chirp in the background but those days are in my rearview mirror after seeing how TikToker, @lowcarbstateofmind, made steak in her airfryer.

I’m more than willing to give up my barbecue for my airfryer because the taste of these steak bites are unreal and make me think I’m a much better cook than I really am.

We found this recipe a week ago and we have already made this steak three times and there have not been any complaints from my kids about it being too tough, and there’s been lots of praise from me to me so that’s been fun.

There are a few things I love about this recipe. First, you use sirloin which is a pretty inexpensive cut of meat. In fact, within a few days of finding this recipe our local grocery store had a sale on sirloin for $4.99 a pound which is amazing. It’s not cheap to feed a family of four red meat so I stocked up.

I was a little hesitant at first because I’ve tried in every way possible to make sirloin steak taste like filet or a Ribeye– I’ve marinated it, brined it, beat it with a hammer, use a tenderizer, braised and tried all those cutting techniques which is supposed to make it melt in your mouth.

They don’t work for me, not to mention they require way more work than I want to put into a piece of meat.

However, this recipe was so easy and only took fourteen minutes to cook enough steak to feed my whole family. One batch is about a pound and takes seven minutes to cook so, after the first load of steak bites was done, I just covered them with foil and put in the second batch.

All you do is get some sirloin and cube it, which is really easy with a good knife. Add some stuff you probably already have in your pantry like steak seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, oil, dry chives, salt and pepper. Just toss it on there, the measurements don’t have to be exact.

Now, I didn’t have dried chives but I did have dried Oregano so I used that.

I also have to mention I’m not a huge fan of steak seasoning or Worcestershire sauce since I like to taste the meat without it being overpowered but, this was perfect.

The best part of the steak bites– the part that makes them restaurant worthy– is the butter and garlic bath they take when they are done cooking.

Just melt a little butter and throw in some minced garlic then give them a quick toss and these babies literally take your taste buds to heaven.

I did try a few without the butter and they were amazing so, not adding the butter and garlic probably won’t keep you from eating an entire plate of them but the secret sauce takes them up a few levels for sure.

These steak bites are the perfect thing to make when you are craving something decadent but don’t have a lot of time or want to use up the very few energy reserves you have at night.

We sauteed a bunch of peppers on the stove and made some rice and had a freaking gourmet dinner ready in less than a half hour. Not to mention it was under twenty bucks and had some leftovers for the next day.

Of course these steak bites would also be fantastic with baked or mashed potatoes and take a lot less time than making a roast. I, for one, can’t wait to have some with french fries though.

If you are like me and can never get your steak right on the grill or in the frying pan, or you simply want to try something fast and easy that will knock your socks off you must run to the store and get some sirloin and make these steak bites.

Believe me, you will be very proud of yourself.