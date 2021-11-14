Taylor Swift Stuns With Her 10-Minute Rendition Of ‘All Too Well’ On ‘SNL’

(Youtube / SNL)

Taylor Swift’s new 10-minute long rendition of ‘All Too Well’ is even more savage and powerful live, as the singer proved on SNL

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor Version) is the gift that keeps on giving. The singer released the re-record of her 2012 album Red on Friday, shattering streaming records and sending Swifties sleuthing as to what the new lyrics add to what they already know about the singer’s iconic album. The following day, Swift took to the stage at Rockefeller Center and unleashed a powerful, heart-wrenching rendition of “All Too Well,” a breakup song that is secretly-but-not-so-secretly about her three-month whirlwind romance Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2010. Swift broke SNL conventions and opted to perform only once; traditionally, musicians play a song before “Weekend Update” and one towards the end of the show.

As she performed, All Too Well: The Short Film, a video accompaniment written and directed by Swift, played behind her. The beautifully shot film makes the performance all that more intense, perfectly capturing that feeling of hating and loving someone all at once. Snow gently fell on Swift’s shoulders at the end of the performance, matching the last moments of the film.

After Swift’s performance, SNL head writer Colin Jost opened the “Weekend Update” portion of the show saying, “Well, guys, I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift, or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television.”

Fans, understandably, lost it, deeming this one of Taylor’s most important performances.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of all time and tonight's performance of 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' on SNL still felt like one of those career-making performances that takes an artist to a whole new level. I am completely blown away…again. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 14, 2021

Lots of fans also noted that even though this is a gut-wrenching song about heartbreak, it looks like Swift is in a much better headspace about the source material.

all too well first all too well tv first

performance performance

(2013) (2021) pic.twitter.com/Rxp75667bJ — Taylor Throwbacks🧣 (@ThrowbackTaylor) November 14, 2021

And again, the coordination between the live performance and the film, including the color schematics, really made this performance pop.

NOT THE LIGHTING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF ALL TOO WELL MATCHING THE REFRIGERATOR LIGHT IN THE FILM #TaylorOnSNL pic.twitter.com/EdMTU1MVkh — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) November 14, 2021

Also, can we take a moment to talk about this woman’s work ethic? Seriously, is she on the drug from Limitless? Bulletproof coffee? Give us the secret.

In still not over Cardigan and folklore and you telling me she gonna release another Video from Red 2 DAYS AFTER ALL TOO WELL FILM ? This woman is insane! — Leo (@Swiftsbeatles) November 14, 2021

Swift also made an appearance in a sketch with Pete Davidson

Her stunning 10-minute live performance of “All Too Well” wasn’t her only time on-air, though. The singer also popped up in a Please Don’t Destroy video along with Pete Davidson, as they roasted the three new writers, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The video, called “Three Sad Virgins,” has a catchy hook from Swift that we know is going to be stuck in our heads for the foreseeable future.

We can’t wait to see what else Taylor releases with this new rendition of Red

Are we going to get more short films? Another wild performance? Only time will tell, but until then, the Swifties will be putting together all the clues and Easter eggs to try and guess.