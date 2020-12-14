20 Super-Powerful Supergirl Quotes To Inspire Your Little Superhero

The CW

When rumors of a Supergirl series set in The CW’s Arrowverse began rumbling around, fans were stoked. Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, is Superman’s cousin. She’s younger than Superman in most of the stories we’ve seen about him but holds an equally strong calling to do good in the world. And happily, the CW did not disappoint. Not only has Supergirl been truly fun to watch, but she’s also been the ultimate role model for young girls. Moreover, The CW continued their push for inclusivity by including Nia Nal (or Dreamer). She’s television’s first transgender superhero. The show pushes boundaries while still staying on-theme with the super-good Super franchise. Another perk? The series has resulted in a ton of inspiring Supergirl quotes that are perfect for those days you need to be reminded how fierce you are.

While the DC universe is filled with superheroes, it’s still always boiled down to one debate: Batman or Superman? While many people argued that Batman wasn’t “super” anything (except super-rich), others grappled with Superman’s ultra-clean image. He’s just too good — a little boring, a lot like Marvel’s Captain America. When CW set out to create a TV show for Supergirl, it seems that “goodness” was their ultimate goal, too. Every episode of Supergirl is practically a walking motivational poster about doing what’s right, owning your truth, and thinking about the world around you. While there are plenty of cute and funny quotes only fans will appreciate, there have also been a fair amount of truly lovely and thought-provoking quotes we can all appreciate. Any of these Supergirl quotes would look great on an inspiration board for kids, tweens, or adults just trying to be, well, “good.”

Supergirl Quotes from Supergirl Herself

“If the government wants to stop me from helping people, let them try.” “Things are bad, I know, but fighting amongst each other, that’s what they want us to do. Other aliens are not the enemy. And the more we fight each other, the more we distract each other from the real problems. They say we are dangerous; that’s what they want everyone to believe. Don’t let them be right about us.” “I know how hard it is when everything we know to be true changes. But sometimes all we can do is just accept the way things are, and make the best of that.” “Now, in each and every one of you, there is a light, a spirit that cannot be snuffed out. That won’t give up. I need your help again. I need you to hope. Hope that you will remember that you can all be heroes. Hope that when faced with an enemy determined to destroy your spirit, you will fight back and thrive. Hope that those who once may have shunned you will, in a moment of crisis, come to your aid. Hope that you will see again the faces of those you love. And perhaps even those you’ve lost.” “It’s okay to think of her [Supergirl] too. And not just as some consolation prize. She is every bit the hero he is. She just needs the chance to prove it.” “I embraced who I am, and I don’t want to stop.” “I can’t let that stop me from helping the people that need my help. And doing the good that I can do. And you could do a lot of good, too. You’re part of my family now. And all heroes are welcome.” “It is never too late to make things right, or at least better.” “Listen to me: I lost everything — everyone. It makes a hole in your heart. But you can’t fall into it. You have to fill it. You have to fight. Do not throw away who you are. If you do, that thing wins. The last son of Mars dies even if you’re still standing.” ” When I was a child, my planet Krypton was dying. I was sent to Earth to protect my cousin. But my pod got knocked off-course and, by the time I got here, my cousin had already grown up and become Superman. And so I hid my powers until recently when an accident forced me to reveal myself to the world. To most people, I’m an assistant at CatCo Worldwide Media. But in secret, I work with my adoptive sister for the DEO to protect my city from alien life and anyone else that means to cause it harm. I am Supergirl.”

Quotes from the Rest of the Fam