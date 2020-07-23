‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 2 — Promises More ‘Hope, Comfort, Drama, & Goodness’

ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

It’s just been announced that Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a second season — Here’s what we know so far

Finally, some good news. Today, Netflix has announced that Sweet Magnolias, a series that is the equivalent to a mug of hot chocolate and cozy blanket, is coming back for a second season. The first season debuted May 19, 2020, which was perfect timing for some feel-good binge-watching when we needed it the most.

Viewers followed Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), a newly-divorced woman living in Serenity, South Carolina, who’s trying to piece together her identity she had shed away over the years being a mom and wife. Her best friends, Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana (Brooke Elliott) present an idea to her: Why don’t they start a business together by fusing their friendship and passions and working on something they truly love?

And with that intense cliffhanger (no spoilers!), we want to know what’ll happen in Season 2. The official Sweet Magnolias Twitter account shared the news, writing, “We’re going back to Serenity! SWEET MAGNOLIAS has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you for your support, enthusiasm…and questions. #whosinthe car #sweetmagnolias2.” Who’s in the car, indeed!

We're going back to Serenity! SWEET MAGNOLIAS has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you for your support, enthusiasm… and questions. #whosinthecar #sweetmagnoliasS2 pic.twitter.com/eLMPASyodo — Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) July 23, 2020

Swisher herself also shared the good news on Instagram, writing, “I have been counting down the minutes to be able to share the news! @netflix has renewed @sweetmagnoliasnetflix for another season! Each day I read all of your amazing messages and I’m truly humbled. This show has saved me in so many ways and I love that we get to continue telling our story.” She added that Season 2 will bring more “hope, comfort, drama, and goodness.”

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson tweeted, “For all of you who have been asking #whosinthecar, I am delighted and honored to announce: SWEET MAGNOLIAS has been renewed for Season 2! Congrats to our amazing cast and crew and many thanks to our fans!”

For all of you who have been asking #whosinthecar, I am delighted and honored to announce: SWEET MAGNOLIAS has been renewed for Season 2! Congrats to our amazing cast and crew and many thanks to our fans! pic.twitter.com/p7nxub77Gi — Sheryl J. Anderson (@sheryljanderson) July 23, 2020

Unfortunately, we don’t have a premiere date yet, since filming has yet to start for safety reasons. The show is filmed in Georgia, and Deadline reports that, even though the state has eased up on COVID-19 safety protocols, Netflix and producers won’t be taking any chances until it’s confirmed to be safe for the cast and crew. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stated, “We have to be able to look our employees and cast and crew in the eyes and say, ‘This is a safe place to work.’” Another producer with a series that filmed in Georgia said, “I will not endorse a governor and put my cast and crew members in any situation without a significant degree of certainty that they will be safe,” the person said. “I don’t give a shit, I’m not going to go.”

Well. As they say, good things come to those who wait.