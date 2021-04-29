Do Birds Make You Happier Than A Pay Raise? 26,000 Lying Liars Say Yes

Scary Mommy and John Scott/Alan Schein Photography/Getty

I live in the Northeast and the winters are longer than long. They can be downright brutal. As soon as April hits though, all the waiting for warmer weather starts to pay off. The leaves start to unfurl on the trees, there are flowers popping up, and after a long, silent winter, I love the sound of birds.

I had a friend who once told me she couldn’t stand it when she heard the birds chirping at sunrise and I couldn’t relate — I love it so much. There’s nothing that can cheer me up like the sound of a cheerful bird first thing in the morning.

I love spotting red cardinals on my runs, and we have several birds’ nests on our property and always love watching them build and keeping an eye out for when their eggs hatch. It truly is magical — and, yes, it does improve my quality of life. Birds just make me happy.

However, when I heard about this study which found people prefer birds to a pay raise, I think that the people who answered the questions are a bunch of lying-liar-faces.

Ecological Economics found that people said living in an area where there were more bird species was more fulfilling to them than getting a pay raise.

Um, you know what you can do with more money? Buy a fucking bird if you want. You know what you could also do with more chedda? Move to a place where there was more wildlife, more birds chirping, and buy a shit-ton of bird feeders (with all your money) outside to attract more fine-feathered friends.

Hell, if you saved for long enough you could have your own bird sanctuary if it made you that happy.

26,000 adults across 26 European countries were polled for the survey and reported being “Over 50 percent happier with a 10 percent rise in bird species than an extra 10 percent increase to their income.”

Hmmm, I get that money isn’t everything and I know a lot of people say things like, “Money can’t buy you happiness,” but to that I say, “OH YES IT CAN.”

If I got a pay raise, I could hire someone to clean my house and that would make me happy. I could do other shit besides scrub my toilet and shower.

A pay raise allows you to enjoy your favorite food more often, or get braces for your child without sweating the astronomical cost (much).

Money allows you to do things like put in a pool, donate to charity, buy all the books you could read.

While listening to, and watching, birds is enjoyable and it does improve the quality of my life, I’d rather do it from a flamingo floaty from my pool, or on a deck that my hard earned money bought me.

All the chirpers in the world can’t make my life easier by delivering packages to my door, and allowing me to sleep at night because I’m not wondering how I’m going to pay the heat bill.

The study’s lead author, Joel Methorst, said, “The happiest Europeans are those who can experience numerous different bird species in their daily life, or who live in near-natural surroundings that are home to many species.”

No, money isn’t the only gateway to happiness. But it has been proven to make us happy by putting our minds at rest so we don’t have to worry about how we are going to pay our bills, or if we need to take unexpected time off without pay.

The top things that make us happy are relationships, experiences, helping others, and our health. And money enhances all of these things. Sorry, birds, but you can’t donate to charity, or pay for couples therapy. I know I’m happiest when all is right with my kids, I’ve just talked to my best friends, or my boyfriend and I have been able to spend a block of quality time together.

But below that in my happiness rankings is having peace of mind that I can pay for repairs on my house, take my kids out for ice cream, drop a bunch of money on my hair because I deserve it, or treat my sisters to an epic birthday gift.

So, while I will still enjoy the little birdies outside my window all day long, and I am thankful they are here, I have to be real and say money would make my life more fulfilling. I don’t know what specific type of person the survey spoke to, but I sure wish I had their outlook on our fine feathered friends.

What would you rather have? More birds flying around your house, or a pay raise?